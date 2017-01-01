WATCH LIVE: Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace (Lineups, Stream)

In the final game of the first half of the 2016-17 Premier League season (all 20 teams will have played 19 of 38 games by the end of Sunday), Arsenal need a win against Crystal Palace (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) to reclaim their usual place in the top-four following Tottenham Hotspur’s resounding win earlier on New Years Day.
Meanwhile, Palace, who sit just one place and two points clear of the relegation zone, are desperate for their first under new boss Sam Allardyce, having picked up a solid, but heartbreaking away point in his Eagles debut on Monday.
LINEUPS
Arsenal: Cech, Bellerin, Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal, Elneny, Xhaka, Iwobi, Alexis, Lucas, Giroud. Subs: Ospina, Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Coquelin, Reine-Adelaide, Ramsey, Oxlade-Chamberlain
Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Kelly, Dann, Tomkins, Ward, Cabaye, Flamini, Puncheon, Townsend, Zaha, Benteke Subs: Speroni, Fryers, Husin, Mutch, Sako, Lee, Campbell