MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Robert Huth of Leicester City reacts to the final whistle after the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Leicester City at Riverside Stadium on January 2, 2017 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Huth admits his foul Traore should have been PK

By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2017, 10:15 AM EST

Given the short turn-around, Wes Morgan and Robert Huth were happy to take a point from Monday’s visit to Middlesbrough.

Huth especially, considering the Leicester City back figured he had given away a penalty kick when he clipped Adama Traore just inside the area.

Referee Bobby Madley didn’t see it that way, and Leicester held back Boro over the remainder of a 0-0 match at the Riverside Stadium.

Here’s Huth, from NBCSN:

“I thought it was a pen. I was just waiting for the ref to give it. (And) my first time seeing it back, yeah”

Leicester’s center back duo admitted the short turnaround was rough on both teams, and probably contributed to the lack of energy. The Foxes claimed four points from the pair of contest

Klopp slams lack of rest, “can’t explain” Liverpool’s display

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 2, 2017, 12:28 PM EST

Jurgen Klopp was not a happy man after Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Sunderland on Monday.

The game came less than 48 hours after Liverpool beat Manchester City 1-0 at Anfield on New Year’s Eve and Klopp slammed the festive schedule and somewhat gave his players a pass for their sloppy display at the Stadium of Light.

Here’s what Klopp had to say post-game via the BBC, as his continued his past comments criticizing the festive schedule.

“I am not able to explain it because I don’t know exactly what I saw, my team were fighting but I wasn’t sure if they could do it,” Klopp said. “We can play better football but I’m not sure if you can play better with that break. I don’t know how it feels when you have to do the things you have to do today. I told the players if nobody wanted to play I would never speak about and not tell anyone, but nobody came and that was a good thing. About the football we played, I actually have no idea how to speak about it.”

Klopp’s side had a break of eight days from Dec. 19 until Dec. 27 but have now played three games against Stoke, Man City and Sunderland in the space of six days.

Perhaps Klopp has a point.

Still, maybe he is just more disappointed that Chelsea has the chance to open up a eight-point gap over Liverpool if they beat Tottenham on Wednesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at White Hart Lane.

Following Liverpool’s big win against Man City on NYE, dropping two points at Sunderland after giving away two blatant penalty kicks will be nagging the German coach until their next PL game on Jan. 15 against rivals Manchester United.

Everton 3-0 Southampton: Koeman gets revenge

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 2, 2017, 12:01 PM EST
  • Valencia, Baines, Lukaku score late
  • Saints lose third-straight game
  • Koeman beats former team 

Everton beat Southampton 3-0 at Goodison Park on Monday thanks to three goals in the final 16 minutes.

Enner Valencia made the breakthrough in an even encounter and then Saints collapsed to their third-straight defeat with Leighton Baines scoring a penalty kick and Romelu Lukaku hammering home the Toffees’ third.

With the win Ronald Koeman‘s side move on to 30 points and sit in seventh place, while Saints’ slump continues as they stay on 24 points for the season.

There was an early scare for Saints as Cedric Soares required lengthy treatment on the sidelines after sliding off the pitch and hitting his head on the advertising boards.

Cedric was replaced by Jack Stephens and then Everton had to replace youngster Dominic Calvert-Lewin with Kevin Mirallas with the former going down with an injury.

Amongst all of that Ross Barkley drilled an effort off the ground and on goal but Fraser Forster pushed it away.

In non injury news Nathan Redmond lobbed a header just over for Saints, while James Ward-Prowse‘s cross found Rodriguez and he bundled the ball home (perhaps using his arm) but he was flagged for offside.

Before half time Rodriguez raced clear but his shot was deflected towards goal and Joel Robles pushed it away from danger and moments later Rodriguez danced free of Everton’s defense but slammed an effort just over.

In the second half it was very even as chances were at a premium.

Everton pushed as the game wore on with Seamus Coleman‘s cross looking for Romelu Lukaku but Maya Yoshida sliding in to block superbly with Lukaku luring and moments later the Belgian striker dragged an effort wide of the far post.

Saints had their best chance of the game when Rodriguez flicked the ball around the corner and Redmond went clean through on goal but drilled his shot straight at Robles who saved.

Everton went ahead with just over 15 minutes to go as Lukaku’s header was saved well by Forster but Valencia slotted home the rebound to score his first goal for the Toffees and put them 1-0 up.

Valencia was the brought down in the box by Yoshida late on and Baines slotted home the penalty kick to make it 2-0 and despite Saints putting pressure on Everton’s defense, Ashley Williams and Coleman defended well to keep a clean sheet.

Just to rub salt into Saints’ wounds, Lukaku latched on to Tom Davies‘ ball in the 89th minute and hammered home his 11th goal of the season. 3-0 to Everton as Koeman got revenge against his old team following Saints’ 1-0 win in November at St Mary’s.

Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool: Defoe halts Reds in thriller

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 2, 2017, 11:56 AM EST
  • Sturridge, Mane score
  • Defoe’s two PKs grab point
  • Liverpool five points behind Chelsea

Liverpool missed a glorious chance to close the gap on leaders Chelsea to three points as they drew 2-2 against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side led twice through Daniel Sturridge and Sadio Mane but two penalty kicks from Jermain Defoe meant it was a point each in the north east.

With the point Liverpool now has 44 points and has played a game more than leaders Chelsea, while Sunderland has 15 points as their battle against relegation continues.

Sunderland had a good chance early on as Patrick Van Aanholt cut inside and teed up Defoe who hit a powerful shot on goal which Simon Mignolet saved.

At the other end Sadio Mane clipped a lovely ball in to Daniel Sturridge and his low shot was saved by Vito Mannone and moments later the Sunderland goalkeeper tipped Georginio Wijnaldum‘s shot over.

The chances kept coming as a powerful low drive from Jack Rodwell was pushed away by Mignolet in a lively encounter. Sturridge had another effort saved and a cross soon after was nearly turned into the net by a Sunderland defender but went out for a corner.

From that corner Dejan Lovren scuffed an effort towards goal and Sturridge headed home instinctively. 1-0 to Liverpool as Sturridge scored on his first PL start since October.

Sunderland were level before half time as Didier Ndong surged into the box and Ragnar Klavan clipped him and a penalty kick was awarded. Defoe dispatched the PK calmly for his 10th of the season. 1-1.

Mignolet then denied Defoe as he rounded the Belgian goalkeeper and a follow up effort was scuffed wide by Fabio Borini as Sunderland fought back.

The pace wasn’t as high in the second half as Alberto Moreno replaced James Milner at the break, while Liverpool had a fantastic chance to take the lead with Nathaniel Clyne‘s right-wing cross was glanced wide by Sadio Mane.

At the other end Borini’s shot was blocked and then a moment of real controversy arrived when Adnan Januzaj tried to flick the ball by Emre Can and it appeared to hit his hand. No PK awarded to Sunderland and the home fans were livid.

Late on a tired looking Liverpool surged forward as Sturridge’s shot was blocked by Mannone and from the resulting corner Mane tapped home at the back post. 2-1 to Liverpool.

Sturridge limped off injured late on which will be a concern for Klopp and then Mane handled a free kick in the box as Sunderland were awarded a second penalty of the game.

Defoe dispatched the spot kick for his 11th of the season in the PL as the Black Cats snatched a point in a pulsating encounter.

Watch Live: West Ham United vs. Manchester United

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Andre Ayew of West Ham United (L) and Henrikh Mkhitaryan of Manchester United (R) battle for possession during the Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford on November 27, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2017, 11:55 AM EST

Manchester United hasn’t lost in the Premier League since October, and will hope to stretch that run into the new year during a visit to West Ham United on Monday (Watch live at 12:15 p.m. EDT on NBCSN or online via NBCSports.com).

Jose Mourinho’s Red Devils last lost a PL match on Oct. 23 at Chelsea, and are unbeaten in 12 overall since an early November setback versus Fenerbahce in the UEFA Europa League.

West Ham saw its three-match winning streak snapped at Leicester City on the weekend, while Man Utd is on a six-match winning run through all competitions (five of those in the PL).

LINEUPS

West Ham United: Randolph; Cresswell, Reid, Ogbonna, Antonio, Nordtveit, Kouyate, Feghouli, Obiang, Payet, Lanzini. Subs: Adrian, Carroll, Noble, Ayew, Fletcher, Fernandes, Quina.

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Darmian, Carrick, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic. Subs: Romero, Smalling, Fellaini, Young, Mata, Martial, Rashford.

