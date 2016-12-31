WATCH LIVE: Liverpool vs. Manchester City (Lineups, Stream)

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp match wits for the first time in Premier League history when Manchester City visits Anfield to face Liverpool on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
The two managers split eight match-ups when they lead Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, and come together for the final match of Saturday’s Premier League docket.
Sergio Aguero returns from suspension to lead Man City’s attack, with Yaya Toure and Fernandinho getting starts in the midfield.
LINEUPS
Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Can, Lallana, Mane, Firmino. Subs: Karius, Moreno, Lucas, Alexander-Arnold, Ejaria, Origi, Sturridge.
Manchester City: Bravo, Zabaleta (C), Stones, Otamendi, Kolarov, Fernandinho, Yaya Toure, Sterling, Silva, De Bruyne, Aguero. Subs: Caballero, Clichy, Sagna, Fernando, A Garcia, Iheanacho, Navas.