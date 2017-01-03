Chapecoense prepares for season following tragic plane crash

Chapecoense is preparing to take the field again, this time the emotional “second favorite team” of many football fans across the world.
The Brazilian club saw just three players survive a massive plane crash when their vehicle ran out of fuel and crashed in Colombia en route to face Atletico Nacional for the Copa Sudamericana crown.
Honored with the title after the tragedy, the reigning champs will play their first match since defeating San Lorenzo in the Copa semifinals.
[ MORE: The latest on Chapecoense’s recovery ]
Chape director Rui Costa — not the longtime Fiorentina, Benfica and Milan player — says the club is taking a lot of players on loan this season in the hopes of surviving relegation. The club rejected proposals that would make them relegation-proof for three seasons.
And the survivors of the crash will have their jersey numbers left open for them, even if one cannot play ever again after requiring a leg amputation. From the BBC:
“No player this season will use the shirts that were worn by Jackson Follmann, Neto or Alan Ruschel,” Costa said.
“More than a tribute, we expect Alan and Neto to come back and wear them. Follmann sadly won’t be able to but he will certainly be back here with us in some capacity.”
Chape finished 11 of 20 teams in Brazil’s Serie A last season.
Follow @NicholasMendola
LEICESTER, England (AP) Leicester has agreed a deal to sign Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi from Belgian club Genk.
The 20-year-old Ndidi will join the Premier League champions on a contract through June 2022 if he is granted a British work permit.
[ MORE: USWNT’s Dunn joins Chelsea ]
He was originally a central defender but has been developed into a combative defensive midfielder, helping Genk to qualify for the Europa League knockout phase as group winners.
Leicester has so far made a poor defense of its first English title, sitting 14th in the 20-team standings halfway through the season.
After 56 matches and 19 clean sheets for Molde, USMNT goalkeeper Ethan Horvath is moving to Belgium.
Horvath, 21, was formally announced as a new member of Club Brugge on Tuesday, nearly a month after reports emerged that a fee was agreed for the backstop.
[ MORE: Chattanooga to host USMNT, Atl Utd ]
Horvath has been capped in a 2-0 win over Cuba by the USMNT after starring for the U-23 side.
He signs a four-year deal with the club, who released this Facetime statement from the goalkeeper.
Follow @NicholasMendola
USWNT star striker Crystal Dunn is leaving the NWSL for one of the biggest clubs in England.
Dunn, 24, has left the Washington Spirit to join Chelsea, where she’ll bring 45 goals, 18 caps, and the Golden Boot from last year’s CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament.
[ MORE: Spurs-Chelsea preview ]
She’s the latest USWNT star to eschew the NWSL for some time overseas, as Alex Morgan left Orlando for a half-season loan with Lyon.
Here’s what Dunn said to Chelsea’s official site after signing a deal through the 2018 season:
“It’s a big personal challenge for me but I am ready to take this next step in my career. Playing for Chelsea is a unique opportunity for me to take my game to another level and I think the moment is right.
…
“I’m going to give my all. It would be a dream to play in the Champions League and I am ready to help out the team in any way. I’m excited to join my new team-mates and join forces with them.”
Washington was a bit of a mess last season, and Ali Krieger has also left the club. The Spirit is also the club that played the national anthem early so Megan Rapinoe couldn’t kneel during it.
She played her college ball at North Carolina, where the Tar Heels won the 2012 NCAA title. Fellow American Matt Miazga transferred to Chelsea in 2016, but currently on loan to Vitesse in the Netherlands.
Follow @NicholasMendola
- Chelsea leads all-time 66W-40D-50L
- Blues last won at WHL in 2012
- Chelsea set for PL record with win
Chelsea is aiming for another bit of Premier League history when it heads to White Hart Lane for a Top Four tilt with Tottenham Hotspur (Watch Live at 3 p.m. EDT Wednesday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
A win over Spurs would be the 14th straight Premier League win for Chelsea, breaking the record it shares with Arsenal. Chelsea already has the most consecutive wins in a single season, as Arsenal’s run extended over a summer.
Spurs have quietly won four-straight themselves after a 1-0 setback at Manchester United on Dec. 11. The last two were twin 4-1 road wins, and Tottenham hasn’t lost a Premier League match at home this season.
It’s difficult to overstate the significance of this date at White Hart Lane. Spurs can climb back into the Top Four. Chelsea has a shot at a league first. Bring it on.
What they’re saying
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino on Chelsea’s run at history: ““We cannot be focused on that – focus on us, try to improve our game and try to be better than them. All that happens afterwards is not our problem, Chelsea is not our problem – we need to be focused on Tottenham, try to show that we are better than them and deserve the victory in the end. I think we are arriving at the game in a very good moment for us.”
Conte on the record run: “The record, I repeat, is a great achievement above all because after these 13 wins in a row we took 39 points. The other situations are not important for us. This type of game gives you great motivation. Now every team wants to stop our run, not only Tottenham.”
Prediction
It sounds odd to say in the first week of January, but a loss would be it for Spurs’ title hopes. The desperation is firmly in their camp, and having the opportunity to pass Arsenal in the table will be appealing as well. Chelsea is shooting for history, but Conte won’t have the club playing out of its comfort zone. The attacking prowess of both sides makes 0-0 feel unlikely, so we’ll peg both sides to score and Chelsea to just miss history. 1-1.
Follow @NicholasMendola