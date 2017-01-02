Bilic slams Feghouli red card “for nothing;” West Ham to appeal

There’s no conceivable reason Sofiane Feghouli should have seen a yellow card, let alone red, 15 minutes into West Ham United’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on Monday, said Hammers boss Slaven Bilic after the game.

Bilic so far as to immediately confirm the club will be appealing the red card and subsequent suspension mere minutes after the game. Flabbergasted that his player was cautioned at all, Bilic explained his entire process of thinking in the moments immediately following Feghouli’s sending-off — quotes from the Guardian:

“I was very surprised. You know me, I’m the first one who says [referees] have a difficult job, and every time we look at a slow motion I go, ‘Yeah, they don’t have that in real time.’ But I said it then — I wouldn’t have been happy with a yellow. I said it to the fourth official and to [Jose] Mourinho, it’s not a yellow. If it was yellow I’d be asking, ‘Why a yellow so early in the game for basically nothing?’ And you have to know it’s Feghouli — he very rarely makes a foul.”

It’s hard to imagine any ruling other than the red card being rescinded and Feghouli made immediately available for West Ham’s FA Cup third round clash with Manchester City on Friday.

