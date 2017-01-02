Report: Man United reject Everton’s first bid for Schneiderlin

According to reports out of the UK, the Toffees have made the first move, offering Man United a fee just north of $23 million, only to be rejected as the Red Devils hope to recoup something closer to the $40 million they paid to Southampton in the summer of 2015.
There’s a dollar figure to be agreed upon — probably $30 million — that will work out as a “win” for both the selling and buying sides here, at which point it’ll be up to Schneiderlin to pick his next employer — most likely Everton, if West Brom are their only serious competition.
Or, at the very least, convince the Premier League schedule makers to rethink the way they schedule games between Boxing Day and New Years Day, which typically results in every club playing three games in seven or eight days’ time.
Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s trip to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth on Tuesday, Wenger didn’t hold back in criticizing the advantageous (or disadvantageous) certain teams have been given during the 2016-17 holiday season — quotes from the Guardian:
“Honestly I don’t really know if the Premier League masters the fixtures,” Wenger said, adding that “some teams have more luck than others” in regards to when their matches have taken place during this traditionally busy time of the season.”
“In 48 hours we go into a game with a big handicap on the fixture and I have to find fresh legs. In 20 years it is the most uneven Christmas period I’ve seen. The difference in rest period is unbelievable in terms of all the teams. It’s more we have sold the rights to TV for a lot of money so we have to accept TV chooses the games. But some teams have more luck than others.”
“We are privileged in our job. We get a lot of money to play football. Sometimes it goes for you and sometimes against you.”
Wenger’s criticism isn’t so much that Arsenal are forced to play games just 48 hours apart, but more so that certain teams, including his, come up against opposition with an extra day (or two) between games scheduled in close proximity to one another. Example: Bournemouth played 25 hours prior, on Saturday, to Arsenal’s game against Crystal Palace, on Sunday. 25 hours of additional rest and recovery is a fair bit of time when games come three and four days apart, but it’s an eternity with just one full day in between.
Arsenal find themselves dead center of a five-team battle over the final three places in the top-four, four points back of second-place Liverpool and just one point clear of sixth place Manchester United. A loss would open up the door for Tottenham Hotspur to finish Matchweek 20 ahead of them (and Manchester City) for third when they take on league-leading Chelsea on Wednesday. Tuesday’s trip to the south coast of England comes barely 48 hours after the Gunners’ 2-0 home victory over Crystal Palace, spurred on by Olivier Giroud’s immaculate scorpion-kick goal. Arsene Wenger will hope to welcome Mesut Ozil back into the team after his superstar no. 10 missed Sunday’s game due to illness. Bournemouth, meanwhile, currently sit ninth in the PL table, though fewer points separate them from the relegation zone (9) than sixth place (15).
Winless in their last five games, the PL schedule makers may have presented Stoke City with precisely the cure for what ails them: a visit from Watford, who are winless in almost as many games (4) and are fresh off a 4-1 pasting at the hands of Spurs on Sunday. New Years Eve wasn’t much kinder to the Potters, though, as Mark Hughes’ side took a 4-2 beating of their own, courtesy of the 2016-17 champions-elect. One small caveat, in Stoke’s defense: in those five games without a win, only three have been losses, which came against Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea (by a combined score of 11-4, it should be said).
Can you say, “relegation six-pointer?” Swansea have started the season so poorly that a win against Palace wouldn’t even be enough to pull them out of the relegation zone, but it would bring them to within a point of the 17th-place Eagles, though their goal differential, which is nearly 20 goals worse, is still a problem. The Swans’ latest defeat came on Saturday, as Bournemouth walked into the Liberty Stadium, put three goals past the PL’s joint-worst (Hull City) defensive unit, and left them bottom of the league at the halfway point of the season.
Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds blew a pair of one-goal leads, each time wiped out by Jermain Defoe penalty kicks, as they opened the door for Chelsea to go eight points clear of their closest title challengers at the end of Matchweek 20. Daniel Sturridge put the visitors ahead after 20 minutes, and Sadio Mane restored the advantage on 72 minutes, but Defoe hit back not long after on both occasions. The draw pulls Sunderland to within a point of 17th-place Crystal Palace and the freedom of relegation that would come with overtaking them.
West Ham United 0-2 Manchester United — FULL RECAP
If it weren’t for Chelsea, who have won 13 straight games, the PL’s in-form side would be Man United, who topped West Ham and moved to 11 games without a defeat, including six straight wins of their own. Sofiane Feghouli was dubiously sent off in the 15th minute, making it an uphill fight for the Hammers, but they held on for more than an hour, until Juan Mata (63rd minute) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (78th minute — 13th PL goal of the season) did their part to move the Red Devils level on points with fifth-place Tottenham and a single point back of fourth-place Arsenal (neither north London side has played their Matchweek 20 fixture).
Gael Clichy and Sergio Aguero scored two minutes either side of the hour mark, as a 10-man side Man City side moved back ahead of Tottenham and Arsenal for third in the league table. Pep Guardiola opted to rotate half of his attacking quartet, leaving Aguero and David Silva on the bench for the first 45 minutes, but calling on them after the halftime interval. They duly delivered, and City maintain their three-point advantage on the red side of Manchester. Ben Mee grabbed the Clarets’ consolation prize in the 70th minute.
Hull took a 1-0 lead into the halftime interval at the Hawthrons, and proceeded to concede three times in the second half — Chris Brunt, Gareth McAuley and James Morrison did the damage — as Mike Phelan‘s Tigers blew their chance to move level on points with Palace.
In theory, Leicester could probably draw their way through the rest of the season and avoid relegation. Now on 21 points after Monday’s scoreless draw at the Riverside Stadium, the defending champions finally have a bit of breathing room (three places and six points) between themselves and the relegation zone. Boro, meanwhile, have just one point from their last three games, and Sunderland lurk just two places and four points back.