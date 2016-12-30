More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 13: Arsene Wenger, Manager of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between Everton and Arsenal at Goodison Park on December 13, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Wenger unimpressed with PL matches over first half of season

Leave a comment
By Matt ReedDec 30, 2016, 9:15 AM EST

“Entertain me.”

[ MORE: Premier League picks for New Year’s Eve ]

That’s likely what Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is thinking following Friday’s press conference where the veteran manager stated that he felt unimpressed by the Premier League’s matches over the first half of the season.

[ MORE: Clattenburg says he’d consider CSL move if approached ]

Perhaps Wenger’s comments stem from Arsenal’s fourth-place standing in England, but whatever the reason may be, the Frenchman certainly didn’t mince words ahead of this weekend’s clash against Crystal Palace.

“Overall it was a very promising Premier League with the best managers of the world all here competing – it promised to be an exceptional year, but until now I think it has been disappointing on all levels,” Wenger said. “We have not produced the games, the Premier League has not produced the games that are remembered.

The 67-year-old did go on to say that the overall quality in the PL is top notch and that the ability for every team to win week in and week out could very much contribute to the fact that the league has lacked any “spectacular” matches.

“Maybe [it is because] both teams are always top quality. I think everybody is under pressure first not to lose. Every game has become so important, maybe as well because the difference between the favorite teams and the smaller teams means that some teams just defend.

“I just feel there is more in the league than what we’ve produced. I include myself in that and you always think that a Premier League year is remembered as well by the two or three games that were absolutely spectacular. At the moment we have not produced that as a league.

While Wenger is obviously very busy with his squad, Bournemouth’s 4-3 victory over Liverpool and Swansea’s 5-4 win against Crystal Palace are just two of the several fixtures that the Frenchman should go back and watch from the current campaign.

Clattenburg says he’d consider move to China, aims to help grow game globally

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 02: Referee Mark Clattenburg gives a decision during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on May 02, 2016 in London, England.jd (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Matt ReedDec 30, 2016, 8:03 AM EST

While players have been the ones completing moves and left and right to China over the past year-plus, could one of soccer’s best-known officials be on his east?

[ MORE: Mendes says Ronaldo offered over $100 million per year by CSL club ]

Well, according to Mark Clattenburg, it’s certainly a possibility.

[ MORE: Swansea target Coleman won’t take over for recently-removed Bradley ]

The veteran Premier League referee recently gave a rare interview with the Associated Press, and while Clattenburg did state that the Chinese Super League has yet to make an offer over a move to the developing league that he would have to consider any contract that came along.

“China are certainly looking to develop their football, looking at their signings and their recruitment,” Clattenburg told The Associated Press. “If an opportunity came along — I am contracted to the Premier League — but I have to look at my long-term strategy of my career. How long can I last as a referee? I have been in the Premier League 12 years. It’s been a wonderful 12 years.

“There is no offer on the table but if they made an offer it would be under consideration. But at the moment I still enjoy working for the Premier League and UEFA.”

For Clattenburg though, the veteran referee stated that his job goes well beyond the payday and that his goal is ultimately to help create global competitiveness in the development of referees.

“Money has never been a driver as a referee … It’s about the drive of doing something different, maybe helping the recruitment,” Clattenburg said. “If it didn’t happen now I will be looking in the future at that, a bit like Howard Webb has done (in Saudi Arabia) where you are helping another country develop refereeing.

“It’s important to have the right quality of referee to go with the level of football. China is going to become a huge player in years to come … If they want to be serious about their league they are going to have to have the right setup. Refereeing is a huge part of football.”

As the CSL continues its development as an up-and-coming league, the ability to add a refereeing talent like Clattenburg would surely be the latest boost to the country’s credentials. While the additions of top of players like Carlos Tevez and Oscar are certainly nice, Clattenburg has raised himself into arguably the best official in global soccer and has had just about every honorable experience in his career.

In 2016 alone, Clattenburg headed the finals in the EURO championship, UEFA Champions League and FA Cup in addition to his regular duties in the Premier League.

Mendes: Ronaldo offered over $100 million annually by CSL club

BARCELONA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 03: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid CF reacts during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Camp Nou stadium on December 3, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Alex Caparros/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Matt ReedDec 30, 2016, 7:08 AM EST

They offered how much?

