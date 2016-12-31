More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool celebrates victory during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield on December 31, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Klopp, Guardiola react to Liverpool defeat of Man City

By Nicholas MendolaDec 31, 2016, 2:54 PM EST

Some sloppy play detracted from the spectacle, but Liverpool won’t complain after snaring three points from its much-anticipated Saturday match against Manchester City.

It was the ninth match-up between Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and Man City manager Pep Guardiola, their first in the Premier League. Both had won four — one of Klopp’s in penalty kicks.

Klopp will be taking the bragging rights into March 18’s match at the Etihad. He is, in a word, pleased.

“The name of the opponent, the qualify of Man City, the situation in the season. … When you invest in a game like this, so much, at the end you want to have it all. Thank God we got it because day after tomorrow we play again so we wanted to take the feeling.”

As for Guardiola, he appreciated the battle but not the result. And he says Man City will go “one game at a time” moving forward, not looking at a table that sees them now 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

“The game was equal. The first chance they arrived they scored a goal. We controlled their counterattacks. In the first half we didn’t create too much. The second half a little bit better.

“It was not too many clear chances. … In these kind of games, the little details make the difference.”

Premier League preview: London sides busy on Sunday

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace takes on Laurent Koscielny of Arsenal during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on April 17, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 31, 2016, 5:21 PM EST

It’s a London-heavy Premier League slate on New Year’s Day, with Top Four challengers Arsenal and Spurs facing regional competition.

The day begins with Sir Elton John’s favored Watford, which has been inconsistent this season but also proven itself capable of competing with anyone.

It’ll end with Arsenal’s quest to keep pace with Chelsea and Liverpool. The Gunners will try to hand Sam Allardyce his first loss since taking over Crystal Palace.

Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 8:30 a.m. EDT on NBCSN (Stream here)

Tottenham has won three in-a-row since its setback against Manchester United, while Watford is reeling a bit. The Hornets rose into the top half but then fell to Man City — no crime there — before losing to Sunderland and drawing Crystal Palace.

Spurs can finish the day as high as third, and would love to leave the pitch in fine form with Chelsea looming Wednesday.

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace — 11 a.m. EDT on NBCSN (Stream here)

The Gunners come into Sunday’s match having followed up losses to Everton and Man City by topping West Brom to get back on a winning track. Now that same Man City side has reopened the door to third place.

Big Sam Allardyce gets a real challenge to his relegation-battling mettle on Sunday. His first match in charge of Palace was a 1-1 draw with Watford, but the Eagles had shown well in previous losses to Manchester United and Chelsea

Palace has been relatively decent on the road this season (2W-3D-4L).

Premier League roundup: Blues, Reds nab wins

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Diego Costa (R) of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal with his team mate Marcos Alonso (L) during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Stoke City at Stamford Bridge on December 31, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)
Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 31, 2016, 4:35 PM EST

Things are getting tight in Manchester.

We’re still two months away from Feb. 26’s derby at the Etihad Stadium, but United has won five-straight games under Jose Mourinho to pull within three points of crosstown rivals Man City.

That’s because Pep Guardiola‘s Citizens fell 1-0 in Liverpool in a cagey, sloppy affair at Anfield.

All that and more — including a history-making win for the table leaders — in our PL roundup.

Chelsea 4-2 Stoke CityRECAP

A pair of Willian goals helped offset two uncharacteristic concessions as Chelsea matched a Premier League record by winning its 13th-straight match. Diego Costa and Gary Cahill also scored for the Blues, who lead the league by six points. Bruno Martins Indi and Peter Crouch scored for the Potters, the latter becoming the first English goal scorer for Stoke in nearly 40 tallies.

Manchester United 2-1 MiddlesbroughRECAP

United should’ve led in the first half, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s karate action goal was not given by referee Lee Mason. Then Boro went ahead through Grant Leadbitter before Paul Pogba helped key a deserved three-point run. United is now within a win of City, sniffing the Top Four.

Liverpool 1-0 Manchester CityRECAP

Georginio Wijnaldum‘s early goal turned out to be the appetizer for a disappointing meal. Both teams defended well but also played very sloppy with the ball. It was a choppy game, but don’t look for Jurgen Klopp to be anything but pleased by keeping pace with Chelsea. City is now 10 points back of Chelsea.

Swansea City 0-3 BournemouthRECAP

Bob Bradley‘s gone, but Swansea is still shipping in goals at an alarming rate. Benik Afobe started the scoring early, as the Cherries moved 10 points clear of safety. Josh King and Ryan Fraser also scored for Bournemouth. Swansea appear set to tab Paul Clement as PL boss.

Southampton 1-2 West Bromwich AlbionRECAP

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Hal Robson-Kanu (R) of West Bromwich Albion celebrates scoring his side's second goal with his team mate Claudio Yacob (L) during the Premier League match between Southampton and West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Robson-Kanu (R) with Claudio Yacob (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images).

Shane Long‘s early goal wet his dry spell, but Tony Pulis‘ Baggies took advantage of another poor performance from the mercurial Saints. Matty Phillips and Hal Robson-Kanu scored for West Brom, the latter netting a laser of a strike.

Leicester City 1-0 West Ham UnitedRECAP

The Foxes ended 2016 on a strong note thanks to Islam Slimani‘s first half goal, and Leicester is now six points clear of the drop zone.

Burnley 4-1 SunderlandRECAP

Andre Gray scored three-straight goals, and strike partner Ashley Barnes netted a penalty as the Clarets heaped misery on relegation-battling Sunderland. Jermain Defoe scored a late consolation tally for the Black Cats.

Report: Ancelotti ally Clement to take over at Swansea

By Nicholas MendolaDec 31, 2016, 4:10 PM EST

The third Swansea City man to take its managerial wheel this season is going to be Paul Clement.

The ex-Derby County manager inherits the worst defense in the Premier League, with the transfer window opening up Sunday.

Clement could be in the dugout for Tuesday’s match versus Crystal Palace, according to the BBC.

Swansea fired Bob Bradley earlier this week, and the Welsh side promptly shipped three goals to Bournemouth in another shutout loss on Saturday.

A 44-year-old Englishman, Clement had been a longtime assistant for Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid.

His only first chair experience came in the Championship with the Rams, where he was on pace for a playoff experience before being canned for Darren Wassall. Derby then lost to Hull City in a playoff semifinal.

Klopp updates injury status of Liverpool captain Henderson

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Nathaniel Clyne of Liverpool and Jordan Henderson of Liverpool celebrate victory during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield on December 31, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 31, 2016, 3:21 PM EST

Only once had Jordan Henderson left a Premier League match before the final whistle heading into Saturday’s game against Manchester City.

A heel injury in Liverpool’s 1-0 win made it twice, and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is unsure how long he’ll be without his captain.

Henderson, 26, subbed out of the match for Divock Origi in the 65th minute, and he’ll not want to miss Monday’s match against his boyhood club, Sunderland.

Here’s Jurgen Klopp, from the BBC:

“It’s a bit of a problem with the heel. I don’t know exactly what it is. I hope it’s not too serious.”

Henderson joined Sunderland at age 8 and stuck with the club through 2011. He’s been amongst the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League this season.

