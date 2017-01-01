More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Olivier Giroud of Arsenal scores the opening goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on January 1, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace: Giroud, Iwobi fire Gunners 3rd

By Andy EdwardsJan 1, 2017, 12:49 PM EST

Olivier Giroud provided a single moment of magic, which proved all Arsenal needed against Crystal Palace on Sunday, to send the Gunners past Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City for third in the Premier League table at the halfway point of the 2016-17 season.

Giroud opened the scoring not long after the quarter-hour mark, and (probably) nabbed the goal of the year title in the process. Alexis Sanchez delivered the cross from the left wing, but placed it a foot or two behind the big Frenchman. No problem for Giroud, though. Scorpion kick it is (WATCH HERE).

It took longer than they’d have hoped, but Arsenal managed what they too frequently fail to do: seal a dominant performance with a second goal to put the game out of reach. Nacho Monreal‘s cross soared high into the air not far off Wayne Hennessey‘s goal line, and Alex Iwobi headed the ball back across the face of goal, off the head of Joel Ward, off the underside of the crossbar, and over the line.

Arsenal (40 points) go a point ahead of Tottenham and Man City in third, and remain just three back of Liverpol for second. First-place are nine points clear of the Gunners. As for Palace, they remain 17th in the league table, just two points clear of 18th-place Sunderland, who currently occupy the third and final relegation place. The Eagles have one point from two games since Sam Allardyce took charge.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks – Week 20

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 17: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United (R) celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Jesse Lingard of Manchester United (L) during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester United at The Hawthorns on December 17, 2016 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 1, 2017, 2:20 PM EST

The first matchday of 2017 has arrived in the Premier League.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Click play on the videos below to hear my score prediction and preview of each game.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Everton 3-1 Southampton – (Monday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

West Ham 0-2 Manchester United – (Monday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Sunderland 1-3 Liverpool – (Monday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Middlesbrough 1-1 Leicester – (Monday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Man City 2-1 Burnley – (Monday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 1-0 Swansea – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

West Brom 1-1 Hull – (Monday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Stoke 1-2 Watford – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Tottenham 2-2 Chelsea – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

WATCH, STREAM: Premier League schedule – Week 20

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Diego Costa of Chelsea and Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur compete for the ball during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on November 26, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 1, 2017, 1:36 PM EST

Week 20 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here as we kick off the first matchday of 2017.

Middlesbrough host Leicester City (7:30 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at the Riverside Stadium with Aitor Karanka‘s side aiming to hop above Claudio Ranieri‘s Foxes with a win.

Second-place Liverpool head to struggling Sunderland (10 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Jurgen Klopp aiming to cut the gap with league-leaders Chelsea to three points with a win. At the same time Manchester City host Burnley (10 a.m. ET live CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) with Pep Guardiola‘s men trying to keep the pressure on Liverpool and Chelsea with a win.

Rounding off Monday is a big game at the London Stadium as West Ham welcome Manchester United (12:30 p.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com). Slaven Bilic‘s side have the unenviable task of shutting down Jose Mourinho’s United who have now won five-straight games in the PL.

On Tuesday, Arsenal visit Bournemouth (2:45 p.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Arsene Wenger aiming to keep in touch with the title contenders.

And then on Wednesday comes the big game of the matchweek as Tottenham Hotspur host Chelsea in a big London derby (3 p.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at White Hart Lane. Mauricio Pochettino‘s side have scored eight goals in their last two games but Antonio Conte‘s Chelsea have won 13-straight and if they beat Spurs they set a new record for most consecutive victories in a single PL season. This promises to be a spicy encounter.

You can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App, plus you can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this. Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Monday
7:30 a.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Burnley – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Hull City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Southampton – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: West Ham vs. Manchester United– NBCSN [STREAM]

Tuesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Watford – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Swansea City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

Wednesday
3 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]

Giroud: “I had maximum luck” on scorpion-kick stunner

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Olivier Giroud #12 of Arsenal celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on January 1, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
By Andy EdwardsJan 1, 2017, 1:23 PM EST

There is no sensible reason Olivier Giroud should be so modest about the stunning scorpion-kick goal he scored Sunday (WATCH HERE) in Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace, but he’s really taking his goal of the season/year in stride.

