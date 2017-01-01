WATCH LIVE: Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace (Lineups, Stream)

Spurs claim first PL win of 2017

Kane bags the first (two) goal(s) of new year

Dele scores two of his own

If Tottenham Hotspur had one eye already looking to Wednesday’s massive London derby against Premier League-leading Chelsea (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), they certainly didn’t show it on Sunday, smashing Watford 4-1 at Vicarage Road in the first PL game of 2017.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Harry Kane and Dele Alli provided all the goals Tottenham would need — and more — as the central figures of a thoroughly dominant first-half performance.

Kane opened the scoring in the 27 minute with a cool finish from an extremely tight angle to beat a former Spurs teammate, Heurelho Gomes, sending the Brazilian one way and slotting the ball home inside the near post (WATCH HERE).

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Just six minutes later, Kane added to his 2016-17 goal tally — now up to 10 in the league — turning home a delightful cross from Kieran Trippier from six yards out (WATCH HERE).

.@HKane is in some elite company after his first 100 Premier League appearances | @SpursOfficial #PLonNBC pic.twitter.com/nMW8Z7BdIh — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 1, 2017

[ MORE: Saturday’s PL roundup — Chelsea, Liverpool hold serve in title race ]

Four minutes before halftime, Dele Alli reacted quickest when Younes Kaboul failed to deal with Kane’s cross into the box, and slotted the ball low and inside the far post for Spurs’ richly deserved 3-0 lead (WATCH HERE).

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Less than 60 seconds into the second half, Watford committed another series of costly defensive errors, which ultimately saw Kane find Alli with a cross into acres of space. Alli settled the ball with his first touch, all the time in the world at his disposal, and touched the ball under Gomes for 4-0 (above video). Younes Kaboul scored a late consolation goal in ping-pong fashion.

The win sends Spurs third, two points ahead of Arsenal for the time being, and ahead of Manchester City on goal differential, which Spurs have improved from +17 to +23 in four days’ time, thrashing Southampton 4-1 on Wednesday. The last time Spurs scored four goals in back-to-back away games, the calendar read October 1960.

Follow @AndyEdMLS