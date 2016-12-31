More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review
Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, centre, in action against Middlesbrough during the English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford, Manchester England Saturday Dec. 31, 2016. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Manchester United 2-1 Middlesbrough: Zlatan, Pogba complete comeback

By Nicholas MendolaDec 31, 2016, 11:53 AM EST
  • Zlatan has goal disallowed
  • Leadbitter puts Boro ahead
  • Pogba goal, assist on Ferguson’s birthday
  • Martial scores

Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic continued their strong run of form to give Manchester United its first five-match win streak since 2015 with a 2-1 comeback over Middlesbrough at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Pogba had a goal and an assist, while Ibrahimovic assisted a Anthony Martial goal and had another tally wrongly taken from him in the first half.

United rises into a tie with Tottenham Hotspur for fifth place, one point behind Arsenal.

Grant Leadbitter scored Middlesbrough’s goal, as Boro remains four points clear of the drop zone.

Boro had a massive opportunity when Adama Traore stripped Ander Herrera to launch a 3v1 down the center of the pitch, but the Spanish winger opted for an outside of the boot shot that spun woeful and wide.

That was a stolen moment for Boro in the early goings, as Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Paul Pogba looking quite lively. Pogba’s mild overhead kick hit the post in the 14th minute as United racked up a few corner kicks.

Ibrahimovic looked to have put the Red Devils ahead, but Less Mason called a foul on the striker for his raised boot finish. Victor Valdes went down in a heap to help earn the call, but United should’ve been up 1-0.

Ibrahimovic nearly poked a Pogba through ball behind Valdes in the 51st minute, as the United duo showed terrific chemistry.

Shockingly, Boro scored. Alvaro Negredo nodded Calum Chambers‘ cross into the path of Leadbitter, and the Englishman beat David De Gea to send a charge into the visiting support.

Valdes stymied Ibrahimovic on the doorstep as United quickly looked for its equalizer. Marcus Rashford could’ve earned a penalty after bulling his way past Bernardo, but no call came.

Valdes stopped Martial after a knifing run moments later, and Boro would need to summon everything for the final half hour.

Valdes collected a Pogba rip. Then Juan Mata saw his shot deflected out for a corner that came to nothing.

Martial finally rewarded the Old Trafford set when Ibrahimovic flicked Paul Pogba’s soaring long ball onto his path to make it 1-1.

It was 2-1 moments later, as Pogba headed Mata’s cross neatly into the goal.

Antonio Conte reflects on Chelsea’s record-equaling win

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Antonio Conte, Manager of Chelsea reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea and AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on December 26, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 31, 2016, 1:32 PM EST

Chelsea is on the verge of making history.

Antonio Conte‘s Chelsea won for the 13th-straight Premier League game on Saturday, equaling Arsenal’s 2002 record for the most consecutive wins in a single Premier League season.

When they face Tottenham on Jan. 4 at White Hart Lane (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) they can set a new PL record as their juggernaut continues to catch team on the counter with their devastating pace.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Conte hailed his players.

“Congratulations go to my players. This is a great achievement for my players, for the club, for the fans. After a bad season like last season I am pleased for them. Every day during the training sessions and the games I see great attitude, great work rate and great fight to try to win. I am pleased for them and the deserve this.”

Conte also added that it was “great achievement” to win 16 of his first 19 games in charge in the Premier League but that it “won’t be easy to repeat this run” in the second half of the season.

“To win 13 games in a row in this league is very difficult. Stoke played very well. They hit long balls to Crouch and fought for the second ball. My players showed they can adapt to the different kinds of game we face,” Conte told the BBC. “They showed great commitment, work-rate and will to win. I’m delighted for them. Now, it’s important to celebrate the arrival of the new year, then to think of the next game against Tottenham. Numbers are not important if you do not win the title. Now, they are fantastic and we are proud, but we must concentrate on the second part of the season.”

All the way through his opening season in the PL, Conte has failed to get ahead of himself and has asked the media to judge his team at the midway point of the season. Now we’ve reached that stage, his Chelsea team is head and shoulder ahead of the rest.

Still, Conte says “the light is on Chelsea after a great first part of the season, and for this reason we must work more” and he will not rest on his laurels.

With these comments you know that he won’t let his side drop the ball, even though he intends to enjoy the New Year’s celebration in London and then tackle Spurs. With Diego Costa in form, pacey wingers wrecking havoc and a rock-solid defense, Conte’s Chelsea look unstoppable as they head into the second half of the season.

His celebrations of running down the touchline and jumping in with the fans after they went 3-2 up said it all. Conte is building something very special at Chelsea but he’s still cautious. This quote sums it up.

“Numbers are not important if you do not win the title,” Conte said post-game.

Mourinho issues faux sympathy for referee Mason

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Manchester United Manager, Jose Mourinho reacts on the sidelines after the final whistle in the Premier League match between Manchester United and Middlesbrough at Old Trafford on December 31, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 31, 2016, 1:19 PM EST

Jose Mourinho admitted that defeating good friend Aitor Karanka‘s Middlesbrough was a little bittersweet, but his talk turned a bit cheeky when asked about referee Lee Mason.

The official in question canceled Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s high-footed goal in bizarre fashion, a decision that could’ve cost ascendant Manchester United when Grand Leadbitter put Boro up 1-0.

But Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba teamed up to score second half goals with Zlatan Ibrahimovic also putting in a fine shift. Mourinho said he was a bit sad to have spoiled a tough performance from his friend’s visitors, and then that he was sad for Mason.

“(Referee) Mr Mason is the one that knows that but he knows he made a mistake. I think it’s sad because referees are sad when they make mistakes.”

He’d later say that birthday boy Alex Ferguson, 75, would’ve seen the score line at 3-1. Vintage Mou.

Moyes understands his future’s in question at “dire” Sunderland

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: David Moyes, Manager of Sunderland shouts instructions during the Premier League match between Burnley and Sunderland at Turf Moor on December 31, 2016 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)
Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 31, 2016, 1:02 PM EST

David Moyes understands why people are asking about his future at Sunderland.

The veteran Premier League manager saw his side clobbered yet again on Saturday, bruised and battered in a 4-1 defeat at Burnley.

After all, this is a side that has shown itself capable of hanging with Chelsea, yet was also shutout by the leaky back line of Swansea City.

The manager wasn’t taking most of the blame on Saturday, instead asking what is going on with his charges.

“My players were well-briefed on the opposition and you just have to hope they take that into the game. We made the same mistakes time and time again; missed headers, missed bouncing balls, the same stuff.

“The players have to take responsibility as well as me, and that was dire, as bad as anything I have been involved in here. I can’t walk into the dressing room and say ‘Yeah, that was great lads.’ It wasn’t.”

It’s not getting any easier: a trip to Liverpool is next for the 18th place Black Cats.

Usain Bolt calls in to Man United’s post-game TV show

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 25: Jamaican Athlete Usain Bolt poses on the pitch prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford on August 25, 2012 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 31, 2016, 1:02 PM EST

Manchester United has a big fan in Usain Bolt.

So big in fact that he called in to MUTV’s post-game show to share his delight as United won for the fifth-straight Premier League game after scoring twice late on to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at Old Trafford on New Year’s Eve.

Listen to the club below as the Jamaican sprinter and nine-time Olympic gold medalist waxed lyrical about the Red Devils under Jose Mourinho as they continue to gather momentum after a fine December.

Listen below to Bolt’s rather unstated interview.