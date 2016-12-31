Klopp updates injury status of Liverpool captain Henderson

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

It’s a London-heavy Premier League slate on New Year’s Day, with Top Four challengers Arsenal and Spurs facing regional competition.

The day begins with Sir Elton John’s favored Watford, which has been inconsistent this season but also proven itself capable of competing with anyone.

It’ll end with Arsenal’s quest to keep pace with Chelsea and Liverpool. The Gunners will try to hand Sam Allardyce his first loss since taking over Crystal Palace.

Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 8:30 a.m. EDT on NBCSN (Stream here)

Tottenham has won three in-a-row since its setback against Manchester United, while Watford is reeling a bit. The Hornets rose into the top half but then fell to Man City — no crime there — before losing to Sunderland and drawing Crystal Palace.

Spurs can finish the day as high as third, and would love to leave the pitch in fine form with Chelsea looming Wednesday.

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace — 11 a.m. EDT on NBCSN (Stream here)

The Gunners come into Sunday’s match having followed up losses to Everton and Man City by topping West Brom to get back on a winning track. Now that same Man City side has reopened the door to third place.

Big Sam Allardyce gets a real challenge to his relegation-battling mettle on Sunday. His first match in charge of Palace was a 1-1 draw with Watford, but the Eagles had shown well in previous losses to Manchester United and Chelsea

Palace has been relatively decent on the road this season (2W-3D-4L).

