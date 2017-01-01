WATCH, STREAM: Premier League schedule – Week 20

Week 20 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here as we kick off the first matchday of 2017.

Middlesbrough host Leicester City (7:30 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at the Riverside Stadium with Aitor Karanka‘s side aiming to hop above Claudio Ranieri‘s Foxes with a win.

Second-place Liverpool head to struggling Sunderland (10 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Jurgen Klopp aiming to cut the gap with league-leaders Chelsea to three points with a win. At the same time Manchester City host Burnley (10 a.m. ET live CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) with Pep Guardiola‘s men trying to keep the pressure on Liverpool and Chelsea with a win.

Rounding off Monday is a big game at the London Stadium as West Ham welcome Manchester United (12:30 p.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com). Slaven Bilic‘s side have the unenviable task of shutting down Jose Mourinho’s United who have now won five-straight games in the PL.

On Tuesday, Arsenal visit Bournemouth (2:45 p.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Arsene Wenger aiming to keep in touch with the title contenders.

And then on Wednesday comes the big game of the matchweek as Tottenham Hotspur host Chelsea in a big London derby (3 p.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at White Hart Lane. Mauricio Pochettino‘s side have scored eight goals in their last two games but Antonio Conte‘s Chelsea have won 13-straight and if they beat Spurs they set a new record for most consecutive victories in a single PL season. This promises to be a spicy encounter.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Monday

7:30 a.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Burnley – CNBC [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Hull City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Southampton – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

12:30 p.m. ET: West Ham vs. Manchester United– NBCSN [STREAM]

Tuesday

2:45 p.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]

3 p.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Watford – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

3 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Swansea City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

Wednesday

3 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]

