Bilic slams Feghouli red card “for nothing;” West Ham to appeal

There’s no conceivable reason Sofiane Feghouli should have seen a yellow card, let alone red, 15 minutes into West Ham United’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on Monday, said Hammers boss Slaven Bilic after the game.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]
Bilic so far as to immediately confirm the club will be appealing the red card and subsequent suspension mere minutes after the game. Flabbergasted that his player was cautioned at all, Bilic explained his entire process of thinking in the moments immediately following Feghouli’s sending-off — quotes from the Guardian:
“I was very surprised. You know me, I’m the first one who says [referees] have a difficult job, and every time we look at a slow motion I go, ‘Yeah, they don’t have that in real time.’ But I said it then — I wouldn’t have been happy with a yellow. I said it to the fourth official and to [Jose] Mourinho, it’s not a yellow. If it was yellow I’d be asking, ‘Why a yellow so early in the game for basically nothing?’ And you have to know it’s Feghouli — he very rarely makes a foul.”
[ MORE: Monday’s PL roundup – Liverpool draw late; Man Utd keep winning ]
It’s hard to imagine any ruling other than the red card being rescinded and Feghouli made immediately available for West Ham’s FA Cup third round clash with Manchester City on Friday.
Like this:
Like Loading...
There wasn’t a dud in the bunch as the Premier League staged a trio of matches on Tuesday.
[ MORE: Hull fires Phelan ]
Two relegation six-pointers found victors, while one of the PL’s giants needed almost every minute to come back from a 3-0 deficit on the road.
Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal — RECAP
Ex-Spurs man Charlie Daniels loved opening the scoring against Arsenal, and would have been on cloud nine by the time his assist made it 3-0. Ryan Fraser scored and won a penalty that Callum Wilson converted, as Bournemouth made a 2-0 halftime lead into a three-goal advantage with just over a half hour to play.
Turns out Olivier Giroud only needed 20 minutes. After his 70th minute flick was headed home by Alexis Sanchez, Giroud helped Lucas Perez to the goal that made it 3-2. The Frenchman tied things up with a stoppage time header, and Arsenal claimed an unlikely point (albeit one that didn’t seem unlikely before kickoff).
Crystal Palace 1-2 Swansea City — RECAP
With newly-named boss Paul Clement watching from the stands, Swans defender Alfie Mawson lifted the visitors to a 1-0 lead. Wilfried Zaha scored a thrilling goal to make it level, but Angel Rangel’s first goal in three years sent new Palace boss Sam Allardyce into a bad place. Swans and Sunderland now sit a point back of 17th place Palace.
Stoke City 2-0 Watford — RECAP
Walter Mazzarri‘s Hornets are struggling, now claimants of just a single point from their last five matches. Ryan Shawcross and Peter Crouch scored Stoke’s goal, and the Potters rose nine points clear of 18th place Sunderland.
Follow @NicholasMendola
Sam Allardyce has joined Arsene Wenger in blaming the Premier League schedule for his club’s performance.
Then again, the Crystal Palace boss also blamed his players… and “perhaps” himself.
[ MORE: Arsenal “refused to lose” ]
Allardyce said Swansea City’s extra day’s rest — Swans played Saturday, Palace on New Year’s Day — made the match an improbable task.
From the BBC:
“It’s difficult to take. We have all the science we have, we know the fatigue levels and the high intensity runs the players make and we knew they wouldn’t be able to make them tonight. And they couldn’t. Perhaps I picked the wrong side, I should have changed four or five.
“Whether you’re tired or not you have to play and I told them that at half time. I was baffled with our first-half display, we were lumping the ball to Christian Benteke and who told them to do that? They were confused.”
They were confused. Classic Allardyce.
Big Sam has a pair of reunions coming up — Bolton in the FA Cup on Saturday and West Ham in the PL the following week — and Everton, Bournemouth, and Sunderland are after that.
Will Palace drop into the Bottom Three at any point?
Follow @NicholasMendola
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was proud of his charges for coming back from a 3-0 deficit at Bournemouth, and thinks they would not have fallen behind if not for the congested Premier League schedule.
Arsenal beat Crystal Palace on Sunday, while Bournemouth won at Swansea City a day earlier.
[ RECAP: Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal ]
Calling it a day-and-a-half’s difference, Wenger said his Gunners “refused to lose” the contest.
From the BBC:
“Bournemouth deserve a lot of credit but the disadvantage is too big to play against a team with three and a half days recovery. That’s too big a handicap. But they are a good team with quality and they played with pace.
“We had some players at half time who had problems. I changed it early in the second half and I believe we refused to lose. There’s a great resilience in the team and we saw that today.”
Most clubs played three league matches in seven days, making the festive period an incredible critical portion of the schedule.
As Arsenal launched a month of opportunity with matches against Bournemouth, Swansea, Burnley, and Watford, Gunners supporters were hoping for a big run up the table.
It hasn’t started ideally, with just one point. Can the schedule really be blamed?
Follow @NicholasMendola
Hull City has parted ways with manager Mike Phelan.
The Tigers cut ties with Phelan, who was caretaker boss after Steve Bruce quit in July and then hired full-time in mid-October.
[ MORE: Giroud leads Arsenal comeback ]
Phelan, 54, finished 6W-5D-13L as Hull boss. He was assistant to Bruce as the club gained promotion last season.
It’s an odd move, especially given how long Hull waited to make Phelan’s appointment permanent. Like Bob Bradley at Swansea, Phelan was not given resources or a transfer window to fix the club. Who’s in line to take the job now?
There wasn’t much of a statement:
We would like to thank Mike for his efforts both as Assistant Manager and Head Coach over the last two years.
The search for a replacement has begun and an announcement will be made in due course.
Follow @NicholasMendola