Diego Costa admits he wanted to leave Chelsea in summer

Diego Costa came very close to leaving Chelsea this summer.

The Spanish international striker, 28, leads the Premier League in goals with 14 so far this season as Chelsea sits atop the PL table after 13-straight wins.

Everything seems rosy now, but in the summer that wasn’t the case for Costa as he was continually linked with a move back to former club Atletico Madrid.

“Did I want to go? Yes, yes, I was about to leave. But not because of Chelsea,” Costa said via the BBC. “There was one thing I wanted to change for family reasons but it wasn’t to be, and I continue to be happy here.”

Costa looks happy, fit and focused this season under Antonio Conte even if there were doubts about him after a Sophomore slump during Chelsea’s woeful 2015-16 campaign.

Following his move from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2014 for $39.3 million, Costa took the PL by storm as he scored 20 goals and led the Blues to the title. Last season he scored 12 times, but just two of those came before Jose Mourinho was fired in December 2015.

This season he has been unstoppable as the focal point of Chelsea’s attack and it doesn’t seem like he’s heading anywhere anytime soon, despite links to a huge $98 million move to the Chinese Super League.

Costa is now the talisman and most important player in Chelsea’s team. No doubt. He has also, perhaps more importantly, curbed his over-aggressive nature which got him in trouble so often in the past.

Following a few months of unrest over the summer, Costa is well and truly back to his best.

