Transfer Rumor Roundup: Llorente on horizon for Chelsea?

While the Blues continue to just win atop the Premier League, Antonio Conte is reportedly looking to add depth to his attack with another Spanish striker.

AS is reporting that Chelsea has expressed its interest in Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente as a viable backup option to primary goalscorer Diego Costa.

With offseason signing Michy Batshuayi struggling to find his form and the field under Conte, with just one goal in 11 matches, the Blues will likely add someone up front during January to help Chelsea during its title push.

Meanwhile, the Blues are set to fend off suitors for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois by offering the Belgium international a new contract.

Chelsea is said to value Courtois at over $89 million, and while Real Madrid has emerged as a big player for the shot-stopper the Blues appear equipped to keep their talent.

Manchester City has reportedly emerged as a potential destination for Real midfielder Isco, while Juventus is also said to be in the hunt for the Spaniard.

In eight La Liga matches this season, Isco has netted twice while adding three assists, however, the 24-year-old continues to be linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Tottenham has kept up its interest in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, however, the Eagles appear set to once again deny Spurs of the opportunity to bring on the talented attacker.

The budding PL star has been a strong presence for Palace this season, scoring three times and tallying six assists during the first half of the season.