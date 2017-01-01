AT THE HALF: Kane bags twice, Dele once as Spurs rout Watford (video)

When the clock struck midnight on New Years Eve, December gave way to January — you could even call it Kane-uary — and a certain blue-eyed, blonde-haired north London-bred boy smiled knowingly.
Harry Kane‘s M.O. is to start slow in August and September, get his legs under him in October and November, and shred Premier League defenses from December to the end of the season in May. Through 45 minutes of Tottenham Hotspur’s New Years Day clash with Watford, 2017 has been most kind to Kane, who scored twice in the first half to put Tottenham 2-0 ahead before Dele Alli made it 3-0 not long before halftime.
