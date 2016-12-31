VIDEO: Robson-Kanu scores stunning strike for West Brom

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

There have been goals across the board as the Premier League broke free with six 10 a.m. EDT matches.

But perhaps the most notable moment was an unawarded goal, as Zlatan Ibrahimovic charged a vintage “Ibra karate kick goal” only to see it ruled out by Lee Mason for a perceived foul on Victor Valdes.

Leicester City 1-0 West Ham United

Islam Slimani and Marc Albrighton combined for two big early chances, and the latter nodded the second past Darren Randolph to give the Foxes a lead.

Manchester United 0-0 Middlesbrough

A fast start for the hosts did not include finish, and we’re square at Old Trafford. Zlatan Ibrahimovic looked to have put the Red Devils ahead, but Less Mason called a foul on the striker for his raised boot.

Burnley 1-0 Sunderland

David Moyes‘ Black Cats in trouble again as John O'Shea and Papy Djilobodji both went for a 50-50 ball that left Andre Gray with a breakaway. The Burnley striker didn’t miss.

Chelsea 1-0 Stoke City

The Potters’ compact defense couldn’t stop Gary Cahill from pushing the leaders ahead at Stamford Bridge.

Southampton 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Saints look prepared to take the three points, as Shane Long gave the hosts a lead only to see Hal Robson-Kanu‘s flick find criminally-underrated Matty Phillips for an equalizer.hemmorhaging

Swansea City 0-2 Bournemouth

Benik Afobe and the Cherries didn’t take long to show the Swansea brass that defending woes won’t be cured overnight. Ryan Fraser added another before the break, as the immediate post-Bob Bradley era looking a lot like the Bradley and pre-Bradley eras.