[ MORE: Coleman ruled out as option to replace Bradley at Swansea ]

It’s not exactly surprising that Cristiano Ronaldo has received offers from around the world, but the Real Madrid attacker could have shattered the transfer market with a reported move to China, had it happened.

[ MORE: Week 18 — Premier League Player Power Rankings ]

According to Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes, the Portuguese was offered over $104 million annually by an unnamed Chinese Super League club in addition to a transfer fee that would have seen Real rake in over $316 million.

Mendes also stated that the offer was declined. Ronaldo is currently under contract in Madrid until 2021.

“From China, they’ve offered 300m euros (£257m) to Real Madrid and more than 100m euros per year to the player,” Mendes told Sky Italia.

“But money is not everything. The Spanish club [Real] is his life.”

While the reported money offered isn’t so surprising given Ronaldo’s status as one of the best — if not the best — players in global soccer, the fact that a Chinese team would go that far to bring in a player of his caliber shows the league’s willingness to attract the game’s top stars.

The CSL has already acquired top talents like Oscar, Ezequiel Lavezzi and Ramires, while Carlos Tevez’s recent move east has brought the Argentine an annual salary of $40 million per season.

“The Chinese market is a new market. They can buy a lot of players, but it is impossible to go for Ronaldo,” said Mendes. “Cristiano is the best player in the world and best ever. It is normal to have some offers.”

The one question that remains will be whether or not the CSL can sustain its recent high spending and continue to poach the game’s most promising players from European and South American sides, but so far the league has certainly defied the odds and put Chinese soccer on the map.

Much-delayed 2018 World Cup stadium officially completed

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JULY 20: A general view of the Saint Petersburg Stadium construction site during a media tour of Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup venues on July 20, 2015 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
3 Comments
Associated PressDec 29, 2016, 9:40 PM EST

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) A Russian stadium that is due to host a 2018 World Cup semi-final match has been officially completed after many construction delays and corruption scandals.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

The St. Petersburg stadium, provisionally called the Zenit Arena, has taken almost a decade to build, prompting Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to publicly call it “disgraceful.”

St. Petersburg Governor Georgy Poltavchenko told reporters at the arena on Thursday that it has been officially commissioned for use in the World Cup. His deputy, Igor Albin, noted there is still some construction work to be completed to meet FIFA requirements.

[ MORE: Thursday’s transfer rumor roundup | Wednesday | Tuesday ]

The final cost of the arena is still unclear but is set to be over $600 million, a price tag that has grown steadily in the past several years.

Most nerve-racking moment of Neymar’s life? The Olympic penalty

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 20: Neymar of Brazil celebrates with his son after the Men's Football Final between Brazil and Germany at the Maracana Stadium on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on August 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)
Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressDec 29, 2016, 8:30 PM EST

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Brazil football star Neymar says taking the last penalty of the shootout against Germany in the final at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics was the most nervous moment of his life.

Neymar converted the kick to give Brazil its first-ever soccer Olympic gold medal, winning 5-4 on penalties after the game in August ended 1-1 after extra time.

[ MORE: PFA urges FA to consider ban on heading for players 10 and under ]

The Barcelona striker was back at the Maracana stadium in Rio for a charity game organized by former great Zico. Looking at the goalmouth where he scored the Olympic decider, Neymar recalled his key role in the penalty showdown.

“I am remembering that walk to it. It was the most nervous moment of my life. I couldn’t think of anything but `For the love of God, where will I kick this ball?” the 24-year old striker said Wednesday night. “Then God gave me the capacity to be calm and score that goal.”

Brazil had long sought Olympic gold as the only football title it didn’t have. Neymar carried Brazil to the final in the 2012 London Olympics, but lost to Mexico.

[ MORE: Thursday’s transfer rumor roundup | Wednesday | Tuesday ]

Gold in Rio was seen by many fans as a rebirth of Brazilian football after the 7-1 humiliation against Germany in the 2014 World Cup semifinals. After the final, Brazil’s national team managed to rise from sixth to first in the South American World Cup qualifiers. Only one more win should take the team of new coach Tite to the 2018 Russia World Cup.

Neymar scored two goals for Zico’s team in Wednesday’s match which raised money for relatives of victims of the air crash last month that killed 19 players from Brazilian club Chapecoense.