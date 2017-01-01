Giroud: “I had maximum luck” on scorpion-kick stunner

There is no sensible reason Olivier Giroud should be so modest about the stunning scorpion-kick goal he scored Sunday (WATCH HERE) in Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace, but he’s really taking his goal of the season/year in stride.
Speaking in his post-game television interview, Giroud claimed he benefited from “maximum luck,” and was quick to credit Manchester United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan for the inspiration just six days after the Armenian scored his unbelievable scorpion kick on Boxing Day — below quotes from the BBC:
“It is not difficult to say it is the best one. I was a bit lucky but it was the only thing I could do, the ball was behind me and I tried to hit it with a backheel. Maybe [Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s] goal inspired me, it’s the only thing you can do in that position. It is nice for me and the team because we start the year with a win.”
As for Arsene Wenger, he put Giroud’s goal on par with the very best of Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry. Decent company, those two are:
“I have been spoilt over the years with all the great strikers — Bergkamp, Henry. You remember them because they are linked with special goals. This will be the Giroud goal forever.”