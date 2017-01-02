Report: Man United reject Everton’s first bid for Schneiderlin

Morgan Schneiderlin is widely expected to leave Old Trafford during the January transfer window, but that doesn’t mean Manchester United are prepared to let him walk for a cut-rate price.

Everton’s interest in the 27-year-old has been reported for weeks now, as Schneiderlin has made just three substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, totaling 11 minutes of playing time. West Bromwich Albion are also expected to try to sign the French midfielder this month.

According to reports out of the UK, the Toffees have made the first move, offering Man United a fee just north of $23 million, only to be rejected as the Red Devils hope to recoup something closer to the $40 million they paid to Southampton in the summer of 2015.

There’s a dollar figure to be agreed upon — probably $30 million — that will work out as a “win” for both the selling and buying sides here, at which point it’ll be up to Schneiderlin to pick his next employer — most likely Everton, if West Brom are their only serious competition.

