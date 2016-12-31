Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City: Reds gut out ugly win

Anfield won’t care much for how it looked, as Liverpool stays within six points of Chelsea for the Premier League lead. Man City is now 10 points back of the leaders, four behind Liverpool, and just three ahead of sixth place Manchester United.
A pair of Willian goals helped offset two uncharacteristic concessions as Chelsea matched a Premier League record by winning its 13th-straight match. Diego Costa and Gary Cahill also scored for the Blues, who lead the league by six points. Bruno Martins Indi and Peter Crouch scored for the Potters, the latter becoming the first English goal scorer for Stoke in nearly 40 tallies.
United should’ve led in the first half, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s karate action goal was not given by referee Lee Mason. Then Boro went ahead through Grant Leadbitter before Paul Pogba helped key a deserved three-point run. United is now within a win of City, sniffing the Top Four.
Georginio Wijnaldum‘s early goal turned out to be the appetizer for a disappointing meal. Both teams defended well but also played very sloppy with the ball. It was a choppy game, but don’t look for Jurgen Klopp to be anything but pleased by keeping pace with Chelsea. City is now 10 points back of Chelsea.
Bob Bradley‘s gone, but Swansea is still shipping in goals at an alarming rate. Benik Afobe started the scoring early, as the Cherries moved 10 points clear of safety. Josh King and Ryan Fraser also scored for Bournemouth. Swansea appear set to tab Paul Clement as PL boss.
Shane Long‘s early goal wet his dry spell, but Tony Pulis‘ Baggies took advantage of another poor performance from the mercurial Saints. Matty Phillips and Hal Robson-Kanu scored for West Brom, the latter netting a laser of a strike.
Andre Gray scored three-straight goals, and strike partner Ashley Barnes netted a penalty as the Clarets heaped misery on relegation-battling Sunderland. Jermain Defoe scored a late consolation tally for the Black Cats.
A 44-year-old Englishman, Clement had been a longtime assistant for Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid.
His only first chair experience came in the Championship with the Rams, where he was on pace for a playoff experience before being canned for Darren Wassall. Derby then lost to Hull City in a playoff semifinal.
It was the ninth match-up between Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and Man City manager Pep Guardiola, their first in the Premier League. Both had won four — one of Klopp’s in penalty kicks.
Klopp will be taking the bragging rights into March 18’s match at the Etihad. He is, in a word, pleased.
“The name of the opponent, the qualify of Man City, the situation in the season. … When you invest in a game like this, so much, at the end you want to have it all. Thank God we got it because day after tomorrow we play again so we wanted to take the feeling.”
As for Guardiola, he appreciated the battle but not the result. And he says Man City will go “one game at a time” moving forward, not looking at a table that sees them now 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.
“The game was equal. The first chance they arrived they scored a goal. We controlled their counterattacks. In the first half we didn’t create too much. The second half a little bit better.
“It was not too many clear chances. … In these kind of games, the little details make the difference.”