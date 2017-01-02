More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United evades James McCarthy of Everton (16) during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on April 3, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Report: Man United reject Everton’s first bid for Schneiderlin

By Andy EdwardsJan 2, 2017, 7:41 PM EST

Morgan Schneiderlin is widely expected to leave Old Trafford during the January transfer window, but that doesn’t mean Manchester United are prepared to let him walk for a cut-rate price.

Everton’s interest in the 27-year-old has been reported for weeks now, as Schneiderlin has made just three substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, totaling 11 minutes of playing time. West Bromwich Albion are also expected to try to sign the French midfielder this month.

According to reports out of the UK, the Toffees have made the first move, offering Man United a fee just north of $23 million, only to be rejected as the Red Devils hope to recoup something closer to the $40 million they paid to Southampton in the summer of 2015.

There’s a dollar figure to be agreed upon — probably $30 million — that will work out as a “win” for both the selling and buying sides here, at which point it’ll be up to Schneiderlin to pick his next employer — most likely Everton, if West Brom are their only serious competition.

Giroud leads stunning 3-goal Arsenal comeback

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 03: Nathan Ake of AFC Bournemouth and Olivier Giroud of Arsenal compete for the ball during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January 3, 2017 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 3, 2017, 4:43 PM EST
  • Daniels with goal, assist
  • Fraser scores, wins PK
  • Giroud leads comeback
  • Bellerin has a nightmare

Olivier Giroud scored and posted two assists as Arsenal came back from a 3-0 deficit to draw Bournemouth 3-3 at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday.

Alexis Sanchez scored on Arsenal’s first shot on target, which came in the 70th minute. Lucas Perez found another within five minutes. Arsenal moves a point back of Man City, and two ahead of fifth-place Spurs.

Simon Francis saw red in the 83rd minute to heap doubt on the result. The draw has Bournemouth one point ahead of South Coast rivals Southampton, with 25 points in ninth.

Charlie Daniels, Ryan Fraser, and Callum Wilson scored for the Cherries.

Arsenal’s January run includes Bournemouth, Swansea, Watford, and Burnley, and hopeful Gunners won’t be buoyed by the slow start.

Daniels took down a diagonal cross with style, cutting back on Hector Bellerin and besting Petr Cech with a right-footed shot. Three minutes later, it was Ryan Fraser going down easy after a silly shove from Granit Xhaka. Wilson converted the PK.

Arsenal’s fight back was lively, and Aaron Ramsey won a corner with a turn-and-belt from 16 yards away. Arenal played in short, and Bournemouth cleared the danger.

Fraser made it 3-0 by pushing Bellerin aside in a race to a lost ball the left end line, and cutting in to fool Cech between the legs.

Sanchez dove to head a Giroud flick past Artur Boruc to give Arsenal a hint of life with that 70th minute marker.

Giroud was again in the role of playmaker, finding Perez for a 75th minute goal that made it 3-2.

Bournemouth didn’t wilt, as Ryan Gosling moved past Giroud to swoop a shot high and wide of the frame.

Simon Francis then cut down Ramsey within a minute, leaving his feet and picking up a yellow card.

It was the second minute of stoppage when Giroud barged down the door to a point with his finish.

Chattanooga to play Atlanta Utd, host USMNT-Jamaica

By Nicholas MendolaJan 3, 2017, 4:37 PM EST

Chattanooga FC has turned raised eyebrows into believers across the United States, and now the upstart club has found its stadium the center of two massive moments.

First, Finley Stadium will play host to a United States men’s national team match for the first time, when the Yanks host Jamaica for a Feb. 3 friendly.

That was announced Tuesday, and the momentum continued later in the day when Atlanta United announced its first match in club history would be played against CFC in the same venue on Feb. 11.

Founded in 2009, Chattanooga are four times national runners-up in the National Premier Soccer League, including a showing of 18,227 for the 2015 final against New York Cosmos B.

The club has won the Hank Steinbrecher Cup and also finished runners-up once as the best amateur club in the United States.

Finley Stadium holds 20,000, and CFC is using the hashtag #40inFinley with the reasonable hopes of twice packing the building.

Premier League Update: Cherries up 2 vs. Arsenal; Swans up on Palace

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 03: Charlie Daniels of AFC Bournemouth (2nd L) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January 3, 2017 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 3, 2017, 3:50 PM EST

Two of three Premier League matches just hit the half, while Arsenal begins a quest to supply a big second half upset in moments on NBCSN.

Here’s what’s cooking in the trio of PL offerings this fine Tuesday.

Bournemouth 2-0 ArsenalSTREAM

Charlie Daniels gave the hosts a shock lead, and Granit Xhaka gave away a penalty that Callum Wilson converted to make it two. Arsenal’s January run includes Bournemouth, Swansea, Watford, and Burnley, and hopeful Gunners won’t be buoyed by the slow start.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Swansea City STREAM

The most recent clubs to swap out managers are meeting at Selhurst Park, and Swans controlled the ball in the early stages. Alfie Mawson headed Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s free kick behind Wayne Hennessey to give Swans a lead with new manager Paul Clement watching from the stands.

Stoke City 1-0 Watford — STREAM

Weeks ago, you wouldn’t have thought this a relegation six-pointer, but it’s being played like one at the Britannia Stadium. Ryan Shawcross turned a corner past Heurelho Gomes in the waning moments of first half stoppage for the lone goal.

Midseason awards: Player of the season, so far

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Eden Hazard of Chelsea (R) celebrates scoring his sides first goal wth Diego Costa of Chelsea (L) during the Premier League match between Southampton and Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2017, 2:30 PM EST

After reaching the halfway point of the 2016-17 Premier League, Pro Soccer Talk is handing out its awards over the next few days.

Click on the link above for all of the midseason awards, while below we select our player of the season based on their performance so far.

Let us know in the comments section below.

[ LISTEN: The 2 Robbies, Rebecca Lowe, midseason review

Joe Prince-Wright
The pick: Alexis Sanchez – He has been the best player on the pitch in so many games this season. His consistency is astonishing and overall he can create goals just as easy as he makes it look to score them. The Gunners should pay him the big bucks to keep him and let him run their offense. With 12 goals and 7 assists so far, he could easily reach 20 in both category. Special shout-out to Zlatan too, even though Diego Costa and Eden Hazard would be my second and third picks respectively.

Nicholas Mendola
The pick: N'Golo Kante – He was my player of the season for Leicester City last season, and both sides’ reversals of table fortune can be directly tied to the absence or arrival of the French engine.

Kyle Bonn
The pick: Eden Hazard – Hazard, Alexis Sanchez and Costa have shouts here, but Hazard is back to his old self again, and he’s the best player in the league.

Matt Reed
The pick: Diego Costa – The re-emergence of Eden Hazard has certainly provided another stable option up front for the Blues, however, Costa has been scoring at a lightning pace and has already surpassed his goal total of a season ago.

Eric Scatamacchia
The pick: Diego Costa – Costa has thrived in Antonio Conte’s system using his strength, drive and precision to rip apart Premier League defenses. He has 14 goals to lead the Premier League, not to mention his five assists. The biggest difference for Costa this season has been his emotional control. The outbursts and antics he has been known for have vanished under Antonio Conte who seems to know exactly how to manage the talented striker. A steady Costa has been vital to Chelsea’s success this season.