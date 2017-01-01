WATCH LIVE: Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur (Lineups, Stream)

Tottenham Hotspur look set to battle with their north London rivals, Arsenal, for the Premier League’s fourth and final UEFA Champions League spot this season. With the two sides separated by just a single point heading into New Years Day, Tottenham’s trip to Watford (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) represents three points Mauricio Pochettino‘s side can’t afford to drop.
It’ll end with Arsenal’s quest to keep pace with Chelsea and Liverpool. The Gunners will try to hand Sam Allardyce his first loss since taking over Crystal Palace.
Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 8:30 a.m. EDT on NBCSN (Stream here)
Tottenham has won three in-a-row since its setback against Manchester United, while Watford is reeling a bit. The Hornets rose into the top half but then fell to Man City — no crime there — before losing to Sunderland and drawing Crystal Palace.
Spurs can finish the day as high as third, and would love to leave the pitch in fine form with Chelsea looming Wednesday.
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace— 11 a.m. EDT on NBCSN (Stream here)
The Gunners come into Sunday’s match having followed up losses to Everton and Man City by topping West Brom to get back on a winning track. Now that same Man City side has reopened the door to third place.
Big Sam Allardyce gets a real challenge to his relegation-battling mettle on Sunday. His first match in charge of Palace was a 1-1 draw with Watford, but the Eagles had shown well in previous losses to Manchester United and Chelsea
Palace has been relatively decent on the road this season (2W-3D-4L).
A pair of Willian goals helped offset two uncharacteristic concessions as Chelsea matched a Premier League record by winning its 13th-straight match. Diego Costa and Gary Cahill also scored for the Blues, who lead the league by six points. Bruno Martins Indi and Peter Crouch scored for the Potters, the latter becoming the first English goal scorer for Stoke in nearly 40 tallies.
United should’ve led in the first half, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s karate action goal was not given by referee Lee Mason. Then Boro went ahead through Grant Leadbitter before Paul Pogba helped key a deserved three-point run. United is now within a win of City, sniffing the Top Four.
Georginio Wijnaldum‘s early goal turned out to be the appetizer for a disappointing meal. Both teams defended well but also played very sloppy with the ball. It was a choppy game, but don’t look for Jurgen Klopp to be anything but pleased by keeping pace with Chelsea. City is now 10 points back of Chelsea.
Bob Bradley‘s gone, but Swansea is still shipping in goals at an alarming rate. Benik Afobe started the scoring early, as the Cherries moved 10 points clear of safety. Josh King and Ryan Fraser also scored for Bournemouth. Swansea appear set to tab Paul Clement as PL boss.
Shane Long‘s early goal wet his dry spell, but Tony Pulis‘ Baggies took advantage of another poor performance from the mercurial Saints. Matty Phillips and Hal Robson-Kanu scored for West Brom, the latter netting a laser of a strike.
Andre Gray scored three-straight goals, and strike partner Ashley Barnes netted a penalty as the Clarets heaped misery on relegation-battling Sunderland. Jermain Defoe scored a late consolation tally for the Black Cats.
A 44-year-old Englishman, Clement had been a longtime assistant for Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid.
His only first chair experience came in the Championship with the Rams, where he was on pace for a playoff experience before being canned for Darren Wassall. Derby then lost to Hull City in a playoff semifinal.