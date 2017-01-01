WATCH: Giroud’s stunning scorpion puts Arsenal 1-0 up on Palace

Tottenham Hotspur look set to battle with their north London rivals, Arsenal, for the Premier League’s fourth and final UEFA Champions League spot this season. With the two sides separated by just a single point heading into New Years Day, Tottenham’s trip to Watford (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) represents three points Mauricio Pochettino‘s side can’t afford to drop.
As for Watford, who begin 2017 in 12th place in the PL table, the Hornets could go as high as ninth, leapfrogging Burnley, Bournemouth and Southampton in the process, with a triumph at Vicarage Road.
LINEUPS
Watford: Gomes, Kaboul, Prodl, Cathcarto Zúniga, Capoue, Guedioura, Holebas, Amrabat, Doucoure, Deeney. Subs: Pantilimon, Sinclair, Ighalo, Kabasele, Mason, Stewart, Rowan
Tottenham: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Wimmer, Rose, Dier, Wanyama, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane. Subs: Vorm, Carter-Vickers, Davies, Dembele, Winks, Sissoko, Janssen