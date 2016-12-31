More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 25: Jamaican Athlete Usain Bolt poses on the pitch prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford on August 25, 2012 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Usain Bolt calls in to Man United’s post-game TV show

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 31, 2016, 1:02 PM EST

Manchester United has a big fan in Usain Bolt.

So big in fact that he called in to MUTV’s post-game show to share his delight as United won for the fifth-straight Premier League game after scoring twice late on to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at Old Trafford on New Year’s Eve.

Listen to the club below as the Jamaican sprinter and nine-time Olympic gold medalist waxed lyrical about the Red Devils under Jose Mourinho as they continue to gather momentum after a fine December.

Listen below to Bolt’s rather unstated interview.

Three things we learned from Liverpool’s win vs. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 31, 2016, 2:30 PM EST

Liverpool edged out Manchester City on New Year’s Eve to win 1-0 and keep pressure on Chelsea as they head into the second half of the Premier League season just six points behind the Blues.

Georginio Wijnaldum‘s early header was the only goal of the game as Man City huffed and puffed in the second half but couldn’t break down a stubborn Liverpool defense and City are now 10 points behind league-leaders Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp got the better of Pep Guardiola in this battle between two managerial heavyweights.

Here’s what we learned from a tense game at Anfield.

CONTRASTING STYLES CLEAR

There’s plenty of mutual respect between Klopp and Guardiola about how their respective teams play the game.

But when it comes down to how their teams play, that could not be more different.

That was clear for all to see on Saturday as Liverpool came flying out of the traps, scored their goal and pinned City back for most of the opening 60 minutes. However, particularly in the second half, Guardiola’s side dominated possession and looked the more likely to score.

City improved in the second half drastically because they stuck with their patient possession-first philosophy and because Liverpool tired and were unable to keep up their high-tempo approach. Both approaches are very different and both have their ups and downs.

Even though there were very few clear cut chances apart from Wijnaldum’s goal, it was in intriguing tactical battle as two teams challenging for the title are going about it in completely different ways. Of course, Klopp is eight months further along the line than Guardiola and that showed in this game but over the next two years these teams will challenge for the title.

SLOPPINESS CONTAGIOUS

Okay, we will cut both of these teams some slack but there’s no doubting that the number of turnovers in possession was abnormally high for both teams at Anfield on New Year’s Eve.

Part of that had to be fatigue as the busy festive season is in full flow with Liverpool playing twice in the past four days and City having one extra day of rest.

The other part of that was City still not being comfortable with what Guardiola is asking them to do on the ball, plus Liverpool’s high-press worked very well.

It’s safe to say neither manager will be totally satisfied with the performance but Klopp will certainly be happy with the three points as Liverpool has ground out wins in recent weeks.

CENTER BACKS SHINE FOR LIVERPOOL

One of the main reasons Liverpool is still in the title hunt with Chelsea is because they’ve shored things up at the back in recent weeks.

Klopp’s side have now kept three clean sheets in their last four games, as they’ve secured big 1-0 wins against Everton and Man City. Their two center back against City, Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan, were key to victory as they locked Sergio Ageuro down and did all of the simple things well.

Unlike City’s central defenders John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi who made mistakes with passes out of the back, Liverpool’s two bruising center halves cleared their lines and never truly let City get in behind.

The big Achilles heel for Liverpool was always going to be in defense as they’ve had so many issues with changing goalkeepers and not spending big money on defenders. If they can stay this solid in the big games, they have the players going forward to hurt and score goals against the PL’s best defenses.

As for City, oh what Guardiola would do to have his captain and defensive leader Vincent Kompany back fit and at the top of his game in central defense. Instead Kompany was in the stands with the City fans at Anfield as he watched his side go 10 points behind Chelsea.

Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City: Reds gut out ugly win

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: David Silva of Manchester City is chased down by Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield on December 31, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 31, 2016, 2:22 PM EST
  • Wijnaldum opens scoring
  • Chances at a premium
  • Reds only shot on target

The last Premier League match of 2016 happened to be one of the most anticipated one of the campaign.

It also happened to be a bit of a dud.

Georginio Wijnaldum scored one of three total shots on target between Liverpool and Manchester City as Reds boss Jurgen Klopp won his initial Premier League encounter with Pep Guardiola.

