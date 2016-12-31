Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City: Reds gut out ugly win

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Wijnaldum opens scoring

Chances at a premium

Reds only shot on target

The last Premier League match of 2016 happened to be one of the most anticipated one of the campaign.

It also happened to be a bit of a dud.

Georginio Wijnaldum scored one of three total shots on target between Liverpool and Manchester City as Reds boss Jurgen Klopp won his initial Premier League encounter with Pep Guardiola.

Anfield won’t care much for how it looked, as Liverpool stays within six points of Chelsea for the Premier League lead. Man City is now 10 points back of the leaders, four behind Liverpool, and just three ahead of sixth place Manchester United.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Wijnaldum scored on Liverpool’s first real threat, rising over Aleksandar Kolarov to head Adam Lallana‘s cross home for a 1-0 lead.

It was a rare moment of first half excitement in this much-anticipated duel, and Man City in particular struggled to assert itself in the match.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

7 – Adam Lallana has made seven assists in the Premier League this season (in 17 apps); his most ever in a single campaign. Revitalised. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 31, 2016

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

The Reds continued their control of the match in the second half, though action remained choppy and chippy.

David Silva put a pair of electric moments together as the match began to take a blue turn in the 53rd minute. Kolarov hit a volleyed corner at Mignolet six minutes later.

Follow @NicholasMendola