DERBY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015 in Derby, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
Paul Clement set to leave Bayern to become Swansea manager

Associated PressJan 2, 2017, 5:57 PM EST

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) Bayern Munich has given assistant manager Paul Clement permission to hold talks with Swansea over becoming manager of the English Premier League club.

The 44-year-old Clement would be the south Wales team’s third manager this season, with Francesco Guidolin and then Bob Bradley fired.

Swansea is in danger of being relegated after six seasons in the Premier League, with the team bottom of the standings.

Clement has less than one season’s experience as a head coach, leaving second-tier English club Derby in February 2016 after eight months.

But the Englishman has worked alongside Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and, this season, Bayern.

Report: Man United reject Everton’s first bid for Schneiderlin

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United evades James McCarthy of Everton (16) during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on April 3, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
By Andy EdwardsJan 2, 2017, 7:41 PM EST

Morgan Schneiderlin is widely expected to leave Old Trafford during the January transfer window, but that doesn’t mean Manchester United are prepared to let him walk for a cut-rate price.

Everton’s interest in the 27-year-old has been reported for weeks now, as Schneiderlin has made just three substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, totaling 11 minutes of playing time. West Bromwich Albion are also expected to try to sign the French midfielder this month.

According to reports out of the UK, the Toffees have made the first move, offering Man United a fee just north of $23 million, only to be rejected as the Red Devils hope to recoup something closer to the $40 million they paid to Southampton in the summer of 2015.

There’s a dollar figure to be agreed upon — probably $30 million — that will work out as a “win” for both the selling and buying sides here, at which point it’ll be up to Schneiderlin to pick his next employer — most likely Everton, if West Brom are their only serious competition.

Wenger joins Klopp in criticism of PL’s busy holiday schedule

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool and Arsene Wenger Manager of Arsenal look on during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on January 13, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
By Andy EdwardsJan 2, 2017, 6:49 PM EST

Jurgen Klopp is very mad. Arsene Wenger is also mad. Together, they would like to rid the world of celebrating New Years Eve/Day.

Or, at the very least, convince the Premier League schedule makers to rethink the way they schedule games between Boxing Day and New Years Day, which typically results in every club playing three games in seven or eight days’ time.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s trip to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth on Tuesday, Wenger didn’t hold back in criticizing the advantageous (or disadvantageous) certain teams have been given during the 2016-17 holiday season — quotes from the Guardian:

“Honestly I don’t really know if the Premier League masters the fixtures,” Wenger said, adding that “some teams have more luck than others” in regards to when their matches have taken place during this traditionally busy time of the season.”

“In 48 hours we go into a game with a big handicap on the fixture and I have to find fresh legs. In 20 years it is the most uneven Christmas period I’ve seen. The difference in rest period is unbelievable in terms of all the teams. It’s more we have sold the rights to TV for a lot of money so we have to accept TV chooses the games. But some teams have more luck than others.”

“We are privileged in our job. We get a lot of money to play football. Sometimes it goes for you and sometimes against you.”

Wenger’s criticism isn’t so much that Arsenal are forced to play games just 48 hours apart, but more so that certain teams, including his, come up against opposition with an extra day (or two) between games scheduled in close proximity to one another. Example: Bournemouth played 25 hours prior, on Saturday, to Arsenal’s game against Crystal Palace, on Sunday. 25 hours of additional rest and recovery is a fair bit of time when games come three and four days apart, but it’s an eternity with just one full day in between.

PL Tuesday preview: B’mouth-Arsenal; relegation 6-pointer for Eagles, Swans

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and AFC Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium on November 27, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
By Andy EdwardsJan 2, 2017, 5:39 PM EST

A look ahead to three games in the Premier League on Tuesday…

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal — 2:45 p.m. ET

Arsenal find themselves dead center of a five-team battle over the final three places in the top-four, four points back of second-place Liverpool and just one point clear of sixth place Manchester United. A loss would open up the door for Tottenham Hotspur to finish Matchweek 20 ahead of them (and Manchester City) for third when they take on league-leading Chelsea on Wednesday. Tuesday’s trip to the south coast of England comes barely 48 hours after the Gunners’ 2-0 home victory over Crystal Palace, spurred on by Olivier Giroud’s immaculate scorpion-kick goal. Arsene Wenger will hope to welcome Mesut Ozil back into the team after his superstar no. 10 missed Sunday’s game due to illness. Bournemouth, meanwhile, currently sit ninth in the PL table, though fewer points separate them from the relegation zone (9) than sixth place (15).

