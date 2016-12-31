More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review

Chelsea 4-2 Stoke City: Blues win 13-straight to equal PL record

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 31, 2016, 11:55 AM EST
  • Willian scores twice
  • Stoke level things twice
  • Chelsea equal PL record of 13-straight wins

Chelsea won their 13th game in a row in the Premier League on Saturday but it was hard work for Antonio Conte‘s side.

The Blues won 4-2 as two goals from Willian and a goal each from Diego Costa and Gary Cahill did the damage but Stoke had twice equalized through Martins Indi and Peter Crouch in the second half.

The win now means Chelsea have equaled Arsenal’s record of most consecutive wins in a single season and they can set a new record by beating Tottenham Hotspur on Jan. 4. The Blues are top on 47 points, while Stoke remain on 22 points.

Chelsea started slowly and their first big chance of the game arrived when Costa was found at the back post and he took one touch and rifled a shot on goal which Lee Grant saved and then a deflection saw the ball come straight back to him.

Gary Cahill’s header then forced Grant into a save as Stoke continued to frustrate Chelsea with the half time whistle fast approaching. Charlie Adam flicked a header just wide as Stoke’s high-press made Chelsea uncomfortable.

Grant then denied both Costa and Eden Hazard with a brilliant double save but from the resulting corner Chelsea took the lead. Cesc Fabregas’ corner was headed home powerfully by Cahill as he beat Ryan Shawcross to the ball.

1-0 to the Blues at half time.

57 seconds into the second half Stoke were level as a free kick was nodded down by Peter Crouch and the Dutch center back prodded home to make it 1-1. Game on.

Willian then drilled a shot just wide as Chelsea tried to get going and the Brazilian winger soon put the back ahead.

Victor Moses dazzled his marker and played the ball into Hazard and he teed up Willian to drill home via a slight deflection. 2-1 to Chelsea. Stoke leveled things up with 26 minutes to go as Bojan and Mame Diouf combined to see the latter cross and Crouch finished. 2-2.

A minute later Chelsea were back ahead as Fabregas set up Willian and he sent a high shot into the net. 3-2 to Chelsea after a pulsating few minutes.

The game calmed down in the closing stages but Stoke continued to threaten and Costa should’ve done better when clean through on the break. However, Costa did finish things off as he shrugged of Martins Indi and rifled home an unstoppable shot to make it 4-2.

Chelsea looks unstoppable as Conte’s juggernaut continues to win.

Premier League preview: London sides busy on Sunday

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace takes on Laurent Koscielny of Arsenal during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on April 17, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaDec 31, 2016, 5:21 PM EST

It’s a London-heavy Premier League slate on New Year’s Day, with Top Four challengers Arsenal and Spurs facing regional competition.

The day begins with Sir Elton John’s favored Watford, which has been inconsistent this season but also proven itself capable of competing with anyone.

It’ll end with Arsenal’s quest to keep pace with Chelsea and Liverpool. The Gunners will try to hand Sam Allardyce his first loss since taking over Crystal Palace.

Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 8:30 a.m. EDT on NBCSN (Stream here)

Tottenham has won three in-a-row since its setback against Manchester United, while Watford is reeling a bit. The Hornets rose into the top half but then fell to Man City — no crime there — before losing to Sunderland and drawing Crystal Palace.

Spurs can finish the day as high as third, and would love to leave the pitch in fine form with Chelsea looming Wednesday.

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace — 11 a.m. EDT on NBCSN (Stream here)

The Gunners come into Sunday’s match having followed up losses to Everton and Man City by topping West Brom to get back on a winning track. Now that same Man City side has reopened the door to third place.

Big Sam Allardyce gets a real challenge to his relegation-battling mettle on Sunday. His first match in charge of Palace was a 1-1 draw with Watford, but the Eagles had shown well in previous losses to Manchester United and Chelsea

Palace has been relatively decent on the road this season (2W-3D-4L).

Premier League roundup: Blues, Reds nab wins

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Diego Costa (R) of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal with his team mate Marcos Alonso (L) during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Stoke City at Stamford Bridge on December 31, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaDec 31, 2016, 4:35 PM EST

Things are getting tight in Manchester.

