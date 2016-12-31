Chelsea 4-2 Stoke City: Blues win 13-straight to equal PL record

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Willian scores twice

Stoke level things twice

Chelsea equal PL record of 13-straight wins

Chelsea won their 13th game in a row in the Premier League on Saturday but it was hard work for Antonio Conte‘s side.

The Blues won 4-2 as two goals from Willian and a goal each from Diego Costa and Gary Cahill did the damage but Stoke had twice equalized through Martins Indi and Peter Crouch in the second half.

The win now means Chelsea have equaled Arsenal’s record of most consecutive wins in a single season and they can set a new record by beating Tottenham Hotspur on Jan. 4. The Blues are top on 47 points, while Stoke remain on 22 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Chelsea started slowly and their first big chance of the game arrived when Costa was found at the back post and he took one touch and rifled a shot on goal which Lee Grant saved and then a deflection saw the ball come straight back to him.

Gary Cahill’s header then forced Grant into a save as Stoke continued to frustrate Chelsea with the half time whistle fast approaching. Charlie Adam flicked a header just wide as Stoke’s high-press made Chelsea uncomfortable.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Grant then denied both Costa and Eden Hazard with a brilliant double save but from the resulting corner Chelsea took the lead. Cesc Fabregas’ corner was headed home powerfully by Cahill as he beat Ryan Shawcross to the ball.

1-0 to the Blues at half time.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

57 seconds into the second half Stoke were level as a free kick was nodded down by Peter Crouch and the Dutch center back prodded home to make it 1-1. Game on.

45:54 – Bruno Martins Indi's goal was the quickest scored in the second half of a Premier League game in 2016-17 (54 secs). Refreshed. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 31, 2016

Willian then drilled a shot just wide as Chelsea tried to get going and the Brazilian winger soon put the back ahead.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Victor Moses dazzled his marker and played the ball into Hazard and he teed up Willian to drill home via a slight deflection. 2-1 to Chelsea. Stoke leveled things up with 26 minutes to go as Bojan and Mame Diouf combined to see the latter cross and Crouch finished. 2-2.

A minute later Chelsea were back ahead as Fabregas set up Willian and he sent a high shot into the net. 3-2 to Chelsea after a pulsating few minutes.

The game calmed down in the closing stages but Stoke continued to threaten and Costa should’ve done better when clean through on the break. However, Costa did finish things off as he shrugged of Martins Indi and rifled home an unstoppable shot to make it 4-2.

Chelsea looks unstoppable as Conte’s juggernaut continues to win.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports