Report: Ancelotti ally Clement to take over at Swansea

By Nicholas MendolaDec 31, 2016, 4:10 PM EST

The third Swansea City man to take its managerial wheel this season is going to be Paul Clement.

The ex-Derby County manager inherits the worst defense in the Premier League, with the transfer window opening up Sunday.

Clement could be in the dugout for Tuesday’s match versus Crystal Palace, according to the BBC.

Swansea fired Bob Bradley earlier this week, and the Welsh side promptly shipped three goals to Bournemouth in another shutout loss on Saturday.

A 44-year-old Englishman, Clement had been a longtime assistant for Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid.

His only first chair experience came in the Championship with the Rams, where he was on pace for a playoff experience before being canned for Darren Wassall. Derby then lost to Hull City in a playoff semifinal.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Jermain Defoe of Sunderland sees his shot saved by Brad Guzan of Middlesbrough during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Middlesbrough at Stadium of Light on August 21, 2016 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)
Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2017, 7:17 AM EST

Leicester City hopes to build off a New Year’s Eve win with a visit to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. EDT on NBCSN or online via NBCSports.com).

American backstop Brad Guzan gets the start for an injured Victor Valdes, as Middlesbrough hopes to leapfrog the champs.

Leicester is without Islam Slimani due to illness, while midfielder Danny Drinkwater will not be risked on the quick turnaround after an absence through injury.

LINEUPS

Middlesbrough: Guzan, Barragan, Chambers, Gibson, Fabio, Clayton, De Roon, Forshaw, Traore, Ramirez, Negredo. Subs: Dimi, Friend, Bernardo, Leadbitter, Stuani, Downing, Rhodes.

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Huth, Morgan (c), Fuchs; King, Amartey, Mendy, Mahrez; Okazaki, Ulloa. Subs: Zieler, Chilwell, Musa, Wasilewski, Gray, Hernandez, Albrighton.

Follow @NicholasMendola

Ragnar Klavan has neutralized Liverpool’s defensive woes

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Ragnar Klavan of Liverpool and Sergio Aguero of Manchester City in action during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield on December 31, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 1, 2017, 7:17 PM EST

Liverpool looked a title contender from the very start of the season, but one major flaw threatened to bring them down before they could mount a serious challenge to the Premier League crown.

The Reds conceded goals in bunches. At first, it didn’t cause a problem; two late goals in a 4-3 win over Arsenal on Opening Day, a goal past the hour mark in a 2-1 win over Chelsea, blowing two leads to Crystal Palace before putting them away late. But that trend wasn’t sustainable. Eventually, the defense would cost them points, and it began to.

Dejan Lovren lost Harry Kane, and lost two points against Spurs. The epic loss to Bournemouth featured a defensive comedy of errors that led to a historic collapse after holding a 3-1 lead with 20 minutes to go. They went up 1-0 to West Ham, only to conceded a pair, requiring a comeback to earn a point.

After the Reds went down 2-1 to West Ham, Jurgen Klopp brought in Ragnar Klavan as a halftime substitute for Lovren.

The Estonian defender joined Liverpool this summer from FC Augsburg for $6 million, with Klopp using his intimate knowledge of the Bundesliga to pluck a value buy from a mid-table German side. Klavan rode the bench for much of October and November, as Lovren, Joel Matip, and occasionally Lucas stumbled their way around the defensive half.

Before Klavan entered against West Ham, Liverpool had three clean sheets in 14-1/2 matches. Since, they’ve conceded a single goal in 405 minutes. With opponents like Middlesbrough, Everton, and Stoke City, that streak wasn’t all that impressive.

Then Klavan and Liverpool shut out Manchester City and the Premier League took notice.

In that match, Pep Guardiola‘s bunch held 57% possession, out-passing Liverpool 461-306. But they were feeble in the attacking third, mustering just three successful passes in the Liverpool penalty area, with Klavan making seven clearances, completing three of four tackles, and man-marking Sergio Aguero on several occasions, holding the Argentinian without a touch in the penalty area.

Evaluating a single defender over a small sample size is difficult, and an uptick in form by Lovren has partially contributed, but it’s obvious that Klavan’s inclusion has made an enormous difference. With Matip out injured but expected to return shortly, it will be difficult for the Cameroonian to find his way back into a defensive line performing at a title-winning level.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool and Emre Can of Liverpool celebrate victory during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield on December 31, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 1, 2017, 6:38 PM EST
  • Liverpool has won last 3 trips to Sunderland
  • Sunderland has conceded 11 goals in last 5 matches
  • Liverpool on club-record point total after 19 games

2nd and 18th meet with very different goals as Liverpool travels to the Stadium of Light to take on Sunderland (Watch live at 10:00 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online via NBCSports.com).

For Sunderland, it’s been feast or famine the last two months, and mostly famine. They have four wins since the start of November, but the rest have all been losses. Nevertheless, with Crystal Palace falling to Arsenal on Sunday, the chance is there to not only beat a top team but also pull themselves out of the relegation zone.

From the other end of the table, things have been gravy for Liverpool of late. Four wins in a row has Liverpool rolling, on a club-record point total at this point in any Premier League season with 43. Adam Lallana already has more assists than he ever has in a season, and Ragnar Klavan has quietly turned the Reds’ leaky defense into a team strength. If this is how they look without Philippe Coutinho, they could be truly dominant when he returns.

All that would come crashing down, however, should they stumble against a bottom club. They still have a six-point gap to make up behind a historic Chelsea season, and they must not drop points if they hope to stay within reach.

What they’re saying

Sunderland manager David Moyes on transfer window: “We’ll see what we can do. It’s difficult. It will even be difficult to attract the players. We need to say, ‘We need you’.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the match importance: “No excuses for no-one – that’s how everyone wants it. We have to deliver – and we will deliver. It was very important we won against City. It would be really hard to go to Sunderland if you got nothing so we will go there and play our best.”

Prediction

The top teams have had no problem with lower-level sides this season, and this match should be no different. If it’s anything like Tottenham’s trip to play Watford, it will get out of hand in a hurry. 3-0 or 4-0 is reasonable for this one.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Manchester United Manager, Jose Mourinho reacts on the sidelines after the final whistle in the Premier League match between Manchester United and Middlesbrough at Old Trafford on December 31, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 1, 2017, 5:34 PM EST
  • West Ham unbeaten vs. MUFC in 4 straight
  • Man Utd has won away 5 times, after 7 last year
  • West Ham has scored more than 1 goal at home just once

Manchester United seems to have figured things out, and the rest of the Premier League is dropping in its wake.

Jose Mourinho and company haven’t lost since October 23rd, a streak of 10 league matches, with five straight wins to boot. That has Manchester United within striking distance of the top four as they visit West Ham on Monday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online via NBCSports.com).

West Ham seemed to have been there as well, rising up the table after three straight wins, but a frustrating loss to Leicester City last time out has pegged them back. The Hammers could find themselves back into the top half of the table, and more notably, give its new abode its first big win. London Stadium has seen four Premier League wins so far this season – the first for West Ham in the new home – but none of the “statement” variety.

With Mourinho rolling, a Hammers victory would not only boost the home crowd, but send the Red Devils two steps back after taking several leaps forward from their early-season form.

The biggest storyline, however, has been the fixture congestion through the holiday season. More than usual, managers have spoken out against it – none more so than Mourinho, who has said both his squad and his opponents have it tough.

What they’re saying

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on fixture congestion: “It’s difficult for us and difficult for West Ham. We’ve both played at the same time, we’ve both had difficult matches and couldn’t rest players.”

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic on loss to Leicester City: “I’m very disappointed, angry, frustrated we lost. They started better, we knew they were going to start aggressively and for the first 20 minutes they deserved the goal.”

Prediction

West Ham will prove a tough test for Manchester United, but they just have not been able to come up with the answers at home against the big clubs. This one goes down as a hard-earned 2-1 win for the Red Devils.