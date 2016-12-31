Which Premier League team have been most, and least, clinical?

Okay, this is very interesting.

According to stats company Gracenote there has been one team head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to turning chances into goals so far in the 2016-17 Premier League season.

Chelsea.

Gracenote says that Antonio Conte‘s league-leaders are 15 goals better off than what should be expected given the quality and volume of chances they’ve created and conceded.

When it comes to teams not finishing chances, both Southampton and Leicester have eight goals less in goal differential than they should have at this point of the season.

Fascinating.

Does this mean Chelsea’s mean streak in front of goal will eventually run out at let others in the title race? Does it mean eventually Leicester and Saints will get themselves together and surge up the table?

Another intriguing part of this is that Burnley, West Brom and Middlesbrough are all over-achieving in this metric. Are they set for a slip down the table in the second half of the season?

Have a look below at the full stats to see how each team is faring when it comes to expected goals scored and conceded.

Based on chances scored and conceded, Chelsea is outperforming our forecasts for the club's goal difference by 15 goals . #CFC pic.twitter.com/dJpUrHaLsQ — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) December 31, 2016

