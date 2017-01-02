More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Diego Costa of Chelsea and Lee Grant of Stoke City compete for the ball during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Stoke City at Stamford Bridge on December 31, 2016 in London, England.


Boro adds striker from Villa; Grant staying at Stoke

By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2017, 7:50 AM EST

Middlesbrough looks set to add depth behind Alvaro Negredo, while Stoke City will be hanging onto one of its surprise stars of the season.

Rudy Gestede will end his disappointing run at Championship side Aston Villa for a move to the Riverside Stadium, according to multiple reports. The move is set to cost around $7.5 million.

Gestede, 28, earned a move to Villa after a 20-goal season with Blackburn but was unable to follow it up in the Premier League. The Benin international scored five PL goals and has four in 13 Championship appearances this year.

Meanwhile, Lee Grant is going to stick around Stoke. The 33-year-old goalkeeper’s first taste of the Premier League has been a good one, and Mark Hughes will spend around $3 million to make a loan from Derby County permanent.

Stoke has seen multiple setbacks for star goalkeeper Jack Butland, and Grant has performed admirably in his countryman’s stead.

Manchester United: Ibrahimovic blasts “rubbish” critics

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United scores but has the goal disallowed after he collides with Goalkeeper, Victor Valdes of Middlesbrough during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Middlesbrough at Old Trafford on December 31, 2016 in Manchester, England.

By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2017, 8:45 AM EST

Few expected Zlatan Ibrahimovic to bring his explosive Ligue 1 scoring rate to the Premier League, but the 35-year-old striker has come close.

After scoring 38 goals in 31 league matches for Paris Saint-Germain last season, Ibrahimovic has netted 12 in 18 for Manchester United heading into 2017.

Overall, he has 17 goals in 27 appearances. It’s quite the 51 in 50, but it’s enough to shut up the critics. And it wouldn’t be Zlatan if he didn’t buttress his actions with words.

From the BBC:

“Every year the Premier League has been calling me but I wanted to come here when everyone thought I was over the hill. They said it would not be possible but I always make them eat their words.”

“Criticism gives me a lot of energy. Critics get paid to talk rubbish. I get paid to play with my feet. That is how I enjoy it.”

It’s easy to make an argument that he gets a bit more money for the attention he provides off the field, but point taken.

The Red Devils visit West Ham United to start the new calendar year.

Watch Live: Middlesbrough vs. Leicester City (Lineups, Live Stream)

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Jermain Defoe of Sunderland sees his shot saved by Brad Guzan of Middlesbrough during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Middlesbrough at Stadium of Light on August 21, 2016 in Sunderland, England.

By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2017, 7:17 AM EST

Leicester City hopes to build off a New Year's Eve win with a visit to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough.

American backstop Brad Guzan gets the start for an injured Victor Valdes, as Middlesbrough hopes to leapfrog the champs.

Leicester is without Islam Slimani due to illness, while midfielder Danny Drinkwater will not be risked on the quick turnaround after an absence through injury.

LINEUPS

Middlesbrough: Guzan, Barragan, Chambers, Gibson, Fabio, Clayton, De Roon, Forshaw, Traore, Ramirez, Negredo. Subs: Dimi, Friend, Bernardo, Leadbitter, Stuani, Downing, Rhodes.

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Huth, Morgan (c), Fuchs; King, Amartey, Mendy, Mahrez; Okazaki, Ulloa. Subs: Zieler, Chilwell, Musa, Wasilewski, Gray, Hernandez, Albrighton.

Ragnar Klavan has neutralized Liverpool’s defensive woes

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Ragnar Klavan of Liverpool and Sergio Aguero of Manchester City in action during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield on December 31, 2016 in Liverpool, England.

By Kyle BonnJan 1, 2017, 7:17 PM EST

Liverpool looked a title contender from the very start of the season, but one major flaw threatened to bring them down before they could mount a serious challenge to the Premier League crown.

