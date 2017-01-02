PL Tuesday preview: B’mouth-Arsenal; relegation 6-pointer for Eagles, Swans

A look ahead to three games in the Premier League on Tuesday…

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal — 2:45 p.m. ET

Arsenal find themselves dead center of a five-team battle over the final three places in the top-four, four points back of second-place Liverpool and just one point clear of sixth place Manchester United. A loss would open up the door for Tottenham Hotspur to finish Matchweek 20 ahead of them (and Manchester City) for third when they take on league-leading Chelsea on Wednesday. Tuesday’s trip to the south coast of England comes barely 48 hours after the Gunners’ 2-0 home victory over Crystal Palace, spurred on by Olivier Giroud’s immaculate scorpion-kick goal. Arsene Wenger will hope to welcome Mesut Ozil back into the team after his superstar no. 10 missed Sunday’s game due to illness. Bournemouth, meanwhile, currently sit ninth in the PL table, though fewer points separate them from the relegation zone (9) than sixth place (15).

INJURIES: Bournemouth — OUT: Jack Wilshere (on loan from parent club), Lewis Cook (ankle) | Arsenal — OUT: Per Mertesacker (knee surgery), Santi Cazorla (achilles), Mathieu Debuchy (hamstring), Danny Welbeck (fitness); QUESTIONABLE: Mesut Ozil (illness), Theo Walcott (calf), Kieran Gibbs (knee)

Stoke City vs. Watford — 3 p.m. ET

Winless in their last five games, the PL schedule makers may have presented Stoke City with precisely the cure for what ails them: a visit from Watford, who are winless in almost as many games (4) and are fresh off a 4-1 pasting at the hands of Spurs on Sunday. New Years Eve wasn’t much kinder to the Potters, though, as Mark Hughes’ side took a 4-2 beating of their own, courtesy of the 2016-17 champions-elect. One small caveat, in Stoke’s defense: in those five games without a win, only three have been losses, which came against Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea (by a combined score of 11-4, it should be said).

INJURIES: Stoke — OUT: Geoff Cameron (knee), Jack Butland (ankle), Marc Muniesa (knee) | Watford — OUT: Valon Behrami (hamstring), Daryl Janmaat (groin), Roberto Pereyra (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Nordin Amrabat (knock)

Crystal Palace vs. Swansea City — 3 p.m. ET

Can you say, “relegation six-pointer?” Swansea have started the season so poorly that a win against Palace wouldn’t even be enough to pull them out of the relegation zone, but it would bring them to within a point of the 17th-place Eagles, though their goal differential, which is nearly 20 goals worse, is still a problem. The Swans’ latest defeat came on Saturday, as Bournemouth walked into the Liberty Stadium, put three goals past the PL’s joint-worst (Hull City) defensive unit, and left them bottom of the league at the halfway point of the season.

INJURIES: Crystal Palace — OUT: Loic Remy (calf), Connor Wickham (knee) | Swansea — OUT: Jefferson Montero (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: Fernando Llorente (knock), Sung-Yueng Ki (toe)

