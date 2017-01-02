West Ham 0-2 Man Utd: Six-straight wins for Red Devils

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Feghouli sees red in 15′

Mata subs in, scores

Fellow sub Rashford assists

Zlatan hammers 13th PL goal

Manchester United won its sixth-straight game on Monday, picking up a 2-0 win at the Olympic Stadium against 10-man West Ham United.

Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored for the Red Devils, who are a point back of the Top Four on 39 points. West Ham sits 12th with 22 points.

Sofiane Feghouli was shown red after just 15 minutes in a controversial sending off.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The game hit a major turning point when Feghouli was shown straight red for losing the ball and sliding into the legs of Phil Jones, who was also airborne into the challenge.

Antonio Valencia and Jesse Lingard both missed doorstep goals which were stopped by Darren Randolph. Nice saves by the West Ham keeper, but regrettable work by the Manchester United men off a nice offer from Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Minutes later, Zlatan Ibrahimovic blazed an in-tight shot over the goal.

David De Gea was called into play for a 44th minute curler from Manuel Lanzini, and the 10-man Irons won an unlikely corner.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

15 – Sofiane Feghouli's red card after 15 minutes was the fastest red card awarded in the @premierleague this season. Sharp. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 2, 2017

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

After a bit of a sleepy start to the second half, Mourinho brought on Marcus Rashford.

West Ham had the next chance, though, as Lanzini slid Michail Antonio in on De Gea, who made a sliding stop on the West Ham man.

That’s when Mata broke through, as Rashford worked Havard Nordtveit and then Pedro Obiang before cutting back for the Spaniard’s cool finish.

Rashford set up Pogba on a similar cut back, only to see the French midfielder bounce his shot wide of the far post.

Ibrahimovic appeared to be offside as he made it 2-0, a miserable West Ham clearance popping into his path for a lashed finish.

Follow @NicholasMendola