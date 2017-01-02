Manchester United: Ibrahimovic blasts “rubbish” critics

Few expected Zlatan Ibrahimovic to bring his explosive Ligue 1 scoring rate to the Premier League, but the 35-year-old striker has come close.

After scoring 38 goals in 31 league matches for Paris Saint-Germain last season, Ibrahimovic has netted 12 in 18 for Manchester United heading into 2017.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Overall, he has 17 goals in 27 appearances. It’s quite the 51 in 50, but it’s enough to shut up the critics. And it wouldn’t be Zlatan if he didn’t buttress his actions with words.

From the BBC:

“Every year the Premier League has been calling me but I wanted to come here when everyone thought I was over the hill. They said it would not be possible but I always make them eat their words.” … “Criticism gives me a lot of energy. Critics get paid to talk rubbish. I get paid to play with my feet. That is how I enjoy it.”

It’s easy to make an argument that he gets a bit more money for the attention he provides off the field, but point taken.

The Red Devils visit West Ham United to start the new calendar year. Watch the match at 12:15 p.m. EDT on NBCSN or online via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola