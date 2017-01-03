Giroud leads stunning 3-goal Arsenal comeback

- Daniels with goal, assist
- Fraser scores, wins PK
- Giroud leads comeback
- Bellerin has a nightmare
Olivier Giroud scored and posted two assists as Arsenal came back from a 3-0 deficit to draw Bournemouth 3-3 at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday.
Alexis Sanchez scored on Arsenal’s first shot on target, which came in the 70th minute. Lucas Perez found another within five minutes. Arsenal moves a point back of Man City, and two ahead of fifth-place Spurs.
Simon Francis saw red in the 83rd minute to heap doubt on the result. The draw has Bournemouth one point ahead of South Coast rivals Southampton, with 25 points in ninth.
Charlie Daniels, Ryan Fraser, and Callum Wilson scored for the Cherries.
Arsenal’s January run includes Bournemouth, Swansea, Watford, and Burnley, and hopeful Gunners won’t be buoyed by the slow start.
Daniels took down a diagonal cross with style, cutting back on Hector Bellerin and besting Petr Cech with a right-footed shot. Three minutes later, it was Ryan Fraser going down easy after a silly shove from Granit Xhaka. Wilson converted the PK.
Arsenal’s fight back was lively, and Aaron Ramsey won a corner with a turn-and-belt from 16 yards away. Arenal played in short, and Bournemouth cleared the danger.
Fraser made it 3-0 by pushing Bellerin aside in a race to a lost ball the left end line, and cutting in to fool Cech between the legs.
Sanchez dove to head a Giroud flick past Artur Boruc to give Arsenal a hint of life with that 70th minute marker.
Giroud was again in the role of playmaker, finding Perez for a 75th minute goal that made it 3-2.
Bournemouth didn’t wilt, as Ryan Gosling moved past Giroud to swoop a shot high and wide of the frame.
Simon Francis then cut down Ramsey within a minute, leaving his feet and picking up a yellow card.
It was the second minute of stoppage when Giroud barged down the door to a point with his finish.