West Brom 3-1 Hull City: Baggies comeback for easy win

- Snodgrass scores rare road goal
- Phillips nabs two corner assists
- Brunt, McAuley score
West Brom scored off a pair of Matty Phillips corners in a 3-1 comeback win over beleaguered Hull City at the Hawthorns on Monday.
Chris Brunt, James Morrison, and Gareth McAuley scored for West Brom, which sits 8th in the Premier League with 29 points.
Robert Snodgrass gave Hull a lead, but the Tigers failed to get a point and sit 19th with 13 points.
[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]
West Brom had the better of play early, though Tony Pulis had his side set-up to defend.
For Hull, a 13th minute free kick saw dangerous Robert Snodgrass force Ben Foster into a diving save. Then Michael Dawson hammered a Snodgrass corner wide of the far post.
Snodgrass put Hull ahead with a first away goal in two months, sliding past Claudio Yacob to poke Ahmed Elmohamady‘s cross past Foster. 1-0.
Hull could’ve had a two-goal lead on several occasions were it not for Foster. Some quality work from West Brom’s Matty Phillips was collected by David Marshall just before half.
[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]
[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]
Brunt equalized just over three minutes into the second frame, powering Phillips header through the hands of a stunned Marshall.
And McAuley made it 2-1 by rising over the Hull defense to head just over the line for a goal awarded via Goal Decision System. It was another corner, with Phillips provided another assist.
Morrison piled the misery on the Tigers when he first-timed a mishit shot by Salomon Rondon behind Marshall. Woof.