Premier League roundup: Blues, Reds nab wins

Things are getting tight in Manchester.

We’re still two months away from Feb. 26’s derby at the Etihad Stadium, but United has won five-straight games under Jose Mourinho to pull within three points of crosstown rivals Man City.

That’s because Pep Guardiola‘s Citizens fell 1-0 in Liverpool in a cagey, sloppy affair at Anfield.

All that and more — including a history-making win for the table leaders — in our PL roundup.

Chelsea 4-2 Stoke City — RECAP

A pair of Willian goals helped offset two uncharacteristic concessions as Chelsea matched a Premier League record by winning its 13th-straight match. Diego Costa and Gary Cahill also scored for the Blues, who lead the league by six points. Bruno Martins Indi and Peter Crouch scored for the Potters, the latter becoming the first English goal scorer for Stoke in nearly 40 tallies.

Manchester United 2-1 Middlesbrough — RECAP

United should’ve led in the first half, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s karate action goal was not given by referee Lee Mason. Then Boro went ahead through Grant Leadbitter before Paul Pogba helped key a deserved three-point run. United is now within a win of City, sniffing the Top Four.

Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City — RECAP

Georginio Wijnaldum‘s early goal turned out to be the appetizer for a disappointing meal. Both teams defended well but also played very sloppy with the ball. It was a choppy game, but don’t look for Jurgen Klopp to be anything but pleased by keeping pace with Chelsea. City is now 10 points back of Chelsea.

Swansea City 0-3 Bournemouth — RECAP

Bob Bradley‘s gone, but Swansea is still shipping in goals at an alarming rate. Benik Afobe started the scoring early, as the Cherries moved 10 points clear of safety. Josh King and Ryan Fraser also scored for Bournemouth. Swansea appear set to tab Paul Clement as PL boss.

Southampton 1-2 West Bromwich Albion — RECAP

Shane Long‘s early goal wet his dry spell, but Tony Pulis‘ Baggies took advantage of another poor performance from the mercurial Saints. Matty Phillips and Hal Robson-Kanu scored for West Brom, the latter netting a laser of a strike.

Leicester City 1-0 West Ham United — RECAP

The Foxes ended 2016 on a strong note thanks to Islam Slimani‘s first half goal, and Leicester is now six points clear of the drop zone.

Burnley 4-1 Sunderland — RECAP

Andre Gray scored three-straight goals, and strike partner Ashley Barnes netted a penalty as the Clarets heaped misery on relegation-battling Sunderland. Jermain Defoe scored a late consolation tally for the Black Cats.

