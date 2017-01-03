Giroud leads stunning 3-goal Arsenal comeback

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Daniels with goal, assist

Fraser scores, wins PK

Giroud leads comeback

Bellerin has a nightmare

Olivier Giroud scored and posted two assists as Arsenal came back from a 3-0 deficit to draw Bournemouth 3-3 at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday.

Alexis Sanchez scored on Arsenal’s first shot on target, which came in the 70th minute. Lucas Perez found another within five minutes. Arsenal moves a point back of Man City, and two ahead of fifth-place Spurs.

Simon Francis saw red in the 83rd minute to heap doubt on the result. The draw has Bournemouth one point ahead of South Coast rivals Southampton, with 25 points in ninth.

Charlie Daniels, Ryan Fraser, and Callum Wilson scored for the Cherries.

Arsenal’s January run includes Bournemouth, Swansea, Watford, and Burnley, and hopeful Gunners won’t be buoyed by the slow start.

Daniels took down a diagonal cross with style, cutting back on Hector Bellerin and besting Petr Cech with a right-footed shot. Three minutes later, it was Ryan Fraser going down easy after a silly shove from Granit Xhaka. Wilson converted the PK.

Arsenal’s fight back was lively, and Aaron Ramsey won a corner with a turn-and-belt from 16 yards away. Arenal played in short, and Bournemouth cleared the danger.

2-0 – Arsenal last won a Premier League game after being two goals down at half-time in March 2008 (v Bolton). Comeback? — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 3, 2017

Fraser made it 3-0 by pushing Bellerin aside in a race to a lost ball the left end line, and cutting in to fool Cech between the legs.

Sanchez dove to head a Giroud flick past Artur Boruc to give Arsenal a hint of life with that 70th minute marker.

Giroud was again in the role of playmaker, finding Perez for a 75th minute goal that made it 3-2.

Bournemouth didn’t wilt, as Ryan Gosling moved past Giroud to swoop a shot high and wide of the frame.

Simon Francis then cut down Ramsey within a minute, leaving his feet and picking up a yellow card.

It was the second minute of stoppage when Giroud barged down the door to a point with his finish.

Arsenal trailed 3-0 with 20 minutes to go. Now it's 3-3 after Olivier Giroud's header with 5 mins left… LIVE look in on Arsene Wenger pic.twitter.com/043cwMoYs1 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) January 3, 2017