Speaking in his post-game television interview, Giroud claimed he benefited from “maximum luck,” and was quick to credit Manchester United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan for the inspiration just six days after the Armenian scored his unbelievable scorpion kick on Boxing Day — below quotes from the BBC:

“It is not difficult to say it is the best one. I was a bit lucky but it was the only thing I could do, the ball was behind me and I tried to hit it with a backheel. Maybe [Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s] goal inspired me, it’s the only thing you can do in that position. It is nice for me and the team because we start the year with a win.”

[ MORE: Saturday’s PL roundup — Chelsea, Liverpool hold serve in title race ]

As for Arsene Wenger, he put Giroud’s goal on par with the very best of Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry. Decent company, those two are:

“I have been spoilt over the years with all the great strikers — Bergkamp, Henry. You remember them because they are linked with special goals. This will be the Giroud goal forever.”

Transfer needs for each Premier League club in January

HULL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United (C) celebrates scoring his sides first goal with team mates (L) Wayne Rooney of Manchester United and (R) Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Hull City and Manchester United at KCOM Stadium on August 27, 2016 in Hull, England. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 1, 2017, 12:59 PM EST

The first day of 2017 has arrived.

[ MORE: Latest PL transfer news

That also means the January transfer window has opened for every Premier League team as they have 31 days to spend big or ship out players midseason.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at where each club needs to add in the January transfer window.

Arsenal

Biggest need: Center back, attacking midfielder
Dream additions: Chris Smalling; Ross Barkley, Dimitri Payet

Bournemouth

Biggest need: Striker
Dream addition: Marcus Rashford

Burnley

Biggest need: Experienced striker
Dream addition: Chris Wood

Chelsea

Biggest need: Center back, defensive midfielder, striker
Dream additions: Leonardo Bonucci, Michael Keane; Arturo Vidal; James Rodriguez

Crystal Palace

Biggest need: Striker, winger, center back, defensive midfielder
Dream additions: Jermain Defoe; Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; Lamine Kone; James McCarthy, Morgan Schneiderlin

Everton

Biggest need: Center back, central midfielder, winger
Dream addition: Jose Fonte; Morgan Schneiderlin; Memphis Depay, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Hull City

Biggest need: Striker, defenders
Dream additions: Marcus Rashford, Sebastien Haller; Carl Jenkinson, Hans Hateboer

Leicester City

Biggest need: Center back, right back
Dream additions: Michael Keane; Kieran Trippier

Liverpool

Biggest need: Goalkeeper
Dream additions: Joe Hart

Manchester City

Biggest need: Center back
Dream additions: Leonardo Bonucci, Virgil Van Dijk

Manchester United

Biggest need: Center back, right back, playmaker
Dream additions: Jose Fonte, Virgil van Dijk, Victor Lindelof; Nelson Semedo; Dimitri Payet

Middlesbrough

Biggest need: Striker
Dream addition: Marcus Rashford

Southampton

Biggest need: Striker, attacking midfielder
Dream additions: Marcus Rashford, Daniel Sturridge; Hatem Ben Arfa, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Stoke City

Biggest need: Striker
Dream addition: Marcus Rashford

Sunderland

Biggest need: Striker, central midfielder
Dream additions: Marcus Rashford; Tom Cleverley

Swansea City

Biggest need: Striker, winger, defenders
Dream additions: Dwight Gayle, Jordan Ayew, Aleksandar Mitrovic; Luciano Narsingh; Carl Jenkinson, Steven Caulker

Tottenham Hotspur

Biggest need: Center back, attacking midfielder
Dream additions: Michael Keane; Ross Barkley

Watford 

Biggest need: Center midfielder
Dream addition: John Obi Mikel

West Bromwich Albion

Biggest need: Central midfielders
Dream additions: Morgan Schneiderlin, James McCarthy

West Ham United

Biggest need: Striker, defender
Dream additions: Jermain Defoe, Marcus Rashford; Taulant Xhaka