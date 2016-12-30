Rooney ruled out ahead of United’s meeting with Middlesbrough

The MLS SuperDraft is right around the corner as 2017 approaches, but other offseason moves are being made by teams, including Atlanta’s search for a third Designated Player.

Atlanta United has already made several splashes ahead of its entrance into MLS next season, including the additions of DPs Miguel Almiron and Hector Villalba as well as former Premier League attacker Kenwyne Jones, but the club is still actively seeking another star to complete its inaugural roster.

Goal USA is reporting that the team has turned its attention to Argentina and Mexico as the Eastern Conference side seeks its third DP. Oscar Romero was previously a strong link to the club, however, his recent move to Shanghai SIPG of the Chinese Super League halted Atlanta’s chances of acquiring the Paraguayan.

Staying in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia Union announced on Friday that the club has re-signed striker Charlie Davies to a one-year deal after joining the team in 2016.

Davies, 30, missed a portion of last season after battling cancer, but came back to the New England Revolution before being traded to the Union during the campaign. The forward scored one goal and added an assist in 17 combined appearances for both the Revolution and Union a season ago.

According to Fox Sports Netherlands, Real Salt Lake and FC Groningen have agreed to terms on the transfer of Albert Rusnak to MLS.

The 22-year-old reportedly still has to agree to personal terms before officially completing the move to RSL.

Since joining the Dutch side in 2014, Rusnak has scored nine goals in all competitions for Groningen. Rusnak was formerly a Manchester City academy product but never appeared in a senior team match for the Premier League side.