FILE PHOTO (EDITORS NOTE: COMPOSITE OF TWO IMAGES - Image numbers (L) 502929058 and 629845764) In this composite image a comparision has been made between Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool (L) and Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City. Liverpool and Manchester City meet in a Premier League match at Anfleid on December 31, 2016.
Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

WATCH LIVE: Liverpool vs. Manchester City (Lineups, Stream)

By Nicholas MendolaDec 31, 2016, 11:35 AM EST

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp match wits for the first time in Premier League history when Manchester City visits Anfield to face Liverpool on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The two managers split eight match-ups when they lead Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, and come together for the final match of Saturday’s Premier League docket.

Sergio Aguero returns from suspension to lead Man City’s attack, with Yaya Toure and Fernandinho getting starts in the midfield.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Can, Lallana, Mane, Firmino. Subs: Karius, Moreno, Lucas, Alexander-Arnold, Ejaria, Origi, Sturridge.

Manchester City: Bravo, Zabaleta (C), Stones, Otamendi, Kolarov, Fernandinho, Yaya Toure, Sterling, Silva, De Bruyne, Aguero. Subs: Caballero, Clichy, Sagna, Fernando, A Garcia, Iheanacho, Navas.

VIDEO: Robson-Kanu scores stunning strike for West Brom

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Hal Robson-Kanu of West Bromwich Albion celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League match between Southampton and West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Southampton, England.
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 31, 2016, 11:31 AM EST

Hal Robson-Kanu has regained the stunning form he showed for Wales at EURO 2016.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The West Bromwich Albion striker rifled home a fine effort to put the Baggies 2-1 up at Southampton on New Year’s Eve, as e picked up the ball 25 yards out and smashed home an unstoppable effort.

Watch the video below to see the superb strike.

Premier League AT HALF: Chelsea leads, more Swans misery (video)

SWANSEA, WALES - DECEMBER 31: Benik Afobe of AFC Bournemouth celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Swansea City and AFC Bournemouth at Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Swansea, Wales.
Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 31, 2016, 10:54 AM EST

There have been goals across the board as the Premier League broke free with six 10 a.m. EDT matches.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

But perhaps the most notable moment was an unawarded goal, as Zlatan Ibrahimovic charged a vintage “Ibra karate kick goal” only to see it ruled out by Lee Mason for a perceived foul on Victor Valdes.

Leicester City 1-0 West Ham United

Islam Slimani and Marc Albrighton combined for two big early chances, and the latter nodded the second past Darren Randolph to give the Foxes a lead.

Manchester United 0-0 Middlesbrough

A fast start for the hosts did not include finish, and we’re square at Old Trafford. Zlatan Ibrahimovic looked to have put the Red Devils ahead, but Less Mason called a foul on the striker for his raised boot.

Burnley 1-0 Sunderland

David Moyes‘ Black Cats in trouble again as John O'Shea and Papy Djilobodji both went for a 50-50 ball that left Andre Gray with a breakaway. The Burnley striker didn’t miss.

Chelsea 1-0 Stoke City

The Potters’ compact defense couldn’t stop Gary Cahill from pushing the leaders ahead at Stamford Bridge.

Southampton 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Saints look prepared to take the three points, as Shane Long gave the hosts a lead only to see Hal Robson-Kanu‘s flick find criminally-underrated Matty Phillips for an equalizer.hemmorhaging

Swansea City 0-2 Bournemouth

Benik Afobe and the Cherries didn’t take long to show the Swansea brass that defending woes won’t be cured overnight. Ryan Fraser added another before the break, as the immediate post-Bob Bradley era looking a lot like the Bradley and pre-Bradley eras.

STREAM: Six PL games on NYE; every goal live via Goal Rush

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Henrikh Mkhitaryan of Manchester United celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on December 11, 2016 in Manchester, England.
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 31, 2016, 9:24 AM EST

Six games take center stage at 10 a.m. ET in the Premier League on Saturday, as New Year’s Eve begins with a bang.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Red-hot Manchester United welcome Middlesbrough to Old Trafford, while Chelsea host Stoke City hoping to equal Arsenal’s record of 13 wins in a row in the PL. There are two big relegation battles as managerless Swansea host Bournemouth and Burnley welcome Sunderland to Turf Moor. Leicester welcome West Ham to the King Power Stadium will be a feisty encounter and midtable duo Southampton and West Brom also square off.

You can stream each game live by clicking on the links below or above, while you can also see all the action as it happens via “Premier League Goal Rush” in a RedZone-esque experience. 

[ STREAM: Premier League Goal Rush ]

Stream Goal Rush by clicking on the link above or watch it on its dedicated Premier League Extratime channel. The feature game will by Chelsea vs. Stoke City but as goals and incidents occur across the league you’ll be transported to the action.

10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Middlesbrough – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Stoke City – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. West Ham – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. West Brom – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Bournemouth – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Sunderland – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

Which Premier League team have been most, and least, clinical?

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Diego Costa of Chelsea (C) celebrates scoring his sides third goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge on November 5, 2016 in London, England.
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 31, 2016, 8:50 AM EST

Okay, this is very interesting.

[ MORE: Vidal to Chelsea? ]

According to stats company Gracenote there has been one team head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to turning chances into goals so far in the 2016-17 Premier League season.

Chelsea.

Gracenote says that Antonio Conte‘s league-leaders are 15 goals better off than what should be expected given the quality and volume of chances they’ve created and conceded.

When it comes to teams not finishing chances, both Southampton and Leicester have eight goals less in goal differential than they should have at this point of the season.

Fascinating.

Does this mean Chelsea’s mean streak in front of goal will eventually run out at let others in the title race? Does it mean eventually Leicester and Saints will get themselves together and surge up the table?

Another intriguing part of this is that Burnley, West Brom and Middlesbrough are all over-achieving in this metric. Are they set for a slip down the table in the second half of the season?

Have a look below at the full stats to see how each team is faring when it comes to expected goals scored and conceded.