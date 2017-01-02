Manchester United: Ibrahimovic blasts “rubbish” critics

Few expected Zlatan Ibrahimovic to bring his explosive Ligue 1 scoring rate to the Premier League, but the 35-year-old striker has come close.
After scoring 38 goals in 31 league matches for Paris Saint-Germain last season, Ibrahimovic has netted 12 in 18 for Manchester United heading into 2017.
Overall, he has 17 goals in 27 appearances. It’s quite the 51 in 50, but it’s enough to shut up the critics. And it wouldn’t be Zlatan if he didn’t buttress his actions with words.
From the BBC:
“Every year the Premier League has been calling me but I wanted to come here when everyone thought I was over the hill. They said it would not be possible but I always make them eat their words.”
“Criticism gives me a lot of energy. Critics get paid to talk rubbish. I get paid to play with my feet. That is how I enjoy it.”
It’s easy to make an argument that he gets a bit more money for the attention he provides off the field, but point taken.
Diego Costa came very close to leaving Chelsea this summer.
The Spanish international striker, 28, leads the Premier League in goals with 14 so far this season as Chelsea sits atop the PL table after 13-straight wins.
Everything seems rosy now, but in the summer that wasn’t the case for Costa as he was continually linked with a move back to former club Atletico Madrid.
“Did I want to go? Yes, yes, I was about to leave. But not because of Chelsea,” Costa said via the BBC. “There was one thing I wanted to change for family reasons but it wasn’t to be, and I continue to be happy here.”
Costa looks happy, fit and focused this season under Antonio Conte even if there were doubts about him after a Sophomore slump during Chelsea’s woeful 2015-16 campaign.
Following his move from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2014 for $39.3 million, Costa took the PL by storm as he scored 20 goals and led the Blues to the title. Last season he scored 12 times, but just two of those came before Jose Mourinho was fired in December 2015.
This season he has been unstoppable as the focal point of Chelsea’s attack and it doesn’t seem like he’s heading anywhere anytime soon, despite links to a huge $98 million move to the Chinese Super League.
Costa is now the talisman and most important player in Chelsea’s team. No doubt. He has also, perhaps more importantly, curbed his over-aggressive nature which got him in trouble so often in the past.
Following a few months of unrest over the summer, Costa is well and truly back to his best.
Given the short turn-around, Wes Morgan and Robert Huth were happy to take a point from Monday’s visit to Middlesbrough.
Huth especially, considering the Leicester City back figured he had given away a penalty kick when he clipped Adama Traore just inside the area.
Referee Bobby Madley didn’t see it that way, and Leicester held back Boro over the remainder of a 0-0 match at the Riverside Stadium.
Here’s Huth, from NBCSN:
“I thought it was a pen. I was just waiting for the ref to give it. (And) my first time seeing it back, yeah”
Leicester’s center back duo admitted the short turnaround was rough on both teams, and probably contributed to the lack of energy. The Foxes claimed four points from the pair of contest
Four games take center stage at 10 a.m. ET in the Premier League on Monday, with West Ham and Manchester United waiting in the wings.
Man City looks to rebound from its weekend loss to Liverpool with a visit from Burnley, while the Reds will hope for better form in a trip to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland.
Everton and Southampton jockey for top-half positioning at Goodison Park, while Tony Pulis and the Baggies of West Bromwich Albion aim to keep Hull City mired in 19th.
- Guzan keeps clean sheet
- Boro controls match
- Five total shots on goal
Brad Guzan‘s first Premier League start since Aug. 28 ended with the same score line, as Middlesbrough failed to find the net in a scoreless draw with visiting Leicester City on Monday.
The American made four saves as Boro remains 16th and Leicester joins Stoke on 21 points.
Guzan handled his first bit of danger by gobbling up a barely-hit product of an eighth minute Leicester free kick. Christian Fuchs dragged a counter attack wide of the goal moments later.
The Riverside thought lightning quick Adama Traore had won a PK with a darting move past Robert Huth, but referee Bobby Madley wasn’t moved by Traore’s spill.
A chippy end to the half saw a pair of chances for Riyad Mahrez, though Boro held up on defense with Guzan making a 41st minute save.
George Friend put a charge into the match with a 68th minute move from the left, cutting in to send a shot across Kasper Schmeichel‘s frame.
Boro was brighter in the second half, but Aitor Karanka‘s side couldn’t find a breakthrough against the visiting Foxes even with five minutes of stoppage time.
