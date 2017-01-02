Mourinho: Manchester United feeling confident with Liverpool next

A roundup of Monday’s action in the Premier League…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool — FULL RECAP

Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds blew a pair of one-goal leads, each time wiped out by Jermain Defoe penalty kicks, as they opened the door for Chelsea to go eight points clear of their closest title challengers at the end of Matchweek 20. Daniel Sturridge put the visitors ahead after 20 minutes, and Sadio Mane restored the advantage on 72 minutes, but Defoe hit back not long after on both occasions. The draw pulls Sunderland to within a point of 17th-place Crystal Palace and the freedom of relegation that would come with overtaking them.

West Ham United 0-2 Manchester United — FULL RECAP

If it weren’t for Chelsea, who have won 13 straight games, the PL’s in-form side would be Man United, who topped West Ham and moved to 11 games without a defeat, including six straight wins of their own. Sofiane Feghouli was dubiously sent off in the 15th minute, making it an uphill fight for the Hammers, but they held on for more than an hour, until Juan Mata (63rd minute) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (78th minute — 13th PL goal of the season) did their part to move the Red Devils level on points with fifth-place Tottenham and a single point back of fourth-place Arsenal (neither north London side has played their Matchweek 20 fixture).

Manchester City 2-1 Burnley — FULL RECAP

Gael Clichy and Sergio Aguero scored two minutes either side of the hour mark, as a 10-man side Man City side moved back ahead of Tottenham and Arsenal for third in the league table. Pep Guardiola opted to rotate half of his attacking quartet, leaving Aguero and David Silva on the bench for the first 45 minutes, but calling on them after the halftime interval. They duly delivered, and City maintain their three-point advantage on the red side of Manchester. Ben Mee grabbed the Clarets’ consolation prize in the 70th minute.

Everton 3-0 Southampton — FULL RECAP

The last laugh belongs to Ronald Koeman (for now). After losing on his return to St. Mary’s in November, Everton executed the textbook smash-and-grab against Southampton on Tuesday, scoring three times in 16 minutes, all after the 70th minute. Enner Valencia, Leighton Baines and Romelu Lukaku got the goals, and the Toffees remain seventh, leading the middling pack of sides a full nine points back of the top-six.

West Bromwich Albion 3-1 Hull City — FULL RECAP

Hull took a 1-0 lead into the halftime interval at the Hawthrons, and proceeded to concede three times in the second half — Chris Brunt, Gareth McAuley and James Morrison did the damage — as Mike Phelan‘s Tigers blew their chance to move level on points with Palace.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Leicester City — FULL RECAP

In theory, Leicester could probably draw their way through the rest of the season and avoid relegation. Now on 21 points after Monday’s scoreless draw at the Riverside Stadium, the defending champions finally have a bit of breathing room (three places and six points) between themselves and the relegation zone. Boro, meanwhile, have just one point from their last three games, and Sunderland lurk just two places and four points back.

Tuesday’s PL schedule

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal — 2:45 p.m. ET

Crystal Palace vs. Swansea City — 3 p.m. ET

Stoke City vs. Watford — 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday’s PL schedule

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea — 3 p.m. ET

Follow @AndyEdMLS