INJURIES: Bournemouth — OUT: Jack Wilshere (on loan from parent club), Lewis Cook (ankle) | Arsenal — OUT: Per Mertesacker (knee surgery), Santi Cazorla (achilles), Mathieu Debuchy (hamstring), Danny Welbeck (fitness); QUESTIONABLE: Mesut Ozil (illness), Theo Walcott (calf), Kieran Gibbs (knee)

Stoke City vs. Watford — 3 p.m. ET

Winless in their last five games, the PL schedule makers may have presented Stoke City with precisely the cure for what ails them: a visit from Watford, who are winless in almost as many games (4) and are fresh off a 4-1 pasting at the hands of Spurs on Sunday. New Years Eve wasn’t much kinder to the Potters, though, as Mark Hughes’ side took a 4-2 beating of their own, courtesy of the 2016-17 champions-elect. One small caveat, in Stoke’s defense: in those five games without a win, only three have been losses, which came against Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea (by a combined score of 11-4, it should be said).

INJURIES: Stoke — OUT: Geoff Cameron (knee), Jack Butland (ankle), Marc Muniesa (knee) | Watford — OUT: Valon Behrami (hamstring), Daryl Janmaat (groin), Roberto Pereyra (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Nordin Amrabat (knock)

Crystal Palace vs. Swansea City — 3 p.m. ET

Can you say, “relegation six-pointer?” Swansea have started the season so poorly that a win against Palace wouldn’t even be enough to pull them out of the relegation zone, but it would bring them to within a point of the 17th-place Eagles, though their goal differential, which is nearly 20 goals worse, is still a problem. The Swans’ latest defeat came on Saturday, as Bournemouth walked into the Liberty Stadium, put three goals past the PL’s joint-worst (Hull City) defensive unit, and left them bottom of the league at the halfway point of the season.

INJURIES: Crystal Palace — OUT: Loic Remy (calf), Connor Wickham (knee) | Swansea — OUT: Jefferson Montero (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: Fernando Llorente (knock), Sung-Yueng Ki (toe)

PL roundup: Liverpool falter late; Man Utd inch closer to top-four

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Daniel Sturridge of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Liverpool at Stadium of Light on January 2, 2017 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
By Andy EdwardsJan 2, 2017, 3:59 PM EST

A roundup of Monday’s action in the Premier League…

Sunderland 2-2 LiverpoolFULL RECAP

Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds blew a pair of one-goal leads, each time wiped out by Jermain Defoe penalty kicks, as they opened the door for Chelsea to go eight points clear of their closest title challengers at the end of Matchweek 20. Daniel Sturridge put the visitors ahead after 20 minutes, and Sadio Mane restored the advantage on 72 minutes, but Defoe hit back not long after on both occasions. The draw pulls Sunderland to within a point of 17th-place Crystal Palace and the freedom of relegation that would come with overtaking them.

West Ham United 0-2 Manchester UnitedFULL RECAP

If it weren’t for Chelsea, who have won 13 straight games, the PL’s in-form side would be Man United, who topped West Ham and moved to 11 games without a defeat, including six straight wins of their own. Sofiane Feghouli was dubiously sent off in the 15th minute, making it an uphill fight for the Hammers, but they held on for more than an hour, until Juan Mata (63rd minute) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (78th minute — 13th PL goal of the season) did their part to move the Red Devils level on points with fifth-place Tottenham and a single point back of fourth-place Arsenal (neither north London side has played their Matchweek 20 fixture).

STRATFORD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at London Stadium on January 2, 2017 in Stratford, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
Manchester City 2-1 BurnleyFULL RECAP

Gael Clichy and Sergio Aguero scored two minutes either side of the hour mark, as a 10-man side Man City side moved back ahead of Tottenham and Arsenal for third in the league table. Pep Guardiola opted to rotate half of his attacking quartet, leaving Aguero and David Silva on the bench for the first 45 minutes, but calling on them after the halftime interval. They duly delivered, and City maintain their three-point advantage on the red side of Manchester. Ben Mee grabbed the Clarets’ consolation prize in the 70th minute.

Everton 3-0 SouthamptonFULL RECAP

The last laugh belongs to Ronald Koeman (for now). After losing on his return to St. Mary’s in November, Everton executed the textbook smash-and-grab against Southampton on Tuesday, scoring three times in 16 minutes, all after the 70th minute. Enner Valencia, Leighton Baines and Romelu Lukaku got the goals, and the Toffees remain seventh, leading the middling pack of sides a full nine points back of the top-six.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Romelu Lukaku of Everton celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park on January 2, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
West Bromwich Albion 3-1 Hull CityFULL RECAP

Hull took a 1-0 lead into the halftime interval at the Hawthrons, and proceeded to concede three times in the second half — Chris Brunt, Gareth McAuley and James Morrison did the damage — as Mike Phelan‘s Tigers blew their chance to move level on points with Palace.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Leicester CityFULL RECAP

In theory, Leicester could probably draw their way through the rest of the season and avoid relegation. Now on 21 points after Monday’s scoreless draw at the Riverside Stadium, the defending champions finally have a bit of breathing room (three places and six points) between themselves and the relegation zone. Boro, meanwhile, have just one point from their last three games, and Sunderland lurk just two places and four points back.

Tuesday’s PL schedule

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal — 2:45 p.m. ET
Crystal Palace vs. Swansea City — 3 p.m. ET
Stoke City vs. Watford — 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday’s PL schedule

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea — 3 p.m. ET