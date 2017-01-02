West Brom 3-1 Hull City: Baggies comeback for easy win

Valencia, Baines, Lukaku score late

Everton beat Southampton 3-0 at Goodison Park on Monday thanks to three goals in the final 16 minutes.

Enner Valencia made the breakthrough in an even encounter and then Saints collapsed to their third-straight defeat with Leighton Baines scoring a penalty kick and Romelu Lukaku hammering home the Toffees’ third.

With the win Ronald Koeman‘s side move on to 30 points and sit in seventh place, while Saints’ slump continues as they stay on 24 points for the season.

There was an early scare for Saints as Cedric Soares required lengthy treatment on the sidelines after sliding off the pitch and hitting his head on the advertising boards.

Cedric was replaced by Jack Stephens and then Everton had to replace youngster Dominic Calvert-Lewin with Kevin Mirallas with the former going down with an injury.

Amongst all of that Ross Barkley drilled an effort off the ground and on goal but Fraser Forster pushed it away.

In non injury news Nathan Redmond lobbed a header just over for Saints, while James Ward-Prowse‘s cross found Rodriguez and he bundled the ball home (perhaps using his arm) but he was flagged for offside.

Before half time Rodriguez raced clear but his shot was deflected towards goal and Joel Robles pushed it away from danger and moments later Rodriguez danced free of Everton’s defense but slammed an effort just over.

In the second half it was very even as chances were at a premium.

Everton pushed as the game wore on with Seamus Coleman‘s cross looking for Romelu Lukaku but Maya Yoshida sliding in to block superbly with Lukaku luring and moments later the Belgian striker dragged an effort wide of the far post.

Saints had their best chance of the game when Rodriguez flicked the ball around the corner and Redmond went clean through on goal but drilled his shot straight at Robles who saved.

Everton went ahead with just over 15 minutes to go as Lukaku’s header was saved well by Forster but Valencia slotted home the rebound to score his first goal for the Toffees and put them 1-0 up.

Valencia was the brought down in the box by Yoshida late on and Baines slotted home the penalty kick to make it 2-0 and despite Saints putting pressure on Everton’s defense, Ashley Williams and Coleman defended well to keep a clean sheet.

Just to rub salt into Saints’ wounds, Lukaku latched on to Tom Davies‘ ball in the 89th minute and hammered home his 11th goal of the season. 3-0 to Everton as Koeman got revenge against his old team following Saints’ 1-0 win in November at St Mary’s.

