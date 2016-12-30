More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND- NOVEMBER 19: Gary Rowett, manager of Birmingham City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Bristol City at St Andrews Stadium on November 19, 2016 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Who are the names linked to Swansea City’s managerial opening?

Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnDec 30, 2016, 4:19 PM EST

With Bob Bradley sent packing after just 11 matches, who will be next to try and lead Swansea City back towards Premier League safety?

A number of names have been floated. It appeared their first choice was Wales manager Chris Coleman, who has prior Premier League experience with Fulham, who gave him his first managerial job back in 2003. However, it was never realistic to expect Coleman to abandon a skyrocketing Welsh national team in favor of a seemingly doomed Swansea club that’s sacked a pair of managers over 18 matches.

Right on cue, Coleman’s wife took to Twitter to distance him from the position, saying Chris’s plan has been to take a position abroad once his time at Wales is up. While ESPN reports Coleman is still an option despite his wife’s words, it seems that is highly unlikely.

So, who else is in the running, according to reports? Here are some names:

Paul Clement

Over the last 24 hours, Clement’s name has appeared the most in Swansea City rumors. Clement seems an odd choice, given that he has very little actual managerial experience, but he was in charge of Derby County for 2/3 of a season and was oddly sacked with the club in fifth in the Championship. What Clement does offer is experience at some of the world’s best clubs, almost all alongside Carlo Ancelotti. He spent time as an assistant manager with Ancelotti at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid, and is currently with Ancelotti again at Bayern Munich following his departure from Derby.

Clement reportedly interviewed for this very position before being passed over for Bradley, so the interest has been there in the recent past. The question is, will the club ignore his lack of experience as the man in charge?

Gary Rowett

Another man with little experience and who was recently sacked out of nowhere, Rowett was last relieved of his duties two weeks ago by Birmingham City despite the club sitting in 7th in the Championship table. He has just four years of managerial experience, having spent two years at Burton Albion before moving to Birmingham.

Rowett is just 42 years old, two years younger than Clement, but has seen his name mentioned next to a number of Championship clubs, and now is in the running for a Premier League job as well, albeit a difficult one.

Alan Pardew

Pardew was a popular name thrown out immediately after Bradley’s firing, but it seems his name has faded into the background recently. He has all the experience the club seems to say they want, but judging by recent reports, the club does not seem as interested…or maybe it’s Pardew who’s not that into it? Having been sacked from three positions in the last six years, Pardew may feel this job is just too risky, and putting his career on the line might not be worth the benefits of potentially succeeding.

Whatever the reason, it seems Pardew might not be the favorite, but don’t rule out one of the most experienced names on the list.

Ryan Giggs

The 43-year-old Giggs was another early favorite immediately following Bradley’s departure, but it seems they have come to their senses regarding this option. Following the criticism of Bradley’s hiring, with critics suggesting he wasn’t fit for the job, and Giggs is no different. Whereas Clement and Rowett may be inexperienced at the managerial level but have plenty to balance it out on their resumes, Giggs has only been in coaching since 2014 as an assistant at his former club Manchester United.

It’s still necessary to mention the former Red Devil, but it’s hard to imagine he’d be offered the job at this point.

Roy Hodgson

Here’s the dark horse name who’s only just popped up. Former Fulham midfielder and current pundit Danny Murphy has put forth his former manager’s name, and it seems to have picked up some legs. Hodgson’s name was also mentioned by Neil Ashton on NBC’s prematch show for the Hull City vs. Everton match (video above), although he doesn’t sound like the former England boss is a serious candidate. Hodgson has all the experience in the world Swansea would want, and his plodding, defensive mentality would surely shut up shop at the back, but it’s unclear how interested the Swansea board is.

Hull City 2-2 Everton: Snodgrass heroics cancelled by Barkley equalizer

Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnDec 30, 2016, 4:53 PM EST

The team at the bottom of the table at the turn of the calendar year has only survived three times in Premier League history. Hull City may not have to worry about that.

