VANCOUVER, BC - JULY 05: Sunil Gulati, the president of the United States Soccer Federation, poses for a picture with Carli Lloyd #10 of the United States after winning the Golden Ball trophy in the FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015 5-2 against Japan at BC Place Stadium on July 5, 2015 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)
Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images

USWNT announces departure of union counsel in CBA negotiations

Associated PressJan 2, 2017, 9:55 PM EST

U.S. women’s national team players say attorney Rich Nichols will no longer serve as the union’s counsel in contract negotiations with the U.S. Soccer Federation.

The players’ current contract runs through Saturday. Nichols had represented U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Players Association in negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement, which had become more frequent this month as the deadline approached.

Nichols became executive director of the USWNTPA in late 2014.

“We are focused on productive conversations with U.S. Soccer regarding our future,” the players said in a statement released Wednesday. “We are also grateful for the tremendous ongoing support for women’s soccer from all of our beloved fans worldwide, and look forward to seeing everyone over the course of the NWSL season, as well as at the 2017 SheBelieves Cup in March.”

The players also thanked Nichols for his service. Nichols did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The players said they could not comment further on the matter. Neither the USWNTPA nor U.S. Soccer have filed a 60-day notice of termination that is necessary for a work stoppage, meaning talks will continue into the new year.

There were no talks scheduled this weekend.

“We remain committed to working together with the players to continue negotiating a new CBA,” U.S. Soccer Director of Communications Neil Buethe said late Wednesday.

Early this year the U.S. Soccer Federation filed a lawsuit to clarify the Dec. 31 expiration date of the contract with the players’ union. The union had maintained that a memorandum of understanding agreed to in March 2013 can be terminated at any time, ostensibly opening up the possibility of a labor action during the Olympics this past summer.

But a federal judge ruled in June that the team remained bound by a no-strike provision from its 2005-12 collective bargaining agreement.

A group of players had also filed a complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in late March that alleged wage discrimination by the federation. The players maintained that their male national team counterparts earned in many cases far more than they did. There has been no decision in the EEOC complaint.

U.S. soccer has said that much of pay disparity was the result of differences in the collective bargaining agreements with each team.

The women’s team had set up its compensation structure, which included a guaranteed salary rather than a pay-for-play model like the men, in the last collective bargaining agreement. The players also earn salaries – paid by the federation – for playing in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The women’s team also receives other benefits, including health care paid for by the U.S. Olympic Committee, that the men’s national team players don’t receive, the federation has maintained.

The next major tournament for the team is the SheBelieves Cup, which is scheduled for March. The first SheBelieves Cup tournament was held earlier this year, featuring matches against France, England and Germany in advance of the Olympic Games.

Bilic slams Feghouli red card “for nothing;” West Ham to appeal

By Andy EdwardsJan 2, 2017, 8:55 PM EST

There’s no conceivable reason Sofiane Feghouli should have seen a yellow card, let alone red, 15 minutes into West Ham United’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on Monday, said Hammers boss Slaven Bilic after the game.

Bilic so far as to immediately confirm the club will be appealing the red card and subsequent suspension mere minutes after the game. Flabbergasted that his player was cautioned at all, Bilic explained his entire process of thinking in the moments immediately following Feghouli’s sending-off — quotes from the Guardian:

“I was very surprised. You know me, I’m the first one who says [referees] have a difficult job, and every time we look at a slow motion I go, ‘Yeah, they don’t have that in real time.’ But I said it then — I wouldn’t have been happy with a yellow. I said it to the fourth official and to [Jose] Mourinho, it’s not a yellow. If it was yellow I’d be asking, ‘Why a yellow so early in the game for basically nothing?’ And you have to know it’s Feghouli — he very rarely makes a foul.”

It’s hard to imagine any ruling other than the red card being rescinded and Feghouli made immediately available for West Ham’s FA Cup third round clash with Manchester City on Friday.

Report: Man United reject Everton’s first bid for Schneiderlin

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United evades James McCarthy of Everton (16) during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on April 3, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 2, 2017, 7:41 PM EST

Morgan Schneiderlin is widely expected to leave Old Trafford during the January transfer window, but that doesn’t mean Manchester United are prepared to let him walk for a cut-rate price.

Everton’s interest in the 27-year-old has been reported for weeks now, as Schneiderlin has made just three substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, totaling 11 minutes of playing time. West Bromwich Albion are also expected to try to sign the French midfielder this month.

According to reports out of the UK, the Toffees have made the first move, offering Man United a fee just north of $23 million, only to be rejected as the Red Devils hope to recoup something closer to the $40 million they paid to Southampton in the summer of 2015.

There’s a dollar figure to be agreed upon — probably $30 million — that will work out as a “win” for both the selling and buying sides here, at which point it’ll be up to Schneiderlin to pick his next employer — most likely Everton, if West Brom are their only serious competition.

Wenger joins Klopp in criticism of PL’s busy holiday schedule

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool and Arsene Wenger Manager of Arsenal look on during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on January 13, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 2, 2017, 6:49 PM EST

Jurgen Klopp is very mad. Arsene Wenger is also mad. Together, they would like to rid the world of celebrating New Years Eve/Day.

Or, at the very least, convince the Premier League schedule makers to rethink the way they schedule games between Boxing Day and New Years Day, which typically results in every club playing three games in seven or eight days’ time.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s trip to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth on Tuesday, Wenger didn’t hold back in criticizing the advantageous (or disadvantageous) certain teams have been given during the 2016-17 holiday season — quotes from the Guardian:

“Honestly I don’t really know if the Premier League masters the fixtures,” Wenger said, adding that “some teams have more luck than others” in regards to when their matches have taken place during this traditionally busy time of the season.”

“In 48 hours we go into a game with a big handicap on the fixture and I have to find fresh legs. In 20 years it is the most uneven Christmas period I’ve seen. The difference in rest period is unbelievable in terms of all the teams. It’s more we have sold the rights to TV for a lot of money so we have to accept TV chooses the games. But some teams have more luck than others.”

“We are privileged in our job. We get a lot of money to play football. Sometimes it goes for you and sometimes against you.”

Wenger’s criticism isn’t so much that Arsenal are forced to play games just 48 hours apart, but more so that certain teams, including his, come up against opposition with an extra day (or two) between games scheduled in close proximity to one another. Example: Bournemouth played 25 hours prior, on Saturday, to Arsenal’s game against Crystal Palace, on Sunday. 25 hours of additional rest and recovery is a fair bit of time when games come three and four days apart, but it’s an eternity with just one full day in between.

Paul Clement set to leave Bayern to become Swansea manager

DERBY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015 in Derby, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 2, 2017, 5:57 PM EST

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) Bayern Munich has given assistant manager Paul Clement permission to hold talks with Swansea over becoming manager of the English Premier League club.

The 44-year-old Clement would be the south Wales team’s third manager this season, with Francesco Guidolin and then Bob Bradley fired.

Swansea is in danger of being relegated after six seasons in the Premier League, with the team bottom of the standings.

Clement has less than one season’s experience as a head coach, leaving second-tier English club Derby in February 2016 after eight months.

But the Englishman has worked alongside Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and, this season, Bayern.