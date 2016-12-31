Manchester United 2-1 Middlesbrough: Zlatan, Pogba complete comeback

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Zlatan has goal disallowed

Leadbitter puts Boro ahead

Pogba goal, assist on Ferguson’s birthday

Martial scores

Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic continued their strong run of form to give Manchester United its first five-match win streak since 2015 with a 2-1 comeback over Middlesbrough at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Pogba had a goal and an assist, while Ibrahimovic assisted a Anthony Martial goal and had another tally wrongly taken from him in the first half.

United rises into a tie with Tottenham Hotspur for fifth place, one point behind Arsenal.

Grant Leadbitter scored Middlesbrough’s goal, as Boro remains four points clear of the drop zone.

Boro had a massive opportunity when Adama Traore stripped Ander Herrera to launch a 3v1 down the center of the pitch, but the Spanish winger opted for an outside of the boot shot that spun woeful and wide.

That was a stolen moment for Boro in the early goings, as Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Paul Pogba looking quite lively. Pogba’s mild overhead kick hit the post in the 14th minute as United racked up a few corner kicks.

Ibrahimovic looked to have put the Red Devils ahead, but Less Mason called a foul on the striker for his raised boot finish. Victor Valdes went down in a heap to help earn the call, but United should’ve been up 1-0.

39' – Drama here as the referee disallows Zlatan Ibrahimovic's effort… presumably for a high foot. #MUFC #MUNMID — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 31, 2016

Ibrahimovic nearly poked a Pogba through ball behind Valdes in the 51st minute, as the United duo showed terrific chemistry.

Shockingly, Boro scored. Alvaro Negredo nodded Calum Chambers‘ cross into the path of Leadbitter, and the Englishman beat David De Gea to send a charge into the visiting support.

Valdes stymied Ibrahimovic on the doorstep as United quickly looked for its equalizer. Marcus Rashford could’ve earned a penalty after bulling his way past Bernardo, but no call came.

Valdes stopped Martial after a knifing run moments later, and Boro would need to summon everything for the final half hour.

Valdes collected a Pogba rip. Then Juan Mata saw his shot deflected out for a corner that came to nothing.

Martial finally rewarded the Old Trafford set when Ibrahimovic flicked Paul Pogba’s soaring long ball onto his path to make it 1-1.

It was 2-1 moments later, as Pogba headed Mata’s cross neatly into the goal.

