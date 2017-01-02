More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review

West Ham 0-2 Man Utd: Six-straight wins for Red Devils

2 Comments
By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2017, 2:06 PM EST
  • Feghouli sees red in 15′
  • Mata subs in, scores
  • Fellow sub Rashford assists
  • Zlatan hammers 13th PL goal

Manchester United won its sixth-straight game on Monday, picking up a 2-0 win at the Olympic Stadium against 10-man West Ham United.

Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored for the Red Devils, who are a point back of the Top Four on 39 points. West Ham sits 12th with 22 points.

Sofiane Feghouli was shown red after just 15 minutes in a controversial sending off.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The game hit a major turning point when Feghouli was shown straight red for losing the ball and sliding into the legs of Phil Jones, who was also airborne into the challenge.

Antonio Valencia and Jesse Lingard both missed doorstep goals which were stopped by Darren Randolph. Nice saves by the West Ham keeper, but regrettable work by the Manchester United men off a nice offer from Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Minutes later, Zlatan Ibrahimovic blazed an in-tight shot over the goal.

David De Gea was called into play for a 44th minute curler from Manuel Lanzini, and the 10-man Irons won an unlikely corner.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

After a bit of a sleepy start to the second half, Mourinho brought on Marcus Rashford.

West Ham had the next chance, though, as Lanzini slid Michail Antonio in on De Gea, who made a sliding stop on the West Ham man.

That’s when Mata broke through, as Rashford worked Havard Nordtveit and then Pedro Obiang before cutting back for the Spaniard’s cool finish.

Rashford set up Pogba on a similar cut back, only to see the French midfielder bounce his shot wide of the far post.

Ibrahimovic appeared to be offside as he made it 2-0, a miserable West Ham clearance popping into his path for a lashed finish.

Follow @NicholasMendola

PL roundup: Liverpool falter late; Man Utd inch closer to top-four

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Daniel Sturridge of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Liverpool at Stadium of Light on January 2, 2017 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJan 2, 2017, 3:59 PM EST

A roundup of Monday’s action in the Premier League…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Sunderland 2-2 LiverpoolFULL RECAP

Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds blew a pair of one-goal leads, each time wiped out by Jermain Defoe penalty kicks, as they opened the door for Chelsea to go eight points clear of their closest title challengers at the end of Matchweek 20. Daniel Sturridge put the visitors ahead after 20 minutes, and Sadio Mane restored the advantage on 72 minutes, but Defoe hit back not long after on both occasions. The draw pulls Sunderland to within a point of 17th-place Crystal Palace and the freedom of relegation that would come with overtaking them.

West Ham United 0-2 Manchester UnitedFULL RECAP

If it weren’t for Chelsea, who have won 13 straight games, the PL’s in-form side would be Man United, who topped West Ham and moved to 11 games without a defeat, including six straight wins of their own. Sofiane Feghouli was dubiously sent off in the 15th minute, making it an uphill fight for the Hammers, but they held on for more than an hour, until Juan Mata (63rd minute) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (78th minute — 13th PL goal of the season) did their part to move the Red Devils level on points with fifth-place Tottenham and a single point back of fourth-place Arsenal (neither north London side has played their Matchweek 20 fixture).

STRATFORD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at London Stadium on January 2, 2017 in Stratford, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Manchester City 2-1 BurnleyFULL RECAP

Gael Clichy and Sergio Aguero scored two minutes either side of the hour mark, as a 10-man side Man City side moved back ahead of Tottenham and Arsenal for third in the league table. Pep Guardiola opted to rotate half of his attacking quartet, leaving Aguero and David Silva on the bench for the first 45 minutes, but calling on them after the halftime interval. They duly delivered, and City maintain their three-point advantage on the red side of Manchester. Ben Mee grabbed the Clarets’ consolation prize in the 70th minute.

Everton 3-0 SouthamptonFULL RECAP

The last laugh belongs to Ronald Koeman (for now). After losing on his return to St. Mary’s in November, Everton executed the textbook smash-and-grab against Southampton on Tuesday, scoring three times in 16 minutes, all after the 70th minute. Enner Valencia, Leighton Baines and Romelu Lukaku got the goals, and the Toffees remain seventh, leading the middling pack of sides a full nine points back of the top-six.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Romelu Lukaku of Everton celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park on January 2, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

West Bromwich Albion 3-1 Hull CityFULL RECAP

Hull took a 1-0 lead into the halftime interval at the Hawthrons, and proceeded to concede three times in the second half — Chris Brunt, Gareth McAuley and James Morrison did the damage — as Mike Phelan‘s Tigers blew their chance to move level on points with Palace.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Leicester CityFULL RECAP

In theory, Leicester could probably draw their way through the rest of the season and avoid relegation. Now on 21 points after Monday’s scoreless draw at the Riverside Stadium, the defending champions finally have a bit of breathing room (three places and six points) between themselves and the relegation zone. Boro, meanwhile, have just one point from their last three games, and Sunderland lurk just two places and four points back.

Tuesday’s PL schedule

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal — 2:45 p.m. ET
Crystal Palace vs. Swansea City — 3 p.m. ET
Stoke City vs. Watford — 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday’s PL schedule

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea — 3 p.m. ET

Mourinho: Manchester United feeling confident with Liverpool next

STRATFORD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United controls the ball during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at London Stadium on January 2, 2017 in Stratford, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2017, 2:48 PM EST

Jose Mourinho is feeling good after Manchester United handled the most congested time of the year in perfect fashion.

The Red Devils are winners of six in-a-row after a 2-0 win over 10-man West Ham, sending them within a point of the Top Four before Arsenal and Spurs play later this week.

[ RECAP: West Ham 0-2 Man Utd ]

And now he’s feeling confident ahead of the next PL match day, a high-profile match-up at Old Trafford against hated rivals Liverpool (United has an FA Cup match versus Reading and EFL Cup semi first leg versus Hull first, both at home).

“I have the feeling we can win the next match. We don’t chase records, we chase good performances and points. That’s what we chase.

“We know Chelsea or Tottenham are going lose points or both, like last week we knew Liverpool or Manchester City would lose points. We have played so well but we drew too much and now six matches, 18 points, exactly what we need.”

Mourinho also said the game wasn’t perfect, but he felt very good given the three matches within seven days.

There was 3-1 at home to Sunderland, 2-1 at home to Middlesbrough, and now 2-0 at West Ham.

“Congratulations to everyone on the pitch because I was disappointed with some mistakes, with some bad decisions, but that’s typical of fatigue and there are no miracles.”

Follow @NicholasMendola

WATCH: Pep Guardiola’s testy post-match interview

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2017, 1:30 PM EST

“We won. We are so happy.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola‘s nerves were frayed after he watched his team overcome a first half red card to topple Burnley 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Monday.

Fernandinho was sent off for the third time this year, this time for a two-footed challenge on Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

[ RECAP: Man City 2-1 Burnley ]

Guardiola was very testy in the postmatch interview, asking the media to explain the red card and issuing blunt replies to several questions.

The manager called Man City’s second half “amazing” and then bristled when asked why he didn’t start Sergio Aguero and David Silva — “I did a big mistake. You are right.” — before explaining putting them into the game by saying, “I’m intelligent.”

[ WATCH: Pep’s Premier League Download ]

Follow @NicholasMendola

Klopp slams lack of rest, “can’t explain” Liverpool’s display

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 2, 2017, 12:28 PM EST

Jurgen Klopp was not a happy man after Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Sunderland on Monday.

[ MORE: Costa says he nearly left

The game came less than 48 hours after Liverpool beat Manchester City 1-0 at Anfield on New Year’s Eve and Klopp slammed the festive schedule and somewhat gave his players a pass for their sloppy display at the Stadium of Light.

Here’s what Klopp had to say post-game via the BBC, as his continued his past comments criticizing the festive schedule.

“I am not able to explain it because I don’t know exactly what I saw, my team were fighting but I wasn’t sure if they could do it,” Klopp said. “We can play better football but I’m not sure if you can play better with that break. I don’t know how it feels when you have to do the things you have to do today. I told the players if nobody wanted to play I would never speak about and not tell anyone, but nobody came and that was a good thing. About the football we played, I actually have no idea how to speak about it.”

Klopp’s side had a break of eight days from Dec. 19 until Dec. 27 but have now played three games against Stoke, Man City and Sunderland in the space of six days.

Perhaps Klopp has a point.

Still, maybe he is just more disappointed that Chelsea has the chance to open up a eight-point gap over Liverpool if they beat Tottenham on Wednesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at White Hart Lane.

Following Liverpool’s big win against Man City on NYE, dropping two points at Sunderland after giving away two blatant penalty kicks will be nagging the German coach until their next PL game on Jan. 15 against rivals Manchester United.