Robert Snodgrass delivered two exquisite free-kicks, as the first crashed into the post but the second found the back of the net to give Hull City a 2-1 lead. Unfortunately for the Tigers, Ross Barkley rose high in the air six minutes from full time to peg back the home side, leaving the sides to share the points with a 2-2 finish. Still, the draw pulls Hull off the bottom of the table, leaving Swansea City a point in their wake.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Hull City was the more incisive and attacking side in the opening few minutes, and they were rewarded after 6 minutes. A corner came in from Robert Snodgrass to the near post, and Curtis Davies met it there and nodded it across the face of goal. With all the defenders sucked up to the near post towards the initial ball, Michael Dawson was at the far post where Davies’ flick fell, and he whacked it into the back of the net for an early home lead.

The Toffees responded immediately, and nearly came level just seven minutes later. A ball into the box from Gareth Barry from the left met the head of Seamus Coleman, who powered the ball on net, but it clattered the inside of the post and unluckily came back out, cleared by the Hull defensive scrum.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings

Nevertheless, it was clear Everton was the brighter side following the opener. They pressured David Marshall‘s box on numerous occasions through the 20th minute, when Hull had a chance of their own to go 2-0 up. A cross from Ahmed Elhomamady on the right met the crown of Dieumerci Mbokani who beat Coleman in the air, but his header was weak and cleared.

The game closed down, and it appeared Hull would take a lead into halftime, but just before the break, Hull City goalkeeper David Marshall had a horrible moment to gift Everton a goal. With a corner swung in by the Toffees, Mbokani got in Marshall’s way, looking to clear the ball with his head, and when Marshall rose behind him to punch clear, the ball clipped off the inside of his fist and instead went backwards into his own net, ticking the score to 1-1 after 45 minutes.

After the break, goals were there for the taking, but the woodwork denied both sides. Everton had a chance just two minutes after play resumed, as his shot pinged off Dawson and was tipped off the bar by a Marshall save. Then minutes later, Robert Snodgrass delivered a delicious, curling free-kick that slammed into the corner of the bar after having beaten Robles.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

He’d get another chance, however, after a soft foul was given outside the Everton box when Leighton Baines was judged to have pushed down Harry Maguire. Snodgrass presented another brilliant delivery, and this time it went in, curling around the wall and tucking just inside the top-left corner.

They again couldn’t hold on, as Everton struck six minutes from full time as a nobody closed down Leighton Baines on the end line left of the box. The England international whipped in a cross, meeting the head of Ross Barkley who rose to head in the equalizer. They nearly went on to win it, as substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed just wide a minute before added time.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score

The points shared means Hull City moves to 13, off the bottom of the table but still four points back of safety. Swansea City now sits on the bottom, and they take on Bournemouth on New Year’s Eve. Everton, meanwhile, move to 27 points, but remain in seventh, still six back of Manchester United in front of them.

Spain’s anti-doping agency investigating Nasri

SEVILLE, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 06: Samir Nasri of Sevilla FC (L) being followed by Sergio Busquets of FC Barcelona (R) during the match between Sevilla FC vs FC Barcelona as part of La Liga at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on November 6, 2016 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)
Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressDec 30, 2016, 2:43 PM EST

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) Spanish club Sevilla says the national anti-doping agency is looking into reports that midfielder Samir Nasri recently had intravenous treatment at a Los Angeles clinic.

[ MORE: Prandelli resigns after 10 matches in charge at Valencia ]

The clinic, Drip Doctors, posted a photo of Nasri on its Facebook and Twitter accounts on Tuesday, saying it had provided him with a drip “to help keep him hydrated and in top health during his busy soccer season.”

[ MORE: Week 19 — Premier League Power Rankings ]

It describes the drip as an infusion to boost the immune system and contains “high dose vitamin C, B vitamins, lysine and zinc combined with specially formulated nutrients.”

Sevilla spokesman Jesus Gomez told The Associated Press on Friday that “the agency has been in contact with the club to ask for information” about the player.

