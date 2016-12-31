Transfer Rumor Roundup: Vidal to Chelsea; Kessie to Man United

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich’s Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal.

According to The Sun newspaper Vidal, 29, could join Chelsea for $46 million with Antonio Conte eager to link up with the central midfielder he nurtured into a world-class talent during their three years together at Juventus. Radja Nainggolan is said to be Chelsea’s first-choice to come in but they aren’t willing to pay $65 million for the Belgian midfielder.

With the possibility of Cesc Fabregas leaving in January, Vidal would be a more robust and energetic replacement and would challenge Nemanja Matic for a starting spot. Plus, with Oscar all but confirmed to be leaving for a huge fee of over $60 million to the Chinese Super League, bringing in Vidal would be a great way to use that money.

His arrival could block the route to the first team for academy products Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Nathaniel Chalobah but there’s already talk of those two heading to Birmingham City on loan in January.

Manchester United is after Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie, according to his agent.

Kessie’s agent confirmed interest in his client from multiple PL clubs — which included Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City — and had the following to say about any potential deal.

“I cannot say at this stage how much he will cost but we are talking about one of the best young players in the world. But for us the most important thing is that the technical project is the right one for him. Franck is very, young so we have to be very careful about his development.”

Kessie is just 20-year-old but is already a regular for the Ivory Coast national team and will be heading to the African Cup of Nations in January.

There’s no doubt a few strong performances there will see his stock rise and with United potentially moving on both Morgan Schneiderlin and Bastian Schweinsteieger in the January window, Kessie’s potential arrival makes sense if the price is right.

