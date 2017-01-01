More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Ragnar Klavan of Liverpool and Sergio Aguero of Manchester City in action during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield on December 31, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Ragnar Klavan has neutralized Liverpool’s defensive woes

By Kyle BonnJan 1, 2017, 7:17 PM EST

Liverpool looked a title contender from the very start of the season, but one major flaw threatened to bring them down before they could mount a serious challenge to the Premier League crown.

The Reds conceded goals in bunches. At first, it didn’t cause a problem; two late goals in a 4-3 win over Arsenal on Opening Day, a goal past the hour mark in a 2-1 win over Chelsea, blowing two leads to Crystal Palace before putting them away late. But that trend wasn’t sustainable. Eventually, the defense would cost them points, and it began to.

Dejan Lovren lost Harry Kane, and lost two points against Spurs. The epic loss to Bournemouth featured a defensive comedy of errors that led to a historic collapse after holding a 3-1 lead with 20 minutes to go. They went up 1-0 to West Ham, only to conceded a pair, requiring a comeback to earn a point.

After the Reds went down 2-1 to West Ham, Jurgen Klopp brought in Ragnar Klavan as a halftime substitute for Lovren.

The Estonian defender joined Liverpool this summer from FC Augsburg for $6 million, with Klopp using his intimate knowledge of the Bundesliga to pluck a value buy from a mid-table German side. Klavan rode the bench for much of October and November, as Lovren, Joel Matip, and occasionally Lucas stumbled their way around the defensive half.

Before Klavan entered against West Ham, Liverpool had three clean sheets in 14-1/2 matches. Since, they’ve conceded a single goal in 405 minutes. With opponents like Middlesbrough, Everton, and Stoke City, that streak wasn’t all that impressive.

Then Klavan and Liverpool shut out Manchester City and the Premier League took notice.

In that match, Pep Guardiola‘s bunch held 57% possession, out-passing Liverpool 461-306. But they were feeble in the attacking third, mustering just three successful passes in the Liverpool penalty area, with Klavan making seven clearances, completing three of four tackles, and man-marking Sergio Aguero on several occasions, holding the Argentinian without a touch in the penalty area.

Evaluating a single defender over a small sample size is difficult, and an uptick in form by Lovren has partially contributed, but it’s obvious that Klavan’s inclusion has made an enormous difference. With Matip out injured but expected to return shortly, it will be difficult for the Cameroonian to find his way back into a defensive line performing at a title-winning level.

Diego Costa admits he wanted to leave Chelsea in summer

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: Diego Costa of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Etihad Stadium on December 3, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 2, 2017, 10:20 AM EST

Diego Costa came very close to leaving Chelsea this summer.

The Spanish international striker, 28, leads the Premier League in goals with 14 so far this season as Chelsea sits atop the PL table after 13-straight wins.

Everything seems rosy now, but in the summer that wasn’t the case for Costa as he was continually linked with a move back to former club Atletico Madrid.

“Did I want to go? Yes, yes, I was about to leave. But not because of Chelsea,” Costa said via the BBC. “There was one thing I wanted to change for family reasons but it wasn’t to be, and I continue to be happy here.”

Costa looks happy, fit and focused this season under Antonio Conte even if there were doubts about him after a Sophomore slump during Chelsea’s woeful 2015-16 campaign.

Following his move from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2014 for $39.3 million, Costa took the PL by storm as he scored 20 goals and led the Blues to the title. Last season he scored 12 times, but just two of those came before Jose Mourinho was fired in December 2015.

This season he has been unstoppable as the focal point of Chelsea’s attack and it doesn’t seem like he’s heading anywhere anytime soon, despite links to a huge $98 million move to the Chinese Super League.

Costa is now the talisman and most important player in Chelsea’s team. No doubt. He has also, perhaps more importantly, curbed his over-aggressive nature which got him in trouble so often in the past.

Following a few months of unrest over the summer, Costa is well and truly back to his best.

Huth admits his foul Traore should have been PK

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Robert Huth of Leicester City reacts to the final whistle after the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Leicester City at Riverside Stadium on January 2, 2017 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2017, 10:15 AM EST

Given the short turn-around, Wes Morgan and Robert Huth were happy to take a point from Monday’s visit to Middlesbrough.

Huth especially, considering the Leicester City back figured he had given away a penalty kick when he clipped Adama Traore just inside the area.

Referee Bobby Madley didn’t see it that way, and Leicester held back Boro over the remainder of a 0-0 match at the Riverside Stadium.

Here’s Huth, from NBCSN:

“I thought it was a pen. I was just waiting for the ref to give it. (And) my first time seeing it back, yeah”

Leicester’s center back duo admitted the short turnaround was rough on both teams, and probably contributed to the lack of energy. The Foxes claimed four points from the pair of contest

STREAM: Four Premier League games; every goal live via Goal Rush

Sunderland's Jason Denayer, left, and Liverpool's Divock Origi battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Dave Howarth/PA via AP)
By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2017, 9:25 AM EST

Four games take center stage at 10 a.m. ET in the Premier League on Monday, with West Ham and Manchester United waiting in the wings.

Man City looks to rebound from its weekend loss to Liverpool with a visit from Burnley, while the Reds will hope for better form in a trip to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland.

Everton and Southampton jockey for top-half positioning at Goodison Park, while Tony Pulis and the Baggies of West Bromwich Albion aim to keep Hull City mired in 19th.

10 a.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Burnley – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Southampton – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Hull City– Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
12:15 p.m. ET: West Ham vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]

Boro 0-0 Leicester: Foxes hold off Boro

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Brad Guzan of Middlesbrough during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns on August 28, 2016 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2017, 9:24 AM EST
  • Guzan keeps clean sheet
  • Boro controls match
  • Five total shots on goal

Brad Guzan‘s first Premier League start since Aug. 28 ended with the same score line, as Middlesbrough failed to find the net in a scoreless draw with visiting Leicester City on Monday.

The American made four saves as Boro remains 16th and Leicester joins Stoke on 21 points.

Guzan handled his first bit of danger by gobbling up a barely-hit product of an eighth minute Leicester free kick. Christian Fuchs dragged a counter attack wide of the goal moments later.

The Riverside thought lightning quick Adama Traore had won a PK with a darting move past Robert Huth, but referee Bobby Madley wasn’t moved by Traore’s spill.

A chippy end to the half saw a pair of chances for Riyad Mahrez, though Boro held up on defense with Guzan making a 41st minute save.

George Friend put a charge into the match with a 68th minute move from the left, cutting in to send a shot across Kasper Schmeichel‘s frame.

Boro was brighter in the second half, but Aitor Karanka‘s side couldn’t find a breakthrough against the visiting Foxes even with five minutes of stoppage time.

