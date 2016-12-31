Paul Pogba on United’s comeback: “It’s why we love football”

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Trailing Middlesbrough 1-0 at home with five minutes to go, Manchester United turned the game on its head.

First Anthony Martial scored and then a minute later Paul Pogba headed home to make it 2-1 and hand United their fifth-straight win in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are on a roll.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Pogba was delighted his side could turn things around on New Year’s Eve to keep United well in the top four hunt.

“It’s beautiful – it’s why we love football. The win as very important,” Pogba said. “We had a lot of chances and we could have won the game easier, but we are very happy with the three points.”

Confidence is a beautiful thing too and United has that in abundance.

Pogba put in a man of the match display against a dogged Middlesbrough outfit as the most-expensive player on the planet has been on the top of his game for well over a month.

That has coincided with his winning run for United and even though it looked like they may have to settle for a draw or worse on Saturday against Boro (Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a goal disallowed in the first half for a high foot when it looked legit) but they found a way to get it done.

Earlier this season United were dominating teams and drawing. Now, they’re grabbing wins and are full of confidence.

That is a dangerous thing for the rest of the Premier League.