The Reds conceded goals in bunches. At first, it didn’t cause a problem; two late goals in a 4-3 win over Arsenal on Opening Day, a goal past the hour mark in a 2-1 win over Chelsea, blowing two leads to Crystal Palace before putting them away late. But that trend wasn’t sustainable. Eventually, the defense would cost them points, and it began to.

Dejan Lovren lost Harry Kane, and lost two points against Spurs. The epic loss to Bournemouth featured a defensive comedy of errors that led to a historic collapse after holding a 3-1 lead with 20 minutes to go. They went up 1-0 to West Ham, only to conceded a pair, requiring a comeback to earn a point.

After the Reds went down 2-1 to West Ham, Jurgen Klopp brought in Ragnar Klavan as a halftime substitute for Lovren.

The Estonian defender joined Liverpool this summer from FC Augsburg for $6 million, with Klopp using his intimate knowledge of the Bundesliga to pluck a value buy from a mid-table German side. Klavan rode the bench for much of October and November, as Lovren, Joel Matip, and occasionally Lucas stumbled their way around the defensive half.

Before Klavan entered against West Ham, Liverpool had three clean sheets in 14-1/2 matches. Since, they’ve conceded a single goal in 405 minutes. With opponents like Middlesbrough, Everton, and Stoke City, that streak wasn’t all that impressive.

Then Klavan and Liverpool shut out Manchester City and the Premier League took notice.

In that match, Pep Guardiola‘s bunch held 57% possession, out-passing Liverpool 461-306. But they were feeble in the attacking third, mustering just three successful passes in the Liverpool penalty area, with Klavan making seven clearances, completing three of four tackles, and man-marking Sergio Aguero on several occasions, holding the Argentinian without a touch in the penalty area.

Evaluating a single defender over a small sample size is difficult, and an uptick in form by Lovren has partially contributed, but it’s obvious that Klavan’s inclusion has made an enormous difference. With Matip out injured but expected to return shortly, it will be difficult for the Cameroonian to find his way back into a defensive line performing at a title-winning level.

Premier League preview: Sunderland vs. Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool and Emre Can of Liverpool celebrate victory during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield on December 31, 2016 in Liverpool, England.

By Kyle BonnJan 1, 2017, 6:38 PM EST
  • Liverpool has won last 3 trips to Sunderland
  • Sunderland has conceded 11 goals in last 5 matches
  • Liverpool on club-record point total after 19 games

2nd and 18th meet with very different goals as Liverpool travels to the Stadium of Light to take on Sunderland.

For Sunderland, it’s been feast or famine the last two months, and mostly famine. They have four wins since the start of November, but the rest have all been losses. Nevertheless, with Crystal Palace falling to Arsenal on Sunday, the chance is there to not only beat a top team but also pull themselves out of the relegation zone.

From the other end of the table, things have been gravy for Liverpool of late. Four wins in a row has Liverpool rolling, on a club-record point total at this point in any Premier League season with 43. Adam Lallana already has more assists than he ever has in a season, and Ragnar Klavan has quietly turned the Reds’ leaky defense into a team strength. If this is how they look without Philippe Coutinho, they could be truly dominant when he returns.

All that would come crashing down, however, should they stumble against a bottom club. They still have a six-point gap to make up behind a historic Chelsea season, and they must not drop points if they hope to stay within reach.

What they’re saying

Sunderland manager David Moyes on transfer window: “We’ll see what we can do. It’s difficult. It will even be difficult to attract the players. We need to say, ‘We need you’.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the match importance: “No excuses for no-one – that’s how everyone wants it. We have to deliver – and we will deliver. It was very important we won against City. It would be really hard to go to Sunderland if you got nothing so we will go there and play our best.”

Prediction

The top teams have had no problem with lower-level sides this season, and this match should be no different. If it’s anything like Tottenham’s trip to play Watford, it will get out of hand in a hurry. 3-0 or 4-0 is reasonable for this one.