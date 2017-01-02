Man City 2-1 Burnley: 10-man win for Pep

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Fernandinho sees third red card

Clichy scores with 10 men

Aguero adds insurance

Mee pulls one back

Gael Clichy and Sergio Aguero scored as Manchester City overcame a first half red card to beat Burnley 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Monday.

All goals came after Fernandinho was sent off barely a half-hour into the match, as Ben Mee nabbed a late goal for the visitors.

The win pushes Man City back into third with 42 points, while Burnley sits 11th with 23.

City wasted a magnificent chance when Kelechi Iheanacho was stymied on a break by Burnley backstop Tom Heaton, and Raheem Sterling couldn’t maneuver Yaya Toure’s pass around the sliding keeper.

Iheanacho barely missed converted another pass from Toure in the eighth minute, seeing his shot take a slight deflection high and wide of the frame for a corner that came to nothing.

Burnley had a free kick from inside 20 yards in the 16th minute, but the wall did its job and an ensuing corner saw Man City on a quick counter attack. Jesus Navas bungled a chance from Raheem Sterling, and Toure called Heaton into duty again.

Fernandinho was sent off by Lee Mason for a two-footed challenge on Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

2 – Fernandinho is the first Man City player to see two reds in a PL season since Mario Balotelli in 2011/12. Off. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 2, 2017

The 10-man hosts were still in control despite the disadvantage in numbers, and Gael Clichy’s seeing-eye shot off a Bacary Sagna cross went by five sets of legs before beating Heaton.

Aguero then scored from an improbable angle. Raheem Sterling dove past Tom Heaton in an attempt to win a penalty, but Aguero raced onto the loose ball and laced a shot off the inside of the near post and into the goal.

Burnley pulled one back through Mee, whose shot hit the underside of the bar during a scrum in which it appeared the Clarets scored twice (the second bulled out of Claudio Bravo‘s hands).

