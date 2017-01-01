Premier League preview: West Ham vs. Manchester United

West Ham unbeaten vs. MUFC in 4 straight

Man Utd has won away 5 times, after 7 last year

West Ham has scored more than 1 goal at home just once

Manchester United seems to have figured things out, and the rest of the Premier League is dropping in its wake.

Jose Mourinho and company haven’t lost since October 23rd, a streak of 10 league matches, with five straight wins to boot. That has Manchester United within striking distance of the top four as they visit West Ham on Monday (Watch live at 10:00 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online via NBCSports.com).

[ MORE: JPW’s PL picks for Matchweek 20 ]

West Ham seemed to have been there as well, rising up the table after three straight wins, but a frustrating loss to Leicester City last time out has pegged them back. The Hammers could find themselves back into the top half of the table, and more notably, give its new abode its first big win. London Stadium has seen four Premier League wins so far this season – the first for West Ham in the new home – but none of the “statement” variety.

With Mourinho rolling, a Hammers victory would not only boost the home crowd, but send the Red Devils two steps back after taking several leaps forward from their early-season form.

The biggest storyline, however, has been the fixture congestion through the holiday season. More than usual, managers have spoken out against it – none more so than Mourinho, who has said both his squad and his opponents have it tough.

What they’re saying

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on fixture congestion: “It’s difficult for us and difficult for West Ham. We’ve both played at the same time, we’ve both had difficult matches and couldn’t rest players.”

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic on loss to Leicester City: “I’m very disappointed, angry, frustrated we lost. They started better, we knew they were going to start aggressively and for the first 20 minutes they deserved the goal.”

Prediction

West Ham will prove a tough test for Manchester United, but they just have not been able to come up with the answers at home against the big clubs. This one goes down as a hard-earned 2-1 win for the Red Devils.

Follow @the_bonnfire