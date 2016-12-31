Southampton 1-2 West Brom: Baggies beat sorry Saints

- Long gave Saints lead
- Phillips, Robson-Kanu strike
- Van Dijk shown red card late on
West Bromwich Albion came from behind to beat Southampton 2-1 at St Mary’s on New Year’s Eve.
Shane Long had put the home side ahead but just over a minute later Matt Phillips equalized as the first half finished frantically. At the start of the second half Hal Robson-Kanu scored a screamer to make it 2-1 and that’s how it finish.
Saints finished the game with 10-men after Virgil Van Dijk was given a second yellow card with Claude Puel‘s side losing two games in a row over the festive period to stay on 24 points, while West Brom move above them in the table as they have 26 points.
[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]
Saints dominated early proceedings and Sofiane Boufal flashed an effort across goal which just went wide of the far post with no forwards attacking the area.
A set piece situation soon after saw the ball fall to Sam McQueen and the local lad dragged an effort inches wide.
[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]
Four minutes before half time the opening goal arrived as Dusan Tadic‘s corner was headed home by Long for his first goal of the season for Southampton in his 22nd appearance. 1-0 to Saints.
Just two minutes later it was 1-1 as Phillips was found in the box and he slotted home a low effort into to corner. Saints almost went back in front before the break but Ben Foster denied two efforts from close range.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
Five minutes into the second half West Brom went ahead in stunning fashion. Phillips played in Robson-Kanu and he was forced wide on the angle by Van Dijk but the Welsh international rifled a shot into the top corner from a seemingly impossible angle to put his side ahead.
2-1 to the Baggies who turned the game on its head.
[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]
Boufal curled a shot just wide as Saints looked to get level and then Jay Rodriguez was brought on to try and force the issue.
James Morrison‘s header was then well-saved by Fraser Forster, but at the other end Saints huffed and puffed and never really looked like equalizing.
To make matters worse Van Dijk was shown a second yellow card for a tackle on Salomon Rondon late on, as Southampton finished the game with 10-men.
That summed up a miserable festive period for the Saints.