We’re still two months away from Feb. 26’s derby at the Etihad Stadium, but United has won five-straight games under Jose Mourinho to pull within three points of crosstown rivals Man City.

That’s because Pep Guardiola‘s Citizens fell 1-0 in Liverpool in a cagey, sloppy affair at Anfield.

All that and more — including a history-making win for the table leaders — in our PL roundup.

A pair of Willian goals helped offset two uncharacteristic concessions as Chelsea matched a Premier League record by winning its 13th-straight match. Diego Costa and Gary Cahill also scored for the Blues, who lead the league by six points. Bruno Martins Indi and Peter Crouch scored for the Potters, the latter becoming the first English goal scorer for Stoke in nearly 40 tallies.

United should’ve led in the first half, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s karate action goal was not given by referee Lee Mason. Then Boro went ahead through Grant Leadbitter before Paul Pogba helped key a deserved three-point run. United is now within a win of City, sniffing the Top Four.

Georginio Wijnaldum‘s early goal turned out to be the appetizer for a disappointing meal. Both teams defended well but also played very sloppy with the ball. It was a choppy game, but don’t look for Jurgen Klopp to be anything but pleased by keeping pace with Chelsea. City is now 10 points back of Chelsea.

Bob Bradley‘s gone, but Swansea is still shipping in goals at an alarming rate. Benik Afobe started the scoring early, as the Cherries moved 10 points clear of safety. Josh King and Ryan Fraser also scored for Bournemouth. Swansea appear set to tab Paul Clement as PL boss.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Hal Robson-Kanu (R) of West Bromwich Albion celebrates scoring his side's second goal with his team mate Claudio Yacob (L) during the Premier League match between Southampton and West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Robson-Kanu (R) with Claudio Yacob (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images).

Shane Long‘s early goal wet his dry spell, but Tony Pulis‘ Baggies took advantage of another poor performance from the mercurial Saints. Matty Phillips and Hal Robson-Kanu scored for West Brom, the latter netting a laser of a strike.

The Foxes ended 2016 on a strong note thanks to Islam Slimani‘s first half goal, and Leicester is now six points clear of the drop zone.

Andre Gray scored three-straight goals, and strike partner Ashley Barnes netted a penalty as the Clarets heaped misery on relegation-battling Sunderland. Jermain Defoe scored a late consolation tally for the Black Cats.

Report: Ancelotti ally Clement to take over at Swansea

By Nicholas MendolaDec 31, 2016, 4:10 PM EST

The third Swansea City man to take its managerial wheel this season is going to be Paul Clement.

The ex-Derby County manager inherits the worst defense in the Premier League, with the transfer window opening up Sunday.

Clement could be in the dugout for Tuesday’s match versus Crystal Palace, according to the BBC.

Swansea fired Bob Bradley earlier this week, and the Welsh side promptly shipped three goals to Bournemouth in another shutout loss on Saturday.

A 44-year-old Englishman, Clement had been a longtime assistant for Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid.

His only first chair experience came in the Championship with the Rams, where he was on pace for a playoff experience before being canned for Darren Wassall. Derby then lost to Hull City in a playoff semifinal.

Klopp updates injury status of Liverpool captain Henderson

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Nathaniel Clyne of Liverpool and Jordan Henderson of Liverpool celebrate victory during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield on December 31, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 31, 2016, 3:21 PM EST

Only once had Jordan Henderson left a Premier League match before the final whistle heading into Saturday’s game against Manchester City.

A heel injury in Liverpool’s 1-0 win made it twice, and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is unsure how long he’ll be without his captain.

Henderson, 26, subbed out of the match for Divock Origi in the 65th minute, and he’ll not want to miss Monday’s match against his boyhood club, Sunderland.

Here’s Jurgen Klopp, from the BBC:

“It’s a bit of a problem with the heel. I don’t know exactly what it is. I hope it’s not too serious.”

Henderson joined Sunderland at age 8 and stuck with the club through 2011. He’s been amongst the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League this season.