Anfield won’t care much for how it looked, as Liverpool stays within six points of Chelsea for the Premier League lead. Man City is now 10 points back of the leaders, four behind Liverpool, and just three ahead of sixth place Manchester United.

Wijnaldum scored on Liverpool’s first real threat, rising over Aleksandar Kolarov to head Adam Lallana‘s cross home for a 1-0 lead.

It was a rare moment of first half excitement in this much-anticipated duel, and Man City in particular struggled to assert itself in the match.

The Reds continued their control of the match in the second half, though action remained choppy and chippy.

David Silva put a pair of electric moments together as the match began to take a blue turn in the 53rd minute. Kolarov hit a volleyed corner at Mignolet six minutes later.

Antonio Conte reflects on Chelsea’s record-equaling win

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Antonio Conte, Manager of Chelsea reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea and AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on December 26, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 31, 2016, 1:32 PM EST

Chelsea is on the verge of making history.

Antonio Conte‘s Chelsea won for the 13th-straight Premier League game on Saturday, equaling Arsenal’s 2002 record for the most consecutive wins in a single Premier League season.

When they face Tottenham on Jan. 4 at White Hart Lane (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) they can set a new PL record as their juggernaut continues to catch team on the counter with their devastating pace.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Conte hailed his players.

“Congratulations go to my players. This is a great achievement for my players, for the club, for the fans. After a bad season like last season I am pleased for them. Every day during the training sessions and the games I see great attitude, great work rate and great fight to try to win. I am pleased for them and the deserve this.”

Conte also added that it was “great achievement” to win 16 of his first 19 games in charge in the Premier League but that it “won’t be easy to repeat this run” in the second half of the season.

“To win 13 games in a row in this league is very difficult. Stoke played very well. They hit long balls to Crouch and fought for the second ball. My players showed they can adapt to the different kinds of game we face,” Conte told the BBC. “They showed great commitment, work-rate and will to win. I’m delighted for them. Now, it’s important to celebrate the arrival of the new year, then to think of the next game against Tottenham. Numbers are not important if you do not win the title. Now, they are fantastic and we are proud, but we must concentrate on the second part of the season.”

All the way through his opening season in the PL, Conte has failed to get ahead of himself and has asked the media to judge his team at the midway point of the season. Now we’ve reached that stage, his Chelsea team is head and shoulder ahead of the rest.

Still, Conte says “the light is on Chelsea after a great first part of the season, and for this reason we must work more” and he will not rest on his laurels.

With these comments you know that he won’t let his side drop the ball, even though he intends to enjoy the New Year’s celebration in London and then tackle Spurs. With Diego Costa in form, pacey wingers wrecking havoc and a rock-solid defense, Conte’s Chelsea look unstoppable as they head into the second half of the season.

His celebrations of running down the touchline and jumping in with the fans after they went 3-2 up said it all. Conte is building something very special at Chelsea but he’s still cautious. This quote sums it up.

“Numbers are not important if you do not win the title,” Conte said post-game.

Mourinho issues faux sympathy for referee Mason

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Manchester United Manager, Jose Mourinho reacts on the sidelines after the final whistle in the Premier League match between Manchester United and Middlesbrough at Old Trafford on December 31, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 31, 2016, 1:19 PM EST

Jose Mourinho admitted that defeating good friend Aitor Karanka‘s Middlesbrough was a little bittersweet, but his talk turned a bit cheeky when asked about referee Lee Mason.

The official in question canceled Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s high-footed goal in bizarre fashion, a decision that could’ve cost ascendant Manchester United when Grand Leadbitter put Boro up 1-0.

But Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba teamed up to score second half goals with Zlatan Ibrahimovic also putting in a fine shift. Mourinho said he was a bit sad to have spoiled a tough performance from his friend’s visitors, and then that he was sad for Mason.

“(Referee) Mr Mason is the one that knows that but he knows he made a mistake. I think it’s sad because referees are sad when they make mistakes.”

He’d later say that birthday boy Alex Ferguson, 75, would’ve seen the score line at 3-1. Vintage Mou.

Follow @NicholasMendola