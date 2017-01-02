Boro 0-0 Leicester: Foxes hold off Boro

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Guzan keeps clean sheet

Boro controls match

Five total shots on goal

Brad Guzan‘s first Premier League start since Aug. 28 ended with the same score line, as Middlesbrough failed to find the net in a scoreless draw with visiting Leicester City on Monday.

The American made four saves as Boro remains 16th and Leicester joins Stoke on 21 points.

Guzan handled his first bit of danger by gobbling up a barely-hit product of an eighth minute Leicester free kick. Christian Fuchs dragged a counter attack wide of the goal moments later.

The Riverside thought lightning quick Adama Traore had won a PK with a darting move past Robert Huth, but referee Bobby Madley wasn’t moved by Traore’s spill.

A chippy end to the half saw a pair of chances for Riyad Mahrez, though Boro held up on defense with Guzan making a 41st minute save.

18. Calls for a penalty from the home crowd as Traore is brought down by Huth but referee Robert Madley says no. — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) January 2, 2017

George Friend put a charge into the match with a 68th minute move from the left, cutting in to send a shot across Kasper Schmeichel‘s frame.

Boro was brighter in the second half, but Aitor Karanka‘s side couldn’t find a breakthrough against the visiting Foxes even with five minutes of stoppage time.

