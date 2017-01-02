Klopp slams lack of rest, “can’t explain” Liverpool’s display

Jurgen Klopp was not a happy man after Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Sunderland on Monday.

The game came less than 48 hours after Liverpool beat Manchester City 1-0 at Anfield on New Year’s Eve and Klopp slammed the festive schedule and somewhat gave his players a pass for their sloppy display at the Stadium of Light.

Here’s what Klopp had to say post-game via the BBC, as his continued his past comments criticizing the festive schedule.

“I am not able to explain it because I don’t know exactly what I saw, my team were fighting but I wasn’t sure if they could do it,” Klopp said. “We can play better football but I’m not sure if you can play better with that break. I don’t know how it feels when you have to do the things you have to do today. I told the players if nobody wanted to play I would never speak about and not tell anyone, but nobody came and that was a good thing. About the football we played, I actually have no idea how to speak about it.”

Klopp’s side had a break of eight days from Dec. 19 until Dec. 27 but have now played three games against Stoke, Man City and Sunderland in the space of six days.

Perhaps Klopp has a point.

Still, maybe he is just more disappointed that Chelsea has the chance to open up a eight-point gap over Liverpool if they beat Tottenham on Wednesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at White Hart Lane.

Following Liverpool’s big win against Man City on NYE, dropping two points at Sunderland after giving away two blatant penalty kicks will be nagging the German coach until their next PL game on Jan. 15 against rivals Manchester United.

