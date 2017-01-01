More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review

Wenger calls Giroud goal art, Bellerin says he’s done it before in training

By Kyle BonnJan 1, 2017, 3:49 PM EST

Olivier Giroud may say he had “maximum luck” on his incredible scorpion-kick goal today against Crystal Palace, but some other Arsenal folks disagreed.

Manager Arsene Wenger in the postmatch press conference called the goal “art” saying, “Olivier transformed that goal into art. Art because of the surprise, because the beauty of the movement and because the efficiency of the movement – the ball went in.”

Wenger said that, because the goal was more of a reflexive action than anything, it’s actually not as “It’s a reflex and I think all of us [on the team] can score this kind of goal,” said Wenger. “The strength, the power and the reflex to kick the ball. Groud is very good in front of goal from crosses but I’ve never seen this kind of goal from him.”

While the Gunners boss might have been blown away by the goal, teammate Hector Bellerin wasn’t. In the postmatch interview alongside Giroud, Bellerin said he’s become accustomed to seeing things like this from the Frenchman. “I couldn’t believe it, that’s why I went straight to him. It’s a great goal, I’ve seen Olli do stuff like that in training, so we know what he’s capable of.” That brought a chuckle from Giroud, who gave Bellerin a pat on the back.

Where can we get tickets to those training sessions?

On the other side of things, Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce was forced to watch that spectacular effort while being frustrated with the finishing from his forwards. “A stunning goal, by the way, an outstanding ability on his finish,” Allardyce remarked on Giroud’s effort, before saying, “When you come here, you’ve got to take your chances, and you’ve got to take them at the right time, and the right time for us was Benteke’s header just after halftime. We may not have won from there on, but it would have given us a better chance, it would have given us a lift.”

Premier League preview: West Ham vs. Manchester United

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Manchester United Manager, Jose Mourinho reacts on the sidelines after the final whistle in the Premier League match between Manchester United and Middlesbrough at Old Trafford on December 31, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
By Kyle BonnJan 1, 2017, 5:34 PM EST
  • West Ham unbeaten vs. MUFC in 4 straight
  • Man Utd has won away 5 times, after 7 last year
  • West Ham has scored more than 1 goal at home just once

Manchester United seems to have figured things out, and the rest of the Premier League is dropping in its wake.

Jose Mourinho and company haven’t lost since October 23rd, a streak of 10 league matches, with five straight wins to boot. That has Manchester United within striking distance of the top four as they visit West Ham on Monday (Watch live at 10:00 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online via NBCSports.com).

West Ham seemed to have been there as well, rising up the table after three straight wins, but a frustrating loss to Leicester City last time out has pegged them back. The Hammers could find themselves back into the top half of the table, and more notably, give its new abode its first big win. London Stadium has seen four Premier League wins so far this season – the first for West Ham in the new home – but none of the “statement” variety.

With Mourinho rolling, a Hammers victory would not only boost the home crowd, but send the Red Devils two steps back after taking several leaps forward from their early-season form.

The biggest storyline, however, has been the fixture congestion through the holiday season. More than usual, managers have spoken out against it – none more so than Mourinho, who has said both his squad and his opponents have it tough.

What they’re saying

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on fixture congestion: “It’s difficult for us and difficult for West Ham. We’ve both played at the same time, we’ve both had difficult matches and couldn’t rest players.”

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic on loss to Leicester City: “I’m very disappointed, angry, frustrated we lost. They started better, we knew they were going to start aggressively and for the first 20 minutes they deserved the goal.”

Prediction

West Ham will prove a tough test for Manchester United, but they just have not been able to come up with the answers at home against the big clubs. This one goes down as a hard-earned 2-1 win for the Red Devils.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks – Week 20

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 17: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United (R) celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Jesse Lingard of Manchester United (L) during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester United at The Hawthorns on December 17, 2016 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 1, 2017, 2:20 PM EST

The first matchday of 2017 has arrived in the Premier League.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Click play on the videos below to hear my score prediction and preview of each game.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Everton 3-1 Southampton – (Monday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

West Ham 0-2 Manchester United – (Monday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Sunderland 1-3 Liverpool – (Monday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Middlesbrough 1-1 Leicester – (Monday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Man City 2-1 Burnley – (Monday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 1-0 Swansea – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

West Brom 1-1 Hull – (Monday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Stoke 1-2 Watford – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Tottenham 2-2 Chelsea – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

WATCH, STREAM: Premier League schedule – Week 20

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Diego Costa of Chelsea and Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur compete for the ball during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on November 26, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 1, 2017, 1:36 PM EST

Week 20 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here as we kick off the first matchday of 2017.

Middlesbrough host Leicester City (7:30 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at the Riverside Stadium with Aitor Karanka‘s side aiming to hop above Claudio Ranieri‘s Foxes with a win.

Second-place Liverpool head to struggling Sunderland (10 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Jurgen Klopp aiming to cut the gap with league-leaders Chelsea to three points with a win. At the same time Manchester City host Burnley (10 a.m. ET live CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) with Pep Guardiola‘s men trying to keep the pressure on Liverpool and Chelsea with a win.

Rounding off Monday is a big game at the London Stadium as West Ham welcome Manchester United (12:30 p.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com). Slaven Bilic‘s side have the unenviable task of shutting down Jose Mourinho’s United who have now won five-straight games in the PL.

On Tuesday, Arsenal visit Bournemouth (2:45 p.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Arsene Wenger aiming to keep in touch with the title contenders.

And then on Wednesday comes the big game of the matchweek as Tottenham Hotspur host Chelsea in a big London derby (3 p.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at White Hart Lane. Mauricio Pochettino‘s side have scored eight goals in their last two games but Antonio Conte‘s Chelsea have won 13-straight and if they beat Spurs they set a new record for most consecutive victories in a single PL season. This promises to be a spicy encounter.

You can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App, plus you can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this. Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Monday
7:30 a.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Burnley – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Hull City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Southampton – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: West Ham vs. Manchester United– NBCSN [STREAM]

Tuesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Watford – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Swansea City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

Wednesday
3 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]

Giroud: “I had maximum luck” on scorpion-kick stunner

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Olivier Giroud #12 of Arsenal celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on January 1, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
By Andy EdwardsJan 1, 2017, 1:23 PM EST

There is no sensible reason Olivier Giroud should be so modest about the stunning scorpion-kick goal he scored Sunday (WATCH HERE) in Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace, but he’s really taking his goal of the season/year in stride.

Speaking in his post-game television interview, Giroud claimed he benefited from “maximum luck,” and was quick to credit Manchester United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan for the inspiration just six days after the Armenian scored his unbelievable scorpion kick on Boxing Day — below quotes from the BBC:

“It is not difficult to say it is the best one. I was a bit lucky but it was the only thing I could do, the ball was behind me and I tried to hit it with a backheel. Maybe [Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s] goal inspired me, it’s the only thing you can do in that position. It is nice for me and the team because we start the year with a win.”

As for Arsene Wenger, he put Giroud’s goal on par with the very best of Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry. Decent company, those two are:

“I have been spoilt over the years with all the great strikers — Bergkamp, Henry. You remember them because they are linked with special goals. This will be the Giroud goal forever.”