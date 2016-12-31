STREAM: Six PL games on NYE; every goal live via Goal Rush

Six games take center stage at 10 a.m. ET in the Premier League on Saturday, as New Year’s Eve begins with a bang.
Red-hot Manchester United welcome Middlesbrough to Old Trafford, while Chelsea host Stoke City hoping to equal Arsenal’s record of 13 wins in a row in the PL. There are two big relegation battles as managerless Swansea host Bournemouth and Burnley welcome Sunderland to Turf Moor. Leicester welcome West Ham to the King Power Stadium will be a feisty encounter and midtable duo Southampton and West Brom also square off.
The feature game will by Chelsea vs. Stoke City but as goals and incidents occur across the league you'll be transported to the action.
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Middlesbrough – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Stoke City – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. West Ham – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. West Brom – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Bournemouth – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Sunderland – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
Okay, this is very interesting.
According to stats company Gracenote there has been one team head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to turning chances into goals so far in the 2016-17 Premier League season.
Chelsea.
Gracenote says that Antonio Conte‘s league-leaders are 15 goals better off than what should be expected given the quality and volume of chances they’ve created and conceded.
When it comes to teams not finishing chances, both Southampton and Leicester have eight goals less in goal differential than they should have at this point of the season.
Fascinating.
Does this mean Chelsea’s mean streak in front of goal will eventually run out at let others in the title race? Does it mean eventually Leicester and Saints will get themselves together and surge up the table?
Another intriguing part of this is that Burnley, West Brom and Middlesbrough are all over-achieving in this metric. Are they set for a slip down the table in the second half of the season?
Have a look below at the full stats to see how each team is faring when it comes to expected goals scored and conceded.
Chelsea have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich’s Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal.
According to The Sun newspaper Vidal, 29, could join Chelsea for $46 million with Antonio Conte eager to link up with the central midfielder he nurtured into a world-class talent during their three years together at Juventus. Radja Nainggolan is said to be Chelsea’s first-choice to come in but they aren’t willing to pay $65 million for the Belgian midfielder.
With the possibility of Cesc Fabregas leaving in January, Vidal would be a more robust and energetic replacement and would challenge Nemanja Matic for a starting spot. Plus, with Oscar all but confirmed to be leaving for a huge fee of over $60 million to the Chinese Super League, bringing in Vidal would be a great way to use that money.
His arrival could block the route to the first team for academy products Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Nathaniel Chalobah but there’s already talk of those two heading to Birmingham City on loan in January.
Manchester United is after Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie, according to his agent.
Kessie’s agent confirmed interest in his client from multiple PL clubs — which included Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City — and had the following to say about any potential deal.
“I cannot say at this stage how much he will cost but we are talking about one of the best young players in the world. But for us the most important thing is that the technical project is the right one for him. Franck is very, young so we have to be very careful about his development.”
Kessie is just 20-year-old but is already a regular for the Ivory Coast national team and will be heading to the African Cup of Nations in January.
There’s no doubt a few strong performances there will see his stock rise and with United potentially moving on both Morgan Schneiderlin and Bastian Schweinsteieger in the January window, Kessie’s potential arrival makes sense if the price is right.
- Stoke hasn’t won at Stamford Bridge in PL since 1974
- Chelsea has conceded 2 goals in last 12 matches
- Mark Hughes has never won in 8 tries at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea is just one match away from a Premier League record, and they can make that a reality as they take on Stoke City at Stamford Bridge on New Year’s Eve (Watch live at 10:00 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).
The Blues would equal the record of 13 straight victories in English top-flight play, with only a pair of teams in the late 1800’s plus Arsenal to finish the 2001-02 season having accomplished the feat. Chelsea has won 12 in a row, with their last loss coming in late September to the Gunners.
With depending on the Liverpool vs. Manchester City result, Chelsea could increase its lead at the top with a win, and that will be most important to them, but the record is most certainly on the horizon.
Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante are both back for Chelsea following a yellow card suspension. Stoke, meanwhile, is still missing Marko Arnautovic for a red card ban, while Geoff Cameron, Jack Butland, and Marc Muniesa are all injured.
What they’re saying
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte: “At the start of the season, not one coach, not one person, not one journalist trusted in this team to fight for the title in this league this season. To have 12 wins in a row is a great achievement, but it’s not enough to win the league at this point of the season.”
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes: “I don’t think anyone thinks that from now until the end of the season they will win every game. We’re going into it with the intention of stopping the run if we can – and why can’t it be us?”
Prediction
Stoke City could not possibly be going to a worse place at a worse time. Missing key players and picked apart by Arsenal and Liverpool in the last month, this could very well get ugly. 3-0 seems like a reasonable scoreline to expect in favor of the Blues, but it could be worse given the form the two sides are in.
- Liverpool has won 3 straight PL games vs. MCFC
- City last won at Anfield in 2003
- Klopp has won 1 vs Pep in 8 meetings
Pep Guardiola vs. Jurgen Klopp, Premier League edition.
These two managers faced off plenty in Bundesliga action, but for the first time in the English top flight, they square off with expectations at an apex as Manchester City visits Anfield on New Year’s Eve to take on Liverpool (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
From a team perspective, these two teams both need a win here to be true title challengers to the unstoppable Chelsea machine. From an individual angle, this match has more than just title aspirations on the line. For Klopp, a win against one of the Premier League’s most talented teams would prove they are worthy contenders to the title race and that the rebuild is nearly complete. For a previously embattled Guardiola, a victory over the 2nd placed team would put the early-season struggles well and truly in the rear-view mirror.
The two squads are relatively healthy, but the Reds will be without Philippe Coutinho, while Manchester City misses youngster Leroy Sane.
What they’re saying
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: “The advantage is that it’s at Anfield. We must try to use this. It will be really difficult for both teams. I’m really looking forward to it. We love playing against the best.”
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: “I was lucky enough to play against Jurgen Klopp, we know each other well. We have to equal their intensity – Anfield will play a big role.”
Prediction
This has the potential to be a fantastic match, with both teams in great form. Often when that happens, these matches tend to cage up and provide a boring product, but that hasn’t happened in this fixture in the past. We expect goals from this one, and hopefully it delivers. Liverpool’s defense is the deciding factor of this game, and unfortunately it’s hard to see them holding up against a fresh Sergio Aguero, who returns to this one after suspension. Obviously, these top matches are nearly impossible to predict, but the best bet is Aguero scores and Manchester City wins at Anfield 3-1.