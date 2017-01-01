More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review

AT THE HALF: Kane bags twice, Dele once as Spurs rout Watford (video)

By Andy EdwardsJan 1, 2017, 9:18 AM EST

When the clock struck midnight on New Years Eve, December gave way to January — you could even call it Kane-uary — and a certain blue-eyed, blonde-haired north London-bred boy smiled knowingly.

Harry Kane‘s M.O. is to start slow in August and September, get his legs under him in October and November, and shred Premier League defenses from December to the end of the season in May. Through 45 minutes of Tottenham Hotspur’s New Years Day clash with Watford, 2017 has been most kind to Kane, who scored twice in the first half to put Tottenham 2-0 ahead before Dele Alli made it 3-0 not long before halftime.

WATCH: Giroud’s stunning scorpion puts Arsenal 1-0 up on Palace

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Olivier Giroud of Arsenal celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion at Emirates Stadium on December 26, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
By Andy EdwardsJan 1, 2017, 11:27 AM EST

2016-17 is the season of the scorpion, apparently. The new year may be fewer than 12 hours old (on American shores), but the Premier League goal of the (calendar) year may have already been scored.

Step asideHenrikh Mkhitaryan, and make way for Olivier Giroud. Alexis Sanchez provided the cross, Giroud provided the scorpion-kick finish, and that’s really all that needs to be said about that.

WATCH LIVE: Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace (Lineups, Stream)

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 23: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal (CR) and Olivier Giroud of Arsenal (R) celebrate after their side score their second goal through a own goal by Marco Verratti of PSG (not pictured) during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
By Andy EdwardsJan 1, 2017, 10:28 AM EST

In the final game of the first half of the 2016-17 Premier League season (all 20 teams will have played 19 of 38 games by the end of Sunday), Arsenal need a win against Crystal Palace (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) to reclaim their usual place in the top-four following Tottenham Hotspur’s resounding win earlier on New Years Day.

Meanwhile, Palace, who sit just one place and two points clear of the relegation zone, are desperate for their first under new boss Sam Allardyce, having picked up a solid, but heartbreaking away point in his Eagles debut on Monday.

LINEUPS

Arsenal: Cech, Bellerin, Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal, Elneny, Xhaka, Iwobi, Alexis, Lucas, Giroud. Subs: Ospina, Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Coquelin, Reine-Adelaide, Ramsey, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Kelly, Dann, Tomkins, Ward, Cabaye, Flamini, Puncheon, Townsend, Zaha, Benteke Subs: Speroni, Fryers, Husin, Mutch, Sako, Lee, Campbell

Watford 1-4 Tottenham: Spurs demolition job rings in the new year

By Andy EdwardsJan 1, 2017, 10:20 AM EST
  • Spurs claim first PL win of 2017
  • Kane bags the first (two) goal(s) of new year
  • Dele scores two of his own

If Tottenham Hotspur had one eye already looking to Wednesday’s massive London derby against Premier League-leading Chelsea (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), they certainly didn’t show it on Sunday, smashing Watford 4-1 at Vicarage Road in the first PL game of 2017.

Harry Kane and Dele Alli provided all the goals Tottenham would need — and more — as the central figures of a thoroughly dominant first-half performance.

Kane opened the scoring in the 27 minute with a cool finish from an extremely tight angle to beat a former Spurs teammate, Heurelho Gomes, sending the Brazilian one way and slotting the ball home inside the near post (WATCH HERE).

Just six minutes later, Kane added to his 2016-17 goal tally — now up to 10 in the league — turning home a delightful cross from Kieran Trippier from six yards out (WATCH HERE).

Four minutes before halftime, Dele Alli reacted quickest when Younes Kaboul failed to deal with Kane’s cross into the box, and slotted the ball low and inside the far post for Spurs’ richly deserved 3-0 lead (WATCH HERE).

Less than 60 seconds into the second half, Watford committed another series of costly defensive errors, which ultimately saw Kane find Alli with a cross into acres of space. Alli settled the ball with his first touch, all the time in the world at his disposal, and touched the ball under Gomes for 4-0 (above video). Younes Kaboul scored a late consolation goal in ping-pong fashion.

The win sends Spurs third, two points ahead of Arsenal for the time being, and ahead of Manchester City on goal differential, which Spurs have improved from +17 to +23 in four days’ time, thrashing Southampton 4-1 on Wednesday. The last time Spurs scored four goals in back-to-back away games, the calendar read October 1960.

WATFORD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Son Heung-min (R) of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his team's second goal with his team mate Harry Kane (L) during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road on December 28, 2015 in Watford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 1, 2017, 8:06 AM EST

Tottenham Hotspur look set to battle with their north London rivals, Arsenal, for the Premier League’s fourth and final UEFA Champions League spot this season. With the two sides separated by just a single point heading into New Years Day, Tottenham’s trip to Watford (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) represents three points Mauricio Pochettino‘s side can’t afford to drop.

As for Watford, who begin 2017 in 12th place in the PL table, the Hornets could go as high as ninth, leapfrogging Burnley, Bournemouth and Southampton in the process, with a triumph at Vicarage Road.

LINEUPS

Watford: Gomes, Kaboul, Prodl, Cathcarto Zúniga, Capoue, Guedioura, Holebas, Amrabat, Doucoure, Deeney. Subs: Pantilimon, Sinclair, Ighalo, Kabasele, Mason, Stewart, Rowan

Tottenham: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Wimmer, Rose, Dier, Wanyama, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane. Subs: Vorm, Carter-Vickers, Davies, Dembele, Winks, Sissoko, Janssen