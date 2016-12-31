Report: Ancelotti ally Clement to take over at Swansea

Click to email (Opens in new window)

The third Swansea City man to take its managerial wheel this season is going to be Paul Clement.

The ex-Derby County manager inherits the worst defense in the Premier League, with the transfer window opening up Sunday.

Clement could be in the dugout for Tuesday’s match versus Crystal Palace, according to the BBC.

Swansea fired Bob Bradley earlier this week, and the Welsh side promptly shipped three goals to Bournemouth in another shutout loss on Saturday.

A 44-year-old Englishman, Clement had been a longtime assistant for Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid.

His only first chair experience came in the Championship with the Rams, where he was on pace for a playoff experience before being canned for Darren Wassall. Derby then lost to Hull City in a playoff semifinal.

