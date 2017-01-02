WATCH: Pep Guardiola’s testy post-match interview

Guardiola was very testy in the postmatch interview, asking the media to explain the red card and issuing blunt replies to several questions.
The manager called Man City’s second half “amazing” and then bristled when asked why he didn’t start Sergio Aguero and David Silva — “I did a big mistake. You are right.” — before explaining putting them into the game by saying, “I’m intelligent.”
Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds blew a pair of one-goal leads, each time wiped out by Jermain Defoe penalty kicks, as they opened the door for Chelsea to go eight points clear of their closest title challengers at the end of Matchweek 20. Daniel Sturridge put the visitors ahead after 20 minutes, and Sadio Mane restored the advantage on 72 minutes, but Defoe hit back not long after on both occasions. The draw pulls Sunderland to within a point of 17th-place Crystal Palace and the freedom of relegation that would come with overtaking them.
West Ham United 0-2 Manchester United — FULL RECAP
If it weren’t for Chelsea, who have won 13 straight games, the PL’s in-form side would be Man United, who topped West Ham and moved to 11 games without a defeat, including six straight wins of their own. Sofiane Feghouli was dubiously sent off in the 15th minute, making it an uphill fight for the Hammers, but they held on for more than an hour, until Juan Mata (63rd minute) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (78th minute — 13th PL goal of the season) did their part to move the Red Devils level on points with fifth-place Tottenham and a single point back of fourth-place Arsenal (neither north London side has played their Matchweek 20 fixture).
Gael Clichy and Sergio Aguero scored two minutes either side of the hour mark, as a 10-man side Man City side moved back ahead of Tottenham and Arsenal for third in the league table. Pep Guardiola opted to rotate half of his attacking quartet, leaving Aguero and David Silva on the bench for the first 45 minutes, but calling on them after the halftime interval. They duly delivered, and City maintain their three-point advantage on the red side of Manchester. Ben Mee grabbed the Clarets’ consolation prize in the 70th minute.
Hull took a 1-0 lead into the halftime interval at the Hawthrons, and proceeded to concede three times in the second half — Chris Brunt, Gareth McAuley and James Morrison did the damage — as Mike Phelan‘s Tigers blew their chance to move level on points with Palace.
In theory, Leicester could probably draw their way through the rest of the season and avoid relegation. Now on 21 points after Monday’s scoreless draw at the Riverside Stadium, the defending champions finally have a bit of breathing room (three places and six points) between themselves and the relegation zone. Boro, meanwhile, have just one point from their last three games, and Sunderland lurk just two places and four points back.
And now he’s feeling confident ahead of the next PL match day, a high-profile match-up at Old Trafford against hated rivals Liverpool (United has an FA Cup match versus Reading and EFL Cup semi first leg versus Hull first, both at home).
“I have the feeling we can win the next match. We don’t chase records, we chase good performances and points. That’s what we chase.
“We know Chelsea or Tottenham are going lose points or both, like last week we knew Liverpool or Manchester City would lose points. We have played so well but we drew too much and now six matches, 18 points, exactly what we need.”
Mourinho also said the game wasn’t perfect, but he felt very good given the three matches within seven days.
There was 3-1 at home to Sunderland, 2-1 at home to Middlesbrough, and now 2-0 at West Ham.
“Congratulations to everyone on the pitch because I was disappointed with some mistakes, with some bad decisions, but that’s typical of fatigue and there are no miracles.”
The game came less than 48 hours after Liverpool beat Manchester City 1-0 at Anfield on New Year’s Eve and Klopp slammed the festive schedule and somewhat gave his players a pass for their sloppy display at the Stadium of Light.
Here’s what Klopp had to say post-game via the BBC, as his continued his past comments criticizing the festive schedule.
“I am not able to explain it because I don’t know exactly what I saw, my team were fighting but I wasn’t sure if they could do it,” Klopp said. “We can play better football but I’m not sure if you can play better with that break. I don’t know how it feels when you have to do the things you have to do today. I told the players if nobody wanted to play I would never speak about and not tell anyone, but nobody came and that was a good thing. About the football we played, I actually have no idea how to speak about it.”
Klopp’s side had a break of eight days from Dec. 19 until Dec. 27 but have now played three games against Stoke, Man City and Sunderland in the space of six days.
Perhaps Klopp has a point.
Still, maybe he is just more disappointed that Chelsea has the chance to open up a eight-point gap over Liverpool if they beat Tottenham on Wednesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at White Hart Lane.
Following Liverpool’s big win against Man City on NYE, dropping two points at Sunderland after giving away two blatant penalty kicks will be nagging the German coach until their next PL game on Jan. 15 against rivals Manchester United.