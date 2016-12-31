Klopp, Guardiola react to Liverpool defeat of Man City

Some sloppy play detracted from the spectacle, but Liverpool won’t complain after snaring three points from its much-anticipated Saturday match against Manchester City.

It was the ninth match-up between Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and Man City manager Pep Guardiola, their first in the Premier League. Both had won four — one of Klopp’s in penalty kicks.

Klopp will be taking the bragging rights into March 18’s match at the Etihad. He is, in a word, pleased.

“The name of the opponent, the qualify of Man City, the situation in the season. … When you invest in a game like this, so much, at the end you want to have it all. Thank God we got it because day after tomorrow we play again so we wanted to take the feeling.”

As for Guardiola, he appreciated the battle but not the result. And he says Man City will go “one game at a time” moving forward, not looking at a table that sees them now 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

“The game was equal. The first chance they arrived they scored a goal. We controlled their counterattacks. In the first half we didn’t create too much. The second half a little bit better. “It was not too many clear chances. … In these kind of games, the little details make the difference.”