A spokesman for the anti-doping agency told the AP that its investigators are checking whether any treatment Nasri may have received had steered clear of the list of prohibited substances. The spokesman spoke anonymously as dictated by agency policy.

The 29-year-old Nasri, who is on loan from English Premier League club Manchester City after not fitting into new coach Pep Guardiola‘s plans, returned with the rest of his teammates from their winter break to start training on Friday.

Nasri has proved to be a key player for Jorge Sampaoli’s Sevilla, which has reached the Champions League’s round-of-16 and sits third in the Spanish league at the winter break.

Watch Live: Hull City v. Everton (Lineups, Stream)

HULL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Ross Barkley of Everton takes on Liam Rosenior of Hull City during the Barclays Premier League match between Hull City and Everton at KC Stadium on January 1, 2015 in Hull, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedDec 30, 2016, 2:05 PM EST

Hull City hosts Everton on Friday from the KC Stadium (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Tigers look to climb off the bottom of the Premier League as the season hits its halfway point.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

One win in their last 16 league matches has Hull sitting bottom of the PL as the season will soon shift to the post-New Year calendar. Abel Hernandez and Will Keane remain out for the Tigers, so it will be up to Robert Snodgrass and his team-leading five PL goals to pace the attack for Mike Phelan‘s side.

Meanwhile, Everton continues to face several injuries, most notably goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg and Yannick Bolasie remain sidelined. The Toffees have been inconsistent as of late, winning just two out of seven in the PL, however, Friday’s clash is a big opportunity for Ronald Koeman and co. to close the gap on a spot in the top six.

LINEUPS

Hull City: Marshall, Robertson, Maguire, Davies, Meyler, Snodgrass, Livermore, Mbokani, Diomande, Dawson, Elmohamady. Subs: Jakupovic, Huddlestone, Clucas, Maloney, Weir, Henriksen, Mason.

Everton: Robles, Baines, Williams, Jagielka, Coleman, Gueye, Barry, Barkley, Mirallas, Valencia, Lukaku. Subs: Hewelt, Lennon, Cleverley, Funes Mori, Davies, Calvert-Lewin, Holgate.

MLS: Atlanta seeking third DP, Davies re-signs with Union and more

PASADENA, CA - JUNE 07: Miguel Almiron #17 of Paraguay dribbles upfield during the 2016 Copa America Centenario Group A match between Colombia and Paraguay at Rose Bowl on June 7, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedDec 30, 2016, 1:20 PM EST

The MLS SuperDraft is right around the corner as 2017 approaches, but other offseason moves are being made by teams, including Atlanta’s search for a third Designated Player.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Atlanta United has already made several splashes ahead of its entrance into MLS next season, including the additions of DPs Miguel Almiron and Hector Villalba as well as former Premier League attacker Kenwyne Jones, but the club is still actively seeking another star to complete its inaugural roster.

[ MORE: Donovan has offers from two MLS teams, including RSL ]

Goal USA is reporting that the team has turned its attention to Argentina and Mexico as the Eastern Conference side seeks its third DP. Oscar Romero was previously a strong link to the club, however, his recent move to Shanghai SIPG of the Chinese Super League halted Atlanta’s chances of acquiring the Paraguayan.

Staying in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia Union announced on Friday that the club has re-signed striker Charlie Davies to a one-year deal after joining the team in 2016.

Davies, 30, missed a portion of last season after battling cancer, but came back to the New England Revolution before being traded to the Union during the campaign. The forward scored one goal and added an assist in 17 combined appearances for both the Revolution and Union a season ago.

According to Fox Sports Netherlands, Real Salt Lake and FC Groningen have agreed to terms on the transfer of Albert Rusnak to MLS.

The 22-year-old reportedly still has to agree to personal terms before officially completing the move to RSL.

Since joining the Dutch side in 2014, Rusnak has scored nine goals in all competitions for Groningen. Rusnak was formerly a Manchester City academy product but never appeared in a senior team match for the Premier League side.