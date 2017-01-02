More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review

Klopp slams lack of rest, “can’t explain” Liverpool’s display

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 2, 2017, 12:28 PM EST

Jurgen Klopp was not a happy man after Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Sunderland on Monday.

The game came less than 48 hours after Liverpool beat Manchester City 1-0 at Anfield on New Year’s Eve and Klopp slammed the festive schedule and somewhat gave his players a pass for their sloppy display at the Stadium of Light.

Here’s what Klopp had to say post-game via the BBC, as his continued his past comments criticizing the festive schedule.

“I am not able to explain it because I don’t know exactly what I saw, my team were fighting but I wasn’t sure if they could do it,” Klopp said. “We can play better football but I’m not sure if you can play better with that break. I don’t know how it feels when you have to do the things you have to do today. I told the players if nobody wanted to play I would never speak about and not tell anyone, but nobody came and that was a good thing. About the football we played, I actually have no idea how to speak about it.”

Klopp’s side had a break of eight days from Dec. 19 until Dec. 27 but have now played three games against Stoke, Man City and Sunderland in the space of six days.

Perhaps Klopp has a point.

Still, maybe he is just more disappointed that Chelsea has the chance to open up a eight-point gap over Liverpool if they beat Tottenham on Wednesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at White Hart Lane.

Following Liverpool’s big win against Man City on NYE, dropping two points at Sunderland after giving away two blatant penalty kicks will be nagging the German coach until their next PL game on Jan. 15 against rivals Manchester United.

Mourinho: Manchester United feeling confident with Liverpool next

STRATFORD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United controls the ball during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at London Stadium on January 2, 2017 in Stratford, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2017, 2:48 PM EST

Jose Mourinho is feeling good after Manchester United handled the most congested time of the year in perfect fashion.

The Red Devils are winners of six in-a-row after a 2-0 win over 10-man West Ham, sending them within a point of the Top Four before Arsenal and Spurs play later this week.

[ RECAP: West Ham 0-2 Man Utd ]

And now he’s feeling confident ahead of the next PL match day, a high-profile match-up at Old Trafford against hated rivals Liverpool (United has an FA Cup match versus Reading and EFL Cup semi first leg versus Hull first, both at home).

“I have the feeling we can win the next match. We don’t chase records, we chase good performances and points. That’s what we chase.

“We know Chelsea or Tottenham are going lose points or both, like last week we knew Liverpool or Manchester City would lose points. We have played so well but we drew too much and now six matches, 18 points, exactly what we need.”

Mourinho also said the game wasn’t perfect, but he felt very good given the three matches within seven days.

There was 3-1 at home to Sunderland, 2-1 at home to Middlesbrough, and now 2-0 at West Ham.

“Congratulations to everyone on the pitch because I was disappointed with some mistakes, with some bad decisions, but that’s typical of fatigue and there are no miracles.”

West Ham 0-2 Man Utd: Six-straight wins for Red Devils

By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2017, 2:06 PM EST
  • Feghouli sees red in 15′
  • Mata subs in, scores
  • Fellow sub Rashford assists
  • Zlatan hammers 13th PL goal

Manchester United won its sixth-straight game on Monday, picking up a 2-0 win at the Olympic Stadium against 10-man West Ham United.

Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored for the Red Devils, who are a point back of the Top Four on 39 points. West Ham sits 12th with 22 points.

Sofiane Feghouli was shown red after just 15 minutes in a controversial sending off.

MORE: Watch full PL match replays

The game hit a major turning point when Feghouli was shown straight red for losing the ball and sliding into the legs of Phil Jones, who was also airborne into the challenge.

Antonio Valencia and Jesse Lingard both missed doorstep goals which were stopped by Darren Randolph. Nice saves by the West Ham keeper, but regrettable work by the Manchester United men off a nice offer from Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Minutes later, Zlatan Ibrahimovic blazed an in-tight shot over the goal.

David De Gea was called into play for a 44th minute curler from Manuel Lanzini, and the 10-man Irons won an unlikely corner.

MORE: Latest Premier League standings

MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score

After a bit of a sleepy start to the second half, Mourinho brought on Marcus Rashford.

West Ham had the next chance, though, as Lanzini slid Michail Antonio in on De Gea, who made a sliding stop on the West Ham man.

That’s when Mata broke through, as Rashford worked Havard Nordtveit and then Pedro Obiang before cutting back for the Spaniard’s cool finish.

Rashford set up Pogba on a similar cut back, only to see the French midfielder bounce his shot wide of the far post.

Ibrahimovic appeared to be offside as he made it 2-0, a miserable West Ham clearance popping into his path for a lashed finish.

WATCH: Pep Guardiola’s testy post-match interview

By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2017, 1:30 PM EST

“We won. We are so happy.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola‘s nerves were frayed after he watched his team overcome a first half red card to topple Burnley 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Monday.

Fernandinho was sent off for the third time this year, this time for a two-footed challenge on Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

RECAP: Man City 2-1 Burnley

Guardiola was very testy in the postmatch interview, asking the media to explain the red card and issuing blunt replies to several questions.

The manager called Man City’s second half “amazing” and then bristled when asked why he didn’t start Sergio Aguero and David Silva — “I did a big mistake. You are right.” — before explaining putting them into the game by saying, “I’m intelligent.”

WATCH: Pep's Premier League Download

Everton 3-0 Southampton: Koeman gets revenge

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 2, 2017, 12:01 PM EST
  • Valencia, Baines, Lukaku score late
  • Saints lose third-straight game
  • Koeman beats former team 

Everton beat Southampton 3-0 at Goodison Park on Monday thanks to three goals in the final 16 minutes.

Enner Valencia made the breakthrough in an even encounter and then Saints collapsed to their third-straight defeat with Leighton Baines scoring a penalty kick and Romelu Lukaku hammering home the Toffees’ third.

With the win Ronald Koeman‘s side move on to 30 points and sit in seventh place, while Saints’ slump continues as they stay on 24 points for the season.

MORE: Watch full PL match replays

There was an early scare for Saints as Cedric Soares required lengthy treatment on the sidelines after sliding off the pitch and hitting his head on the advertising boards.

Cedric was replaced by Jack Stephens and then Everton had to replace youngster Dominic Calvert-Lewin with Kevin Mirallas with the former going down with an injury.

Amongst all of that Ross Barkley drilled an effort off the ground and on goal but Fraser Forster pushed it away.

MORE: Latest Premier League standings

In non injury news Nathan Redmond lobbed a header just over for Saints, while James Ward-Prowse‘s cross found Rodriguez and he bundled the ball home (perhaps using his arm) but he was flagged for offside.

Before half time Rodriguez raced clear but his shot was deflected towards goal and Joel Robles pushed it away from danger and moments later Rodriguez danced free of Everton’s defense but slammed an effort just over.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights

In the second half it was very even as chances were at a premium.

Everton pushed as the game wore on with Seamus Coleman‘s cross looking for Romelu Lukaku but Maya Yoshida sliding in to block superbly with Lukaku luring and moments later the Belgian striker dragged an effort wide of the far post.

MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score

Saints had their best chance of the game when Rodriguez flicked the ball around the corner and Redmond went clean through on goal but drilled his shot straight at Robles who saved.

Everton went ahead with just over 15 minutes to go as Lukaku’s header was saved well by Forster but Valencia slotted home the rebound to score his first goal for the Toffees and put them 1-0 up.

Valencia was the brought down in the box by Yoshida late on and Baines slotted home the penalty kick to make it 2-0 and despite Saints putting pressure on Everton’s defense, Ashley Williams and Coleman defended well to keep a clean sheet.

Just to rub salt into Saints’ wounds, Lukaku latched on to Tom Davies‘ ball in the 89th minute and hammered home his 11th goal of the season. 3-0 to Everton as Koeman got revenge against his old team following Saints’ 1-0 win in November at St Mary